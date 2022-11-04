Read full article on original website
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL APPROVES ORDINANCE SETTING ELECTION DATE FOR CITY OFFICERS
The Marshall City Council approved an ordinance providing for election of city officers during its meeting on Monday, November 7, 2022. According to the ordinance the election was called for April 4, 2023. The officers to be elected include the mayor, first ward council member, second ward council member, third...
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL APPROVES AMENDED ORDINANCE PROHIBITING PARKING ON CERTAIN CITY STREETS
The Marshall City Council approved an ordinance prohibiting parking on certain streets in its meeting on Monday, November 7, 2022. The council determined that certain streets were deemed too narrow for parking. The affected streets include:. -the east side of Salt Pond Avenue from Arrow to College Street. -the west...
DEMOLITION OF OLD FITZGIBBON HOSPITAL TO RESUME WEEK OF NOVEMBER 14
Marshall City Administrator J.D. Kehrman gave an update on demolition of the old Fitzgibbon Hospital during the meeting of the Marshall City Council on Monday, November 7, 2022. Kehrman stated that demolition would continue as asbestos issues in the windows have been resolved. Kehrman also stated the contractor is responsible...
KNOB NOSTER STATE PARK HOLDING JINGLE BELL HIKES
Seasoned hikers, as well as those who are just enjoying the outdoors can participate in the Jingle Bell Hike challenge at Knob Noster State Park. On each of the park’s seven trails, team members have placed a set of jingle bells. Seven sets of bells can be found either on the main loops or white connector trails. The trails are open from sunrise to sunset daily but may be closed due to wet weather.
MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE DEBATE AND FORENSICS TEAM QUALIFY TWO MORE TO NATIONALS
The MVC Debate and Forensics team traveled to Warrensburg to compete at the University of Central Missouri Mule on October 21-22. In Parliamentary Debate, Cuauhtemoc Olvera and Sidni Hunter took 9th and 10th place speakers respectively. Camden Phillips went 3-2 and advanced to Octo-finals where they lost a close debate...
The old Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls designed for juvenile offenders was part of a national historic district
Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls, 1500 Third St. Chillicothe, Missouri.Jzupez, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2010, the Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls (aka Chillicothe Correctional Center) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was also part of a national historic district and was located at 1500 Third Street, Chillicothe, Missouri in Livingston County.
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES WATERFOWL HUNTERS TO USE CAUTION AMIDST AVIAN INFLUENZA OUTBREAK
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Chariton, Jackson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties this fall. Due to ongoing waterfowl hunting seasons, waterfowl hunters should properly dispose of harvest waste. After cleaning, hunters are encouraged to place remains in trash...
MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN AREA COUNTIES
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of November 7-13. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -The ramp from Route 10 to...
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Comfort Inn and Suites
A fire Saturday morning at Comfort Inn and Suites in Chillicothe was contained to one room, although there was smoke and water damage to a hallway and several other rooms. Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter said a sprinkler system extinguished the blaze after a maintenance crew in the hotel attempted to use a fire extinguisher but were not successful.
PATRICIA BRANDT
Patricia K. Brandt, 80, of rural Concordia, MO, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Landmark Hospital in Columbia, MO. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alma, MO, with Pastor Bernard Ross officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in St. Peter Cemetery in the Flora Community. Memorials are suggested to the Lafayette County Cancer Coalition or Trinity Cemetery Fund in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
The Locust Creek Covered Bridge built in the 1800s is the longest of the four covered bridges left in Missouri
Locust Creek Covered Bridge in Linn County, Missouri.Milanite, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1970, the Locust Creek Covered Bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The state historic site is located in Linn County, Missouri, and is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. This bridge has also been referred to as the Linn County Bridge and it's located about three miles east of Meadville, Missouri, and three miles west of Laclede.
Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in Missouri
Watkins Mill, County Highway MM, Lawson vicinity (Clay County, Missouri).Jet Lowe, Photographerderivative work: Kbh3rd, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Watkins Mill dates back to the mid-1800s. It's located in Lawson, Missouri, and is a woolen mill that's well-preserved. As it's protected as the Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site, the building, its machinery, and business records are preserved.
STEVEN “STEVE” MICHAEL DOHRMAN
Steven “Steve” Michael Dohrman, 52, of Glasgow, MO, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life service at a later date. Please make memorial donations to Harley Dohrman which will be used for her and her younger sister, Sammie, for expenses. Donations can be left at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Area Crashes Leave Four Injured
Two crashes in the area counties left a total of four with minor or moderate injuries over the weekend. Saturday at about 3:45 am in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash on Highway 13 in Gallatin left the driver, 84-year-old Betty L Schulze of Ibera with minor injuries. Troopers report she was northbound on MO 13 at Highway 6 and failed to stop, crossing the road and striking the ditch. She was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Three people charged in relation to Moniteau County theft
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people are facing charges in relation to a reported theft in Moniteau County from last week. Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible theft on Nov. 1. According to a press release, a landowner and neighbors saw two vehicles on a property on Hays Road just outside of Tipton.
OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY
An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
Sedalia Police Reports for November 7, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Monday morning, Officers were dispatched to assist with a traffic stop in the area of West 16th Street and South Grand Avenue. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Leocadio Arreguin, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department. There, he provided a breath sample that showed his Blood Alcohol Content was above 0.08. Arreguin was transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked on charges of Driving While Intoxicated, and then released.
RAMP CLOSURE SCHEDULED FOR EASTBOUND INTERSTATE 70 IN BATES CITY
The eastbound ramp on Interstate 70 is scheduled to be closed at Bates City on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) crews will complete marking and signage at the intersection of old 40 Highway and Route Z. The work will require the ramp to be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
