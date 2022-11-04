From Selena Gomez to Drake & 21 Savage, What’s Your Favorite New Release of the Week? Vote!

As spooky season gives way to the lead-up to Thanksgiving, we’re grateful, as always, for the new slate of music the end of each week brings. And Friday (Nov. 4) is no exception.

With tunes ranging from an emotional new Selena Gomez single to a collaborative album by Drake and 21 Savage , we want to know which new release will be soundtracking your first weekend of November.

The two rappers team up on Her Loss , a 16-track joint effort that features Travis Scott on “P—y & Millions” and takes a jab at Megan Thee Stallion in the lyrics of “Circo Loco,” on which Drake spits “This b—h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion. She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling” over an interpolation of Daft Punk ‘s “One More Time.”

Meanwhile, Gomez lays her mental anguish bare on “My Mind & Me,” the spare, vulnerable ballad that shares its title with her new Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me , which delves into the pop star’s mental and physical health problems, from the cancelation of her 2016 Revival Tour to the present day.

Other new albums include Joji ‘s Smithereens , a follow-up to 2020’s Nectar that contains singles “Glimpse of Us,” “Yukon (Interlude)” and “Die For You,” as well as the soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with contributions from Rihanna (“Lift Me Up”), Tems (“No Woman No Cry”), Burna Boy (“Alone”), Stormzy (“Interlude”) and others.

Plus, P!nk comes raring back with “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” her most upbeat single since 2016’s “Just Like Fire,” and Lindsay Lohan finally cements Christmas classic “Jingle Bell Rock” into her discography with a post- Mean Girls cover from her upcoming Netflix holiday movie Falling for Christmas .

Vote for your favorite new release in Billboard ‘s weekly poll below!