WYFF4.com
Homeless to homeowner: A family is reunited thanks to local homeless nonprofit groups
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Each year, Greenville Homeless Alliance and its partners help countless families find housing, jobs, and self-sufficiency. Nov. 15 at its second annual Ignite Luncheon, it will celebrate success stories like Jessica Lyons, whose journey from homelessness to homeownership was made possible by Greenville community members.
WYFF4.com
'He has created a legacy': Greenville brewmasters honor beer icon battling cancer diagnosis
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A community of beer brewers came together to honor someone they say helped bring craft beer to the Upstate. Tom Davis is one of the founders of Thomas Creek Brewery and was recently diagnosed with stage IV ampullary cancer. Now with Davis in hospice care, friends...
wspa.com
Church of the Covenant HOLIDAY BAZAAR
What if we told you that you can get your holiday shopping done in one place and help others. We are joined by the ladies from the Church of the Covenant in Spartanburg to talk about their Holiday Bazaar.
WYFF4.com
Dozens of Greenville congregations gather to form "justice ministry," focusing on city's top problems
GREENVILLE, S.C. — People of faith are joining forces to make Greenville a better place. Greenville Organized for Accountable Leadership, also known as "GOAL," is made up of dozens of congregations from all walks of life, focused on living out faith and values of justice and fairness, along with a commitment to love the community.
FOX Carolina
2 dogs found with gunshot wounds minutes apart in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Humane Society said two dogs are recovering after being shot last week. Officials said while the dogs were brought in around the same time, they don’t believe the shootings were related. They added that both dogs were sent to different vets for emergency care.
WYFF4.com
Upstate organizations prepare for Thanksgiving distributions
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson Interfaith Ministries is preparing for its Thanksgiving distribution. Sarah Ann Bannister, director of Resource Development, said families receive a bag filled with food to make Thanksgiving dinner including turkey, mac and cheese, beans, corn, cranberry sauce, yams, and cake and frosting. However, Bannister said...
Police locate vulnerable, missing man in Spartanburg
Spartanburg Police Department said James Waters was located safely at his home.
Teenager airlifted after hit by car in Union Co.
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
gsabusiness.com
Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in Greenville
A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
mytjnow.com
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
Issues and confusion reported at one Upstate polling place
Voters at one Upstate polling location have reported issues. Residents of the Powderhorn District in Greenville County ran into problems while voting at Simpsonville United Methodist Church, this morning.
Investigation underway after dogs found shot within minutes in Cherokee Co.
Beth Osmemt, the humane society's director and treasurer, told 7NEWS animal control picked up the two dogs, Moose and Cash, last week. She said the animal shelter called her team to ask for emergency medical assistance when they learned of the dogs' injuries.
Upstate voters frustrated over voting machine delays
Voting machines in Chesnee were delayed this morning as voters began rolling in.
avlwatchdog.org
Jubilee! Community Church downtown is up for sale? Why?
Before I get to your very first question, a smart-aleck reply, and the real answer, allow me a moment to thank you good readers for such a warm welcome to Asheville Watchdog and avlwatchdog.org. It’s a big change for yours truly, but I’m feeling right at home over here. So,...
thejournalonline.com
Home destroyed – Archie Street
A home on Archie Street was destroyed by fire Saturday night in Piedmont. South Greenville and Wren firefighters assisted. Flames were visible when firefighters arrived on scene. Medshore and a QRV also responded to the fire. (Photo by David Rogers)
LGBTQ book ban in South Carolina library thwarted after community stands up for acceptance
Read books, don’t ban them.
WYFF4.com
Adam Sandler reschedules Greenville concert, blaming Tropical Storm Nicole
The scheduled Greenville concert of Hollywood superstar and comedian Adam Sandler will not take place as planned, venue officials said Tuesday. Sandler, along with a surprise guest, was set to perform Friday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Venue officials posted to Facebook Tuesday saying the show has been rescheduled...
FOX Carolina
Upstate bakery makes list of Oprah’s Favorite Things
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg bakery with a rich backstory made the annual list of Oprah’s Favorite Things. This is the fourth time the business has been mentioned. The sweet potato cake, a new flavor from Caroline’s Cakes, earned a spot under the ‘food gifts’ section. Caroline’s...
FOX Carolina
FBI agents conduct training exercise in Simpsonville
Evening anchor Justin Dougherty speaks with Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham on what he would do if elected governor of South Carolina. The Beaver Blood Moon eclipse will appear early Tuesday morning. It begins around 3am and reaches totality around 5am. During totality, it will appear red. Four Legged Friends: Noodle.
WLOS.com
Saluda residents worried about proposed recovery center; ministry calls fears unwarranted
SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a recovery center on the North Carolina-South Carolina border are drawing concerns from some neighbors and some in the business community. First Contact Ministries is seeking a special use permit for a parcel of land at 4353 Fork Creek Road in Saluda to create a program that falls under an "assisted living facility" designation under Henderson County code. It would be a recovery center for men.
