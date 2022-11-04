ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg house where shooting allegedly started catches fire a day after double homicide

By Lici Beveridge, Hattiesburg American
 4 days ago
A house in Hattiesburg where a shooting incident allegedly began Wednesday night caught fire late Thursday night.

Hattiesburg Fire Department officials are calling the fire "suspicious." The State Fire Marshal’s Office will assist in the investigation.

The shooting took place in the 100 block of West Fifth Street. Residents there said some kind of incident began in the house and made its way out to the street, where two people were killed and three injured.

Multiple shots were fired during the shooting incident, killing 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth and 57-year-old Sherry Strickland. Both victims lived in the neighborhood.

The following evening Hattiesburg firefighters were called to the scene in the 100 block of West Fifth Street to put out the fire, which burned much of the home's interior.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they made an interior attack on the home and an attack from roof access, Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said in a news release. The fire was contained and extinguished.

At the time of the fire, the house was unoccupied. No injuries were reported.

It is unclear whether the homicides and the fire are connected.

No suspects for the murder or the fire were in custody as of Friday morning and police have not released a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's shooting or Thursday's fire is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Do you have a story to share? Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge.

