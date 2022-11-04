ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

Oklahoma Aquarium staff help design carousel in Jenks

By Marti Going, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Xt6R_0iyyxUks00

JENKS, Okla. — Visitors at the Oklahoma Aquarium now have a new attraction to check out among the fish.

A custom aquatic carousel made its debut Thursday. It’s the first thing guests will see as they enter but Kenny Alexopoulos, Oklahoma Aquarium Chief Operating Officer, says he hopes it’s not the last.

“I hope they’re inspired once they enter the aquarium and look at all the actual real live animals, then of course learn about them and how to conserve them,” he explains.

It’s not a big leap. Almost all the animals on the carousel live at the aquarium, with staff members getting input on the design.

“Most carousels that you see, you would associate with a carnival or circus,” Alexopoulos says. “We really didn’t want that feel, it had to scream the ocean, aquarium.”

He says they did not want the standard of mirrors and cherub angels, so Oklahoma Aquarium staff picked out the colors, animals and even the animal prints guests will see.

“Almost all the animals represent real animals in the wild...except for our sea monster,” he smiles, joking about Loch Ness. “We had to have one sea monster and it’s actually been a rider favorite.”

The carousel took about eight months to build since it was all custom. It was shipped in pieces, then assembled in Jenks over the course of a week.

Alexopoulos says if you haven’t been to the Oklahoma Aquarium in the past six months, it is worth a trip back as they are always adding things.

He mentioned the newer virtual reality element that allows guests to “swim” with the sharks. He says they are working to add a jellyfish touch exhibit soon and a pollinator garden and trail with water features.

In the meantime, he expects to see kids making a bee line for the carousel in the Great Hall.

“It’s kind of transformed the entire room from dull and dingy to an amazing, fun, open space with a beautiful carousel!” Alexopoulos says.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Remote Work Program Reaches 2,000 Members

One of the largest remote work programs in the United States is based in Tulsa. The Tulsa Remote program has recently reached 2,000 members. The program started in 2018 with hopes of bringing more people to Tulsa. Organizers said the program gives $10,000 to everyone in the program with access...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola

Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
INOLA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ahha Tulsa closing its doors Friday

TULSA, Okla. — The ahha Hardesty Arts Center announced Thursday evening that the center will close Friday, Nov. 4. “We have made the difficult decision to announce the closure of ahha’s Hardesty Arts Center on Friday, November 4, including ceasing the operations of our programs for now,” Executive Director Holy Becker said in an email.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Firefighters at west Tulsa building fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are at a building fire in west Tulsa Friday morning. The building is near West 41st Street and U.S. Highway 75, but it’s not yet known what the building is or who owns it. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Opening night of Christmas Chute draws record crowds

As many as 20,000 visitors, 21,000 square feet of walkable Christmas trimmings, and a whole lot of community spirit—Sapulpa outdid itself at its annual Lights On ceremony and its inaugural night of the Christmas Chute on Historic Route 66 on Thursday evening. The Chute is the brainchild of local...
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police search for storage unit burglar

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of stealing from storage units in east Tulsa. Tulsa Police Burglary Detectives are trying to identify a man involved in the burglary at a storage unit facility, near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue, on Wednesday.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

East Tulsa interchange project begins Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Drivers should expect delays as an interchange project in east Tulsa begins Monday. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said lanes will be closed at Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 169, as crews start work on an interchange improvement project. I-44 will be narrowed to two...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man survives major heart attack while seeing doctor for sore throat

TULSA, Okla. — Doctors say a Tulsa man is lucky to be alive after he went to his primary care office with a sore throat and ended up having a major heart attack. Stephen Byrne, 65, wasn’t feeling 100 percent when he walked into Oak Street Health, near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue, back in March. He had chest pressure, some tightness and was sweating, but his biggest complaint was a terrible sore throat.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police say storage unit theft was a crime of opportunity

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man with a distinctive tattoo following a bizarre robbery. Investigators say the man burglarized several storage units at Briarglen Mini Storage near 31st and 129th East Avenue. They say the thief forced the facility’s gate open and drove his mid-2000s Chevy truck through it.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
79K+
Followers
143K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy