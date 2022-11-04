Read full article on original website
The Secret's Out | 10 TAKEAWAYS
The good times continue to roll for the Devils, and the outside world is starting to take notice. The good vibes have been rolling around the New Jersey Devils and there is no greater way to experience a three-game road trip, in two different time zones, while crossing the continent than to sweep all three games. You get that little extra pep in your step when you arrive at hotels at 2 in the morning, knowing that you have to be up in just a few short hours to get back to work. What a trip it was, as the first time since Dec. 16, 1996, to Dec. 20, 1996, the clubs swept Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver on the same road trip.
Blackwood, Palat Recovery Timelines | INJURY REPORT
Blackwood and Palat are both expected to miss several weeks as they recover from their respective injuries. This morning Devils head coach Lindy Ruff shared some insight into the expected timelines for recovery for both Mackenzie Blackwood and Ondrej Palat. Palat underwent surgery last week just a groin injury, the...
Women in Hockey: Kara Stephan
Rangers full stack engineer using military background, hockey knowledge to help various departments. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at New York Rangers full stack engineer Kara Stephan:. Name: Kara...
Jets ease past Stars, extend point streak to seven games
WINNIPEG -- Mark Scheifele scored two goals for the Winnipeg Jets, who extended their point streak to seven games with a 5-1 win against the Dallas Stars at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. "We're not sitting back on our heels, we're playing on our toes, we're making it hard on...
Caps Host Oilers
Washington's four-game homestand continues on Monday when the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to the District this season. Monday has been a busy day for the Caps in the early going of 2022-23, this is the fourth straight Monday night in which Washington has been in action this season, and they're 2-0-1 in the previous three. But as they take the ice on Monday against Edmonton, the Caps are seeking to shake off a four-game losing streak (0-2-2), a stretch of games characterized by loss - players lost to injury, leads lost, and games lost.
Game Day: Preds at Kraken Preview
Nashville Looks to Keep Momentum After Back-to-Back Wins Over Calgary and Vancouver. The Nashville Predators will look to win three consecutive games for the first time this season as they visit the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. The puck drops at Climate Pledge Arena at 9 p.m. CT, and the game...
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals
The Oilers look to get back to their winning ways as they start a four-game road trip at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers begin a four game Eastern Conference road trip starting on Monday night against the Washington Capitals. You can watch the game...
Remembering Peter McNab | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
The Players' Player, The Broadcasters' Broadcaster, the Fans' Favorite, Stan Fischler remembers the late Peter McNab. The Player's Player, The Broadcaster's Broadcaster, the Fans' Favorite. There are certain things in life for which one is paid good money but would do for nothing. In my case, the answer would be...
State Your Case: Beniers early favorite for Calder Trophy?
NHL.com writers debate chances of Kraken forward winning award given to rookie of the year. Matty Beniers is having a breakout season for the Seattle Kraken. The 19-year-old center leads NHL rookies with nine points (five goals, four assists), and is a big reason the Kraken are 7-4-2 entering their nationally televised game at home against the Nashville Predators (5-6-1) on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1).
LA Kings vs. Minnesota Wild: How to Watch
Kings and Wild clash for Tuesday tilt in DTLA. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Kings: 7 - 6 - 1 (15 pts) Kings Notes:. No forward in the league has more blocked shots than Anze Kopitar...
Capitals score four on power play against Oilers, end skid
WASHINGTON -- Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists for the Washington Capitals, who scored four power-play goals in a 5-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Capital One Arena on Monday. The goals were Kuznetsov's first this season. "I thought he was going. He had speed and he...
Guenther Grateful to Stay with Coyotes, Reflects on Time with Oil Kings
Arizona rookie excited to continue his development at the NHL level. Dylan Guenther had a feeling something was up. He didn't want to jinx it, but the 19-year-old was cautiously optimistic when he boarded the plane bound for Washington D.C., still unaware of his fate. Would he play in his 10th NHL game on Saturday, triggering the first year of his entry-level contract with the Coyotes, or would he return to the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings, where he has been a standout player for multiple seasons?
Quick makes 21 saves, Kings shut out Wild
LOS ANGELES -- Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the Los Angeles Kings in a 1-0 win against the Minnesota Wild at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. "We did all the little things right," Quick said. "I think we only took one penalty tonight, especially when you're playing against a team that is as good on the power play as they are, so trying to limit the chances there. And then blocked shots, clean rebounds, and limiting their chances, I think that goes a long way."
Canucks say signing Horvat to new contract is 'priority'
VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks hope to sign captain Bo Horvat to a new contract, but the forward's hot start to the season will at least increase his trade value if they can't reach an agreement, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said Monday. Rutherford told Sportsnet 650 in Vancouver...
Vejmelka makes 32 saves, Coyotes defeat Sabres
BUFFALO -- Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves for the Arizona Coyotes in a 4-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. "We played a real good game tonight and against one of the best teams in the League right now," said Vejmelka, who made his NHL debut in Buffalo on Oct. 16, 2021. "We really deserved to win tonight, so we did a really good job."
Smith, Golden Knights top Maple Leafs in OT for eighth straight victory
TORONTO -- Reilly Smith scored twice, including 23 seconds into overtime, and the Vegas Golden Knights extended their winning streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Smith won it on a breakaway, backhanding a shot past Erik Kallgren's glove...
McDavid cementing legacy as he plays 500th NHL game with Oilers
WASHINGTON -- Connor McDavid's first 499 NHL regular-season games have flown by nearly as quickly as the speedy Edmonton Oilers center races past defenders. McDavid will play his 500th game when the Oilers visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS, NBCSWA, ESPN+, SN NOW).
PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning
The Oilers continue their four-game road trip with the second of back-to-back games on Tuesday against the Lightning. The Edmonton Oilers continue their four-game road trip on Tuesday with the second of back-to-back games against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One...
PREVIEW | Canucks at Senators
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Senators this season: Nov. 8 (away) and Mar. 11 (home). The Canucks are 32-19-2-3 all-time against the Senators, including a 14-11-1-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games vs Ottawa (2-2-1 in their last...
Ryan Reynolds receives standing ovation at Senators game
Actor gets warm welcome from Canadian Tire Centre crowd after revealing ownership interest. Ryan Reynolds might be from Vancouver, but the Ottawa Senators fans still approve of their potential new owner. The Canadian actor received a standing ovation from the Canadian Tire Centre crowd during the Ottawa Senator's game against...
