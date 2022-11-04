Read full article on original website
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Rural Fire responds to 2 early morning fires
Area Fire Crews were busy this morning as alarms sounded for two fires. Lebanon Rural Fire responded to the 16-hundred block of Brice Street at around 4:30am. According to Fire Chief Phillip Pitts the structure was vacant….
houstonherald.com
Girl, 16, from Licking, injured in U.S. 63 accident near Houston
A 16-year-old girl from Licking sustained injuries in an accident early Sunday evening about two miles north of Houston on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Jacob Sellars said a northbound 2007 Ford Fusion driven by the girl ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the highway, traveled off the left side of roadway and struck an embankment.
houstonherald.com
Cabool woman reports $8,000 camper trailer missing from property
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy was dispatched at about 4:20 p.m. Oct. 8 regarding a report of a domestic assault at a Shafer Road residence at Licking. A 41-year-old woman there told the officer that her 64-year-old former...
kjluradio.com
Fire at Crawford County salvage yard burns hundreds of vehicles
Numerous fire departments respond to a large fire Friday in Crawford County. The fire was located at I-44 Auto Salvage between Leasburg and Bourbon. One structure, tractor trailers, busses, and almost 200 cars burned in the fire, as well as hundred of tires and auto parts. Fire departments stretching all...
houstonherald.com
Police assist with vehicles blocking gas pumps
The following are reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •A representative of a towing company called at about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 31 to report that personnel at the Shell gas station on U.S. 63 had requested that a 1998 Chevrolet sedan be towed from the property because it was blocking gas pumps.
1 man dead after a 2-car crash in Phelps County Sunday
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I investigated a two-car crash that happened Sunday afternoon which resulted in the death of one man. It happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 in Phelps County, about a mile east of St. James.
Lebanon motorcyclist ejected, killed
LEBANON, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Dallas County crash yesterday, Nov. 6. Richard L. Blackburn, 64, of Lebanon was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson on Missouri State Highway 64 about 10 miles northeast of Buffalo. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash involving his motorcycle at […]
myleaderpaper.com
County firefighters help with search, rescue in Mark Twain forest
Jefferson County firefighters recently helped search for and rescue a 46-year-old Sullivan woman lost in the Mark Twain National Forest in the Berryman area. John Scullin, spokesman for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District, said the search and rescue on Oct. 14 involved dozens of emergency responders. “There were...
KYTV
Man from Lebanon, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash in Dallas County
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Missouri 64 northeast of Buffalo Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Blackburn, 64, swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped to make a turn. Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle after it overturned. This...
KYTV
Camden County man charged in infant death; hospitals warn of accidental infant related death
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County man is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child after his baby died earlier this summer. Daniel Schulz was booked into the Camden County jail over the weekend. Police are calling the death accidental. “Everyone involved is not proud...
KRMS Radio
Man Captured In Laclede County Involved In Burglary
A Laclede County man is in that county’s jail after being arrested by Laclede County Sheriff’s Deputies and Lebanon Police Officers Friday in Lebanon. 44 year old Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. Moore was apprehended...
KYTV
Salem, Mo. man dies in crash in Dent County
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Salem died after rear-ending a car on Highway 19 in Dent County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred a little after noon on Saturday, just a few miles north of Salem. Investigators said 60-year-old Dennis Pewitt was driving north...
krcgtv.com
Doolittle fire team responds to brush fire
The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District responded to a "large structure/brush/junkyard" fire between Leasburg and Bourbon off of I-44 on Friday, according to a Facebook post. The department posted on Facebook on Friday afternoon that it was a three-alarm fire, and departments stretching "all they [sic] way to St. Louis...
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
KYTV
Special Operations Team responds to disturbance at Wright County, Mo. jail
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Hartville, you might have seen several police cars rush to the Wright County Jail Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a Special Operations Team responded to the jail after inmates refused to go into their cells.
houstonherald.com
Bridge damaged in overnight fire on Big Piney River
A well-traveled bridge at Baptist Camp Access on the Big Piney River was damaged by fire Thursday night, authorities said. The Houston Rural Fire Department arrived early Thursday evening to find a large amount of wood debris piled up and burning under the 95-foot long bridge that has 63,000-pound beams that were manufactured in Marshall about 10 years ago. There are six concrete I-beams.
KFVS12
Dozens report feeling earthquake north of Van Buren, Mo.
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was felt through parts of the Heartland on Saturday, November 5. According the to the USGS, a magnitude 3.2 earthquake registered 5.6 miles north of Van Buren. The quake was first reported at a magnitude 3.1, then upgraded. The quake happened at...
KMOV
Human remains found in Crawford County, Mo.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Human remains were found in Crawford County, Missouri on Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed Saturday night. Authorities tell News 4 the skeletal remains were found in the 4100 block of North Service Road in West Sullivan. The identity of the remains has not been...
Wright County Sheriff’s Office secures jail after inmate uprising
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. – The Wright County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that an inmate uprising at the county jailhouse on Saturday night has been contained. Around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, the Wright County Sheriff’s Department received a call that seven to eight inmates at the jail refused to lock down after several commands […]
lakeexpo.com
Weapons, Drugs And Cash: Camden Deputies Make Multiple Drug Arrests Over The Weekend
On Saturday, deputies from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office along with other drug enforcement agencies conducted a saturation patrol that resulted in a dozen arrests and confiscated weapons, drugs and cash. Around 20 law enforcement officers participated in the saturation patrol, which ran from 8 p.m. Saturday until early...
