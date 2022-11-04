Read full article on original website
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subwayBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Langhorne Wedding Designer Listed as One of the Best in the Philadelphia Area
The Langhorne designer is known for her aesthetic tastes and for making weddings even more beautiful. A Bucks County wedding designer has been ranked as one of the best in the region, making her a popular option for newly-engaged couples. Kayla Cotter wrote about the design for Philadelphia Magazine. April...
southjerseyobserver.com
Get Into The Holiday “Spirit” With City Cruises Philadelphia
As the holiday season quickly approaches, City Cruises Philadelphia will host lively holiday cruises with offerings for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day where family and friends can come together and enjoy a unique holiday experience on the water. Thanksgiving Day Early Dinner Cruise.
Parx Casino Amongst Countless Local Gambling Establishments Discussing Smoking Options for Patrons
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on coming options in their building. Tracy Tully wrote about the establishment for The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the COVID-19 pandemic. One...
Delco Home to a Pair of the Best Suburbs for Millennials in Greater Philadelphia
Two locations in Delaware County are among the best suburbs in Greater Philadelphia for millennials in 2019, according to the latest rankings released by Niche.com, writes Clara Lefton for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Some of the factors Niche.com used for the 2019 Best Places for Young Professionals and to measure...
PhillyBite
Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia
- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
earnthenecklace.com
Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?
Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: If You Voted By Mail, Stop Whatever You’re Doing and Check These Lists
The city has published the names of hundreds of voters whose mail-in ballots are problematic. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have...
PhillyBite
A Night at The Black Tie and Sneaker Masquerade Ball 2022
- Realtors Michelle Leonard and Dana Friedman attended the Black Tie and Sneaker Masquerade Ball at Live! Casino and Hotel. to benefit the Trauma Survivors Foundation. My two favorite chefs were James Beard winners Chef Tonii Hicks and Càphê Roasters' Chef Jacob Trinh. Tonii made a great salt...
wilmtoday.com
Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE
If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley
Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
howtogeek.com
Why Is It Called “Black Friday”?
The name "Black Friday" was first coined by police officers in Philadelphia to describe the post-Thanksgiving shopping rush. It has nothing to do with businesses making a profit during the Holiday shopping season. The day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. has become known as “Black Friday.” Retailers across the country...
billypenn.com
Long live the automat, the Philly-made marvel that turned dining into an assembly line
It was 1898 when a food service revolution was brewing across the bridge in Camden — but almost no one realized it. That was the year Horn & Hardart Baking Company was founded, building up from a tiny, countertop lunch joint in Center City that introduced New Orleans-style coffee to the region.
Allison Mintz & James Tomosky: A Shore Thing
James and Allison met during a West Wildwood summer visit with friends, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Allison, from East Lansdowne and Havertown; and James, also from East Lansdowne, hit it off that weekend.
billypenn.com
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year
Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations
The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
PhillyBite
Best Philadelphia Hotels With Indoor Pools
- There are several Philadelphia hotels with indoor pools. For example, Home2 Suites by Hilton Philadelphia Convention Center has a nice indoor saline pool. This type of pool is a much safer alternative to chlorine pools. It also has a heated spa. Whether you're in town for business or pleasure, there's probably a Philadelphia hotel with a pool near you.
NBC Philadelphia
Brother of 2 Girls Killed in MOVE Bombing Sues Philadelphia, UPenn
The brother of two girls killed in a 1985 police bombing on the headquarters of a a Black Liberation group has filed a lawsuit against the city of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania, saying his sisters' remains were mishandled and hidden away for decades causing the family extreme distress.
Texas-Style Honky Tonk Restaurant Hops Back on the Saddle for Reopening in West Whiteland
After closing temporarily in July, the classic Texas-style Honky Tonk spot called the Brickette Lounge in West Whiteland is back, and more Texan than ever, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. Before closing, the popular joint offered weekly line dancing, live music, and DJs. Now, all of that...
At South Philly rally, Mastriano focuses on city crime
In the final days of the 2022 gubernatorial race, Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano once again visited Philadelphia to drum up support ahead of Election Day. He was greeted by cheers at Galdo’s catering hall in South Philly.
we3travel.com
Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens
Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
