New-look Alabama bullies way to season-opening win
The new-look Alabama men’s basketball team passed its first test with brute force. With four new starters and only three returning rotation players, the Crimson Tide bodied visiting Longwood, 75-54 in Coleman Coliseum. All four Alabama double-figure scorers were either in high school or at another college last year...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama LB has one message for the Crimson Tide going forward
Alabama head coach Nick Saban wants the program to get better, but it starts with him. The seven-time national champion looks to improve all areas to finish the season strong, but one of his former players wants him to focus on one thing in particular. Tim Williams, a native of Baton Rouge, La., came to the University of Alabama in its 2013 recruiting class. He has been one of the most vocal players on Twitter about how the defense must return to what it once was.
watchstadium.com
Is Alabama’s Season Effectively Over?
Alabama fell to SEC rival LSU 32-31 in overtime on Saturday. With two losses for a program that regularly expects to enter the College Football Playoff, is the season effectively over for Nick Saban and the Tide?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky loses commitment from 2023 RB with multiple SEC offers
Kentucky lost a commitment from its 2023 recruiting class on Monday night. Khalifa Keith, a running back out of Alabama, decommitted from the Wildcats. He thanked Mark Stoops’ staff and Big Blue Nation in the tweeted note announcing his decision to reopen his recruitment. Keith, from Birmingham, Alabama, is...
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch Alabama Basketball’s Season Opener vs Longwood
With arguably the most talented roster that head coach Nate Oats has had since coming to Tuscaloosa, Alabama basketball is poised to tip off its season this Monday against the Longwood Lancers. After a disappointing finish to the 2021-22 season, the Crimson Tide is ready to put its woes behind...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines LSU following field storming after Alabama victory
SEC fines have become regular happenings this season, and LSU received the latest on Sunday following the memorable win over Alabama in overtime on Saturday. Nick Saban and other Alabama staff needed police escorts as fans flooded the field in celebration following Jayden Daniels’ 2-point conversion pass to Mason Taylor.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama falls to No. 10 in AP Top 25 following loss to LSU
As expected Alabama fell in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Sunday following its 32-31 loss to LSU on Saturday. The Crimson Tide, who were ranked No. 6 going into the game, have now slid to the No. 10 spot with three games to go in the regular season. The Tigers saw itself shift up to No. 7 following its impressive home win over Nick Saban’s crew.
Alabama cruises to season-open win over Alabama A&M
The Alabama women’s basketball team cruised to a season-opening win Monday night, 97-51 over Alabama A&M. In the first part of doubleheader in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama scored the game’s first 11 points and sprinted to a 29-8 lead after the opening quarter. Fans wanted the Crimson Tide to go for triple digits but instead dribbled out the clock to stick with 98.
tdalabamamag.com
What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to LSU
Bryce Young talked to the media after Alabama football was defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Young completed 25 of his 51 passing attempts in the losing effort. He threw one touchdown and one interception. The California native said he feels his teammates understand the standard of Alabama football after the defeat.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tipgate: Controversial call against LSU drew fans' ire late in OT
Alabama had a controversial call late in the loss to LSU that led to the Crimson Tide’s go-ahead touchdown in overtime. A pass that was found that it wasn’t tipped, after instant replay review, held up a pass interference call against LSU, and 3 plays later, Alabama’s Roydell Williams ran in a 1-yard touchdown.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU trolls College GameDay, SEC Network analysts
LSU shocked many around the country on Saturday night in Death Valley, pulling off an impressive 32-31 victory over Alabama in overtime. That win put the Tigers in firm control of the SEC West with only a handful of games remaining in the regular season. After the victory, the LSU...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum addresses where the blame falls for Alabama's shortcomings
Paul Finebaum has tried to identify the root of the shortcomings for Alabama coming out of the second loss of the season for the Crimson Tide. Finebaum made his regular Monday appearance on WJOX on the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” show, and said it starts at the top, and he always cringes when people want to blame the coordinators for everything.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban comments on Alabama's OT loss to No. 10 LSU: 'I'm responsible for this stuff'
Nick Saban is not used to losing 2 times in one regular season. Even still, that was his reality Saturday night in a 32-31 loss to LSU. The Tigers decided to go for 2 in overtime, putting the game on the line for the risky win. Brian Kelly’s gamble paid off and now LSU is in control of the SEC West.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin explains how Nick Saban is dangerous after losses: 'They lost 2 games by 2 plays'
Ole Miss will face an angry Alabama Crimson Tide team after they dropped their most recent matchup, 32-31 to LSU in overtime. This marks the second loss that Nick Saban’s team has suffered this season and they are officially out of contention for the College Football Playoff. Lane Kiffin knows just how intense this battle will be, and there’s a sure chance that Alabama will have a chip on its shoulder in this on.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Birmingham, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Carver-Birmingham High School basketball team will have a game with The Altamont School on November 07, 2022, 16:00:00. The Carver-Birmingham High School basketball team will have a game with The Altamont School on November 07, 2022, 16:00:00.
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
What you need to know before you head to the polls
Judge Naftel says Jefferson County has been fortunate to have enough poll workers to assist voters for Tuesday's election.
Years after brothers serve 20 years for rape they said they did not commit, judge tosses wrongful conviction
This is an opinion column. Frank Meadows, Jr. may never wear sneakers again. He and his older brother Quinton Cook can laugh about it now. They can laugh about something as inconsequential as footwear and what they’ll wear to church. They can laugh about it now because of the...
‘May God welcome you into his kingdom’: Tuscaloosa man dies in crash with sheriff’s deputy vehicle
A 24-year-old from Tuscaloosa has died after a pre-dawn crash Saturday. According to a press release, Robert Brooks Robles was driving a Honda Accord around 2:07 a.m. when it collided head on into a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department patrol unit. Robles was traveling north in the southbound lanes of...
