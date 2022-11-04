A 16-year-old girl from Licking sustained injuries in an accident early Sunday evening about two miles north of Houston on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Jacob Sellars said a northbound 2007 Ford Fusion driven by the girl ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the highway, traveled off the left side of roadway and struck an embankment.

HOUSTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO