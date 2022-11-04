ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State didn't properly certify Title IX violations, investigation reveals

By Mike Ellis, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

On the last day of outgoing Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley's tenure, the university said an investigation found the university didn't properly certify Title IX violations to the state in 2021.

Title IX violations can include gender discrimination, sexual violence, sexual harassment, retaliation and hostile work environment. They can involve students or employees. The university didn't properly handle the certification in 2021 involving employees, the investigation found.

The investigation was commissioned by the university and done by the Honigman LLP law firm, led by MatthewSchneider, a former U.S. attorney.

The investigation found that the president had been told that trustees had done the certification, but two trustees had not reviewed all of their Title IX reports because they had raised concerns to university staff and those concerns were not addressed.

Failing to certify the Title IX reports could result in a loss of 10% of the university's operations funding.

Samuel Stanley Jr. to leave MSU Friday; interim President Teresa Woodruff starts Saturday

Schneider found that the university did not follow state certification guidelines in 2021, which require the president and at least one board member to review each Title IX report involving an employee. The president had relied on the university's Title IX office, which gave him incorrect information that led to the improper reporting, according to a statement summing up Schneider's investigation.

The problems began to surface Oct. 2, 2020, a day after a Title IX report was due, when university officials asked trustees to confirm whether nine Title IX reports had been reviewed. Three trustees — Renee Knake Jefferson, Brian Mosallam and Brianna Scott — emailed that day saying they had expected better guidance for how to review the reports and they expressed frustration about it being right before the deadline.

The deadline had passed the previous day, but trustees were told on Oct. 2 that they had until the end of the day.

The investigation was intended to cover the 2021 report, but found that the 2020 report was late and was not copied to all of the state offices that were supposed to get it.

Trustees and the president are expected to review the Title IX reports, signing off of them does not indicate they agree with the result, only that they have reviewed it, according to Schneider's report.

At least some trustees raised concerns about the Title IX review process in 2019 and continued to ask for training and guidance in 2020 and 2021, Schneider's report found.

Trustees Dan Kelly, the board's vice chair and chair of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee, and Pat O'Keefe said they reviewed the complaints assigned to them. Knake Jefferson said she reviewed one of the five reports she was sent, Scott said she did not review her three reports. Knake Jefferson and Scott said they did not review the reports because they had not been given guidance they had requested from university staff.

The report seems to cast a finger at a university Title IX employee whose work on the certification process is criticized, the employee who was only identified by a fictitious name, had said Trustee Dianne Byrum had certified all the reports so any missing reports from other trustees would be covered by Byrum's review. Byrum denied telling the employee that and the investigators found Byrum to be far more credible and pointed to contradictory statements from the employee.

Schneider's recommendations include restructuring how MSU reviews and distributes Title IX reports, creating consistency in the review process, establishing a regular auditing process, and offering increased training.

Schneider's report found that the university fixed its mistakes and filed a proper report in 2022 and recertified its 2021 report, although the process is still lacking.

"Although the university lacks a unified procedure for tracking Title IX reports, ensuring they are reviewed, and certifying to the state, the university now has an opportunity for process improvement. In fact, the Board and the university have already taken steps to improve the process," Schneider said, according to the statement MSU released.

The investigation included 24,000 documents, mostly emails that were reviewed in a targeted rather than comprehensive way, and interviews with staff and all the board members, as well as Stanley. The investigators said employees occasionally sent personal emails, some of which were examined, but there could be other emails and text messages between trustees or employees that were not uncovered. Schneider's report says the personal emails seemed to be accidental or for convenience and did not appear to be systemic or intentional to avoid discovery.

Kelly said in the statement he is "troubled by the inaccurate certification submitted by the President in 2021, which clearly demonstrates the internal administrative failures and lack of procedures which were allowed to exist for too long."

Kelly said the work to fix it will fall to incoming MSU's interim president, Teresa Woodruff, who begins on Saturday. Stanley's last day was Friday.

Contact Mike Ellis at mellis@lsj.com or on Twitter @MikeEllis_AIM

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State didn't properly certify Title IX violations, investigation reveals

Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

