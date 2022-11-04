Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Zymeworks Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. “We have had a transformative quarter beginning with the presentation of results from our Phase 1 trial of zanidatamab zovodotin, the presentation of our early R&D day...
Bakersfield Californian
GHO Capital and The Vistria Group to acquire Alcami, a leading high growth CDMO, from Madison ...
GHO Capital and The Vistria Group to acquire Alcami, a leading high growth CDMO, from Madison Dearborn Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners. A high growth CDMO with integrated capabilities across the drug development lifecycle, including high-demand areas of sterile fill-finish drug product manufacturing, biologic and small molecule lab services, cGMP biostorage and pharma services.
