Closures planned for Veterans Day weekend

By Alina Lee
 4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs is planning for the following road and administrative office closures ahead of Veterans Day and the Veterans Day Parade.

The following roads will be closed for the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5:

  • Tejon Street will be closed from Cache La Poudre Street to Cimarron Street from 7 a.m. to noon.
  • Streets closed between Cascade and Nevada Avenues include:
    • Dale Street
    • Monument Street
    • Willamette Street
    • St. Vrain Street
    • Boulder Street
    • Platte Avenue
    • Bijou Street
    • Kiowa Street
    • Pikes Peak Avenue
    • Colorado Avenue
    • Vermijo Avenue
    • Costilla Street

Attendees are encouraged to park in public parking garages. Handicap parking will be available along Cimino Drive and can be accessed at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Cimino Drive. Click here for more information on the parade.

Colorado Springs administrative offices and agencies will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day including:

  • Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
  • City Administration Building
  • City Clerk
  • City Hall
  • Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
  • Deerfield Community Center
  • Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center
  • Hillside Community Center
  • Meadows Park Community Center
  • Municipal Court
  • Otis Park Community Center
  • Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building
  • Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
  • Sales Tax Office
  • Sports and Therapeutic Recreation Programs Office in Memorial Park
  • Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
The following facilities will remain open Friday:

  • Fairfield and Evergreen cemeteries – gates open (offices closed)
  • Patty Jewett Golf Course
  • Pikes Peak Highway – free admission to active and retired military with ID. As always, access is weather permitting.
  • Sertich Ice Center
  • Valley Hi Golf Course
