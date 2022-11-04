Read full article on original website
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Inside a $37.6 Million NYC Penthouse With Unobstructed Views of the Entire City
Stepping into PH2 at 50 West in Manhattan’s Financial District, it’s hard to believe you aren’t the only resident in the building. Despite the building’s 64 towering stories, PH2 has the ability to make your living space feel intimate, secluded and totally private. Recently listed for $37.6 million, PH2 spans the entire 62nd floor of the glass tower, designed by internationally renowned architect Helmut Jahn with interiors by Thomas Juul-Hansen. This penthouse is part of the L-Series Penthouses, an exclusive collection of full- and half-floor residences with even more incredible amenities and features than the standard units. PH2 in particular is the...
Commercial Observer
A&E Seals $249M Buy of LeFrak’s Southern Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio
Who says transactions aren’t closing today? Well, A&E Real Estate is here to prove them all wrong. The firm just closed on its acquisition of 14 multifamily properties in southern Brooklyn, Commercial Observer can first report. The LeFrak Organization was the seller of the portfolio, which comprises 1,212 apartments,...
Inhabitat.com
A floating park above the piers of Manhattan, New York
Little Island by Heatherwick Studio and MNLA is exploring the creation of raised platform parks to combat rising seas. With over 11,000 square meters of space, this park on the Hudson River sits on a series of stilted platforms that look like boats aloft over the water. It hosts three new public performance venues.
therealdeal.com
Hager buys controversial site by Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Isaac Hager and Daryl Hagler have purchased the Crown Heights site where Bruce Eichner’s Continuum Company sought to build a 1,500-unit residential development, The Real Deal has learned. The pair paid $43 million in an all-cash deal for the former Spice Factory site at 960 Franklin Avenue, according to...
Eater
A 200-Seat Dim Sum Parlor That Stays Open Until 4 A.M. Is Opening in Chinatown
Dim Sum Palace, a small chain of Manhattan dim sum parlors, will bring a massive 200-seat restaurant to Chinatown later this year. The company announced the new location — opening at 27 Division Street, between Market and Catherine streets, on December 18 — in an email to Eater, saying the space would “operate as traditional dim sum destinations in the past” and stay open until 4 a.m. The new restaurant, Dim Sum Palace’s seventh in the city according to its website, will become one of the borough’s largest dim sum parlors, rivaled by Golden Unicorn, located less than a block away.
This Wall Street Steakhouse Is Secretly NYC's Best Place for Wine Fanatics
For the past 50 years, Harry's has quietly added collector and auction-worthy wines from Bordeaux, Burgundy, and more to its wine list.
vegnews.com
Vegan Doughnut Shop Makes History as First Black-Owned Business in NYC’s Brooklyn Heights
There’s a new vegan doughnut shop making history in New York City’s Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. Opened last month, Cloudy Donut Co. is Brooklyn Heights’ first documented, Black-owned food and beverage business. “[Being the first] means a great deal to us, and we’re proud of it, but it’s...
A 300-Square-Foot East Village Rental Feels Larger Than It Is
Location: East Village — New York City, New York. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I grew up in the city and spent much of my time hanging in the East Village. A constantly involving area, but in unique ways the vibe remains the same.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Underway for 33-Story Tower at 1299 Third Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Excavation work is underway at 1299 Third Avenue, the site of a 33-story residential tower on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Elad Group, which purchased the plot for $61 million in April, the 420-foot-tall structure will yield 47 units. Press Builders is the general contractor for the property, which is located between East 74th and East 75th Streets.
Photos show "Black Is Beautiful" at NY Historical Society
NEW YORK -- Right now at the New York Historical Society, the Black Is Beautiful exhibit transports you back to the 1950s and '60s, the heyday of Harlem-based photographer Kwame Brathwaite.Afros and album covers adorn the walls of the museum. The traveling exhibit has made its way back to the home of the photographer, whose son, Kwame S. Brathwaite, helped select a striking series of images, CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reported Monday.Brathwaite captured Harlem at a time of pride in culture and connection to the continent of Africa."It speaks volumes to standing up for yourself and believing who you are," the younger...
Titanic: The Exhibition to display items from the doomed ship | New in NYC
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Unfortunately, Jack Dawson and Rose Dewitt Bukater from James Cameron’s “Titanic” will not be making any appearances at Titanic: The Exhibition — But there will be over 200 original items from the passengers and crew on-site. Opening Nov. 11, 2022, in...
multihousingnews.com
Affordable Housing Project Unveiled in Brooklyn
Breaking Ground has redeveloped a former hotel into a residential property with on-site supportive services. Supportive housing developer Breaking Ground has completed 90 Sands, a conversion of a one-time Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel into an affordable and supportive apartment community in Brooklyn’s Dumbo section. The building offers 491 units, of which 185 are affordable to a broad array of New York City residents ranging from extremely low- to moderate-income households, 305 will house formerly homeless people, and one unit is reserved for an on-site building superintendent.
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
Food Beast
'Most Romantic' NYC Restaurant Accused of Being Discriminatory to Asian Customers
@rokug4n My review of a popular dinner restaurant in NYC - One if by Land Two if by Sea #greenscreen #nyc #nyceats #foodie #asian #nycrestaurants #nycdinner ♬ original sound - annie. On a recent date at restaurant One If By Land, Two If By Sea, considered one of the...
Tower Records opens first new location in 16 years — sort of
Tower Labs, as its called, is said to be the first "new Tower Records location" to open since 2006, but it bears little resemblance to the retail outlets from the time.
The Review
Why is everything on Broadway closing?
Ask any avid theater goer what their Broadway must-see shows are and the response will likely be anything from theatrical classics such as “The Phantom of the Opera” or “The Music Man” to newer favorites such as “Beetlejuice” or “Dear Evan Hansen.” Despite the general popularity of the aforementioned shows, all four will be closed by February.
evgrieve.com
Wegmans watch on Astor Place
As you likely noticed in the past few weeks, the landmarked 770 Broadway at Eighth Street/Lafayette is behind a layer of plywood... ...with a plywood rendering, which looks exactly like the current building... Gut renovations continue inside the retail space on the NW corner of Eighth Street at Lafayette ......
norwoodnews.org
Sole Black-Owned Business on City Island, Seafood Kingz, Receives Racist Letter / Flier
The Black-owned business owners of Seafood Kingz, a City Island restaurant located at 634 City Island Avenue, are organizing a rally outside the restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 12, to call out racist abuse which they say was directed at their business on Nov. 3, 2022, in the form of a letter.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side
For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – For many years, Times Square has been one of the safest places in New York City. That has changed. Crime, stabbings, assaults and robberies are on the rise in the heart of the Big Apple. On Tuesday, two people were robbed at knifepoint inside the usually busy subway station at 8th Avenue and 42nd Street. According to police, at around 4:40 am, two suspects approached the two passengers and robbed them at knifepoint. The NYPD Midtown South precinct is investigating. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
