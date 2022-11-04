Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Galion Inquirer
Colonel Crawford takes third at state, Campbell places for Galion
Some area distance runners capped off their 2022 seasons in the state cross country meet in Obetz this past weekend. Colonel Crawford’s girls cross country team finished their campaign in third place at the Division III race as a team. Colonel Crawford’s 164 point total was behind only Ft....
hotelnewsresource.com
Hampton Inn Mansfield South Mansfield‚ in Mansfield, OH For Sale
CBRE Hotels is offering, on an exclusive basis, the opportunity to acquire the 75-room Hampton Inn & Suites in Mansfield, OH. The hotel is four-story interior corridor hotel with a flat rubber membrane roof, and a stone / stucco exterior. The hotel has amenities such as an indoor pool, guest laundry, lobby/breakfast area, business center, fitness center, and meeting room. Guestrooms feature a microwave, mini refrigerator, PTAC unit HVAC, flat screen TV’s, a business desk and chair, and free wifi. The property recently received a Forever Young renovation in 2018 / 2019 consistent with brand requirements.
Galion Inquirer
Galion soccer programs land athletes on All-MOAC
There were multiple soccer players within the Galion program recognized by the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference for their play during the 2022 season. On the boys’ side of things, Max Albert and Jack Hart brought in First Team All-MOAC honors for their hard work. Brant Walker was tabbed to the second team, and Braylen Beachy was named to the honorable mention list.
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Reynoldsburg Bakery Nears Reopening; Easton Adds Steakhouse
The Reynoldsburg bakery Le Vieux Lyon is set to reopen in a new, larger location at 1792 Brice Road. The bakery, which has been renamed Le Vieux Lyon French Bakery & Market, will hold its grand reopening at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. At Le Vieux Lyon, baker Manira Camara sells a rotating menu of pastries such as croissants, Danishes, canelés, eclairs and fruit tarts as well as baguettes, croque monsieur and much more. The new location will feature a selection of French market items as well as expanded dine-in seating, offering customers a salon de thé (teahouse) experience.
Joe Walsh shows his Ohio heart by bringing James Gang, Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl to VetsAid benefit
Joe Walsh’s Buckeye heart is beating strong for his sixth VetsAid benefit concert this weekend. The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, in Columbus, after Walsh’s original plan to hold it there during 2021 was postponed by continuing pandemic concerns. Now he’s bringing it back home proudly -- and, of course, loudly -- with his own James Gang as well as fellow Ohio-rooted bands such as Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, a Warren native, will perform as a special guest and Cleveland homie Drew Carey will emcee.
columbusmonthly.com
Ranking the Ohio Ties of the Musicians in Joe Walsh’s VetsAid Lineup
Columbus Monthly takes a look at the buckeye bona fides of the “all-Ohio” bill at the Nov. 13 Nationwide Arena show. Singer/guitarist Joe Walsh, best known for his work with the Eagles and James Gang, will bring an “all-Ohio bill” to Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13 for VetsAid, Walsh’s nonprofit that donates proceeds from huge concerts to veterans’ services charities. But some of the bands in this marquee show have more Ohio cred than others. Take a look at their buckeye bona fides.
crawfordcountynow.com
Warner receives massive support to get law license back
MARION—Some Marion area Judges have raced to support former Judge Jason Warner’s bid to get his law license back. The Board of Professional Conduct held hearings on October 18-19. While no decision by the board has been announced, Warner did receive letters of support from colleagues and Marion Judges. According to information obtained on the board of professional conduct website, 19 individuals wrote letters of support for the reinstatement of Warner‘s law license.
columbusfreepress.com
I call on the Columbus Dispatch, aka Dishpan or Dishrag, to do the city a public service and close up shop
Never a responsible, reliable, or honest newspaper, the Columbus Dispatch, Columbus, Ohio’s only mass—if declining by the day—circulation, no longer daily and no longer news-paper, no longer resembles a legitimate element of the media. Other than gross profiteering, it no longer has a reason to exist. I strongly suggest that it closes its doors, refund its subscribers, and compensate the remaining 70 of its recent 200 employees.
Winner! 1 ticket wins Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in Ohio Lottery drawing Saturday: See where the winning ticket was sold
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Check your tickets!. There’s a BIG lottery winner in Ohio after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716 in Marysville,...
Len Rome’s Local Health: New MRI machine in Ohio
For some people, the thought of climbing into an MRI machine can turn them claustrophobic. But we need magnetic resonance imaging.
richlandsource.com
Westinghouse: Demolition efforts running into underground surprises
MANSFIELD — R&D Excavating included contingency costs for unexpected surprises when it successfully bid $4 million for the demolition of former Westinghouse properties in Mansfield a few months ago. But the number of surprises found on just a small section of the property, the former Electrolux building on the...
10TV
Winning $39.3 million Classic Lotto ticket sold at Marysville convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a big lottery winner in Marysville after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716. The lucky numbers were 6, 17, 25, 32, 34 and 42. The kicker was 099841.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Ohio
The Buckeye State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
wtuz.com
Newcomerstown Man Flown to Hospital after Accident
Mary Alice Reporting – An investigation is still ongoing related to a two-vehicle accident that happened Saturday on State Route 751. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Officer was notified around 12:48pm and during their investigation, determined that 27-year-old Taylor Hostetler, of Newcomerstown, was in a northbound Toyota. A large combine was in front of her vehilce and as she started to turn left into a driveway, Hostetler failed to yield for an oncoming car.
Galion Inquirer
Galion Fire and EMS receives recognition
GALION – The Galion Fire & EMS Department was recently recertified with a Class 3 rating by the Insurance Services Office. Out of 48,642 fire departments in the U.S., 10 percent have a Class 3 rating or better. An improved ISO rating results in lowered premiums for home, property,...
Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
cleveland19.com
Vermilion mother and son lose two dogs, all belongings in house fire
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) -A Vermilion family is picking up the pieces after they lost everything in an instant. Their house went up in flames around 3 a.m. on Nov. 5. The mother and son were able to escape, but three of their pets didn’t make it. Nicole Skinner said...
Boy dies after being pulled from pond in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A young boy has died from drowning after being found in a pond at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus Sunday. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the incident was reported at approximately 3:03 p.m. on the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive, just south of the Ohio State University […]
WSYX ABC6
17-year-old shot at car meet in east Columbus early Sunday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach and chest four times by an unknown person while walking with friends at a car meet early Sunday morning, police said. The victim and his friends were walking in a parking lot in the 4000 block of...
