Spartanburg, SC

wspa.com

Church of the Covenant HOLIDAY BAZAAR

What if we told you that you can get your holiday shopping done in one place and help others. We are joined by the ladies from the Church of the Covenant in Spartanburg to talk about their Holiday Bazaar.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

2 dogs found with gunshot wounds minutes apart in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Humane Society said two dogs are recovering after being shot last week. Officials said while the dogs were brought in around the same time, they don’t believe the shootings were related. They added that both dogs were sent to different vets for emergency care.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate organizations prepare for Thanksgiving distributions

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson Interfaith Ministries is preparing for its Thanksgiving distribution. Sarah Ann Bannister, director of Resource Development, said families receive a bag filled with food to make Thanksgiving dinner including turkey, mac and cheese, beans, corn, cranberry sauce, yams, and cake and frosting. However, Bannister said...
ANDERSON, SC
gsabusiness.com

Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in Greenville

A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
GREENVILLE, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Jubilee! Community Church downtown is up for sale? Why?

Before I get to your very first question, a smart-aleck reply, and the real answer, allow me a moment to thank you good readers for such a warm welcome to Asheville Watchdog and avlwatchdog.org. It’s a big change for yours truly, but I’m feeling right at home over here. So,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
thejournalonline.com

Home destroyed – Archie Street

A home on Archie Street was destroyed by fire Saturday night in Piedmont. South Greenville and Wren firefighters assisted. Flames were visible when firefighters arrived on scene. Medshore and a QRV also responded to the fire. (Photo by David Rogers)
PIEDMONT, SC
WYFF4.com

Adam Sandler reschedules Greenville concert, blaming Tropical Storm Nicole

The scheduled Greenville concert of Hollywood superstar and comedian Adam Sandler will not take place as planned, venue officials said Tuesday. Sandler, along with a surprise guest, was set to perform Friday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Venue officials posted to Facebook Tuesday saying the show has been rescheduled...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate bakery makes list of Oprah’s Favorite Things

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg bakery with a rich backstory made the annual list of Oprah’s Favorite Things. This is the fourth time the business has been mentioned. The sweet potato cake, a new flavor from Caroline’s Cakes, earned a spot under the ‘food gifts’ section. Caroline’s...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

FBI agents conduct training exercise in Simpsonville

Evening anchor Justin Dougherty speaks with Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham on what he would do if elected governor of South Carolina. The Beaver Blood Moon eclipse will appear early Tuesday morning. It begins around 3am and reaches totality around 5am. During totality, it will appear red. Four Legged Friends: Noodle.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Saluda residents worried about proposed recovery center; ministry calls fears unwarranted

SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a recovery center on the North Carolina-South Carolina border are drawing concerns from some neighbors and some in the business community. First Contact Ministries is seeking a special use permit for a parcel of land at 4353 Fork Creek Road in Saluda to create a program that falls under an "assisted living facility" designation under Henderson County code. It would be a recovery center for men.
SALUDA, NC

