NEW YORK -- Right now at the New York Historical Society, the Black Is Beautiful exhibit transports you back to the 1950s and '60s, the heyday of Harlem-based photographer Kwame Brathwaite.Afros and album covers adorn the walls of the museum. The traveling exhibit has made its way back to the home of the photographer, whose son, Kwame S. Brathwaite, helped select a striking series of images, CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reported Monday.Brathwaite captured Harlem at a time of pride in culture and connection to the continent of Africa."It speaks volumes to standing up for yourself and believing who you are," the younger...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO