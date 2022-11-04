Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
'Theater-quality sound': The 43-inch Amazon Fire TV is down to $250 ahead of Black Friday
Amazon shoppers: Get your credit cards ready! While Black Friday is still a few weeks away, that hasn't stopped the mega-retailer from dropping an early Black Friday sale to give you a head start on scoring major deals on mattresses, kitchen appliances, tech and more. There are thousands of home items marked down right now, including this stick vacuum for 80% off, this Keurig Coffee Maker for 50% off and this Tuft & Needle queen-sized mattress discounted by $300, but one of the best deals we’ve seen so far is on this Amazon Fire 42-Inch Smart TV that's only $250 (was $370).
Same Comfort, Cheaper Prices! Check Out the 15 Best Leggings That Copy the Look and Feel of Lululemon for Less
During a time when working from home has become the norm for many of us, comfortable clothes reign supreme. Althleisure company Lululemon has become one of the most beloved hotspots for leggings thanks to their buttery soft activewear—perfect for working out and lounging around the house, too. But that cult-like following Lululemon leggings have amassed, of course, comes with a pretty high price point.
Comments / 0