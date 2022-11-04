Closures planned for Veterans Day weekend

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs is planning for the following road and administrative office closures ahead of Veterans Day and the Veterans Day Parade.

The following roads will be closed for the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5:

Tejon Street will be closed from Cache La Poudre Street to Cimarron Street from 7 a.m. to noon.

Streets closed between Cascade and Nevada Avenues include: Dale Street Monument Street Willamette Street St. Vrain Street Boulder Street Platte Avenue Bijou Street Kiowa Street Pikes Peak Avenue Colorado Avenue Vermijo Avenue Costilla Street



Attendees are encouraged to park in public parking garages. Handicap parking will be available along Cimino Drive and can be accessed at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Cimino Drive. Click here for more information on the parade.

Colorado Springs administrative offices and agencies will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day including:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Community Center

Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center

Hillside Community Center

Meadows Park Community Center

Municipal Court

Otis Park Community Center

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports and Therapeutic Recreation Programs Office in Memorial Park

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

The following facilities will remain open Friday:

Fairfield and Evergreen cemeteries – gates open (offices closed)

Patty Jewett Golf Course

Pikes Peak Highway – free admission to active and retired military with ID. As always, access is weather permitting.

Sertich Ice Center

Valley Hi Golf Course

