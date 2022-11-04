ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

New-look Alabama bullies way to season-opening win

The new-look Alabama men’s basketball team passed its first test with brute force. With four new starters and only three returning rotation players, the Crimson Tide bodied visiting Longwood, 75-54 in Coleman Coliseum. All four Alabama double-figure scorers were either in high school or at another college last year...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama LB has one message for the Crimson Tide going forward

Alabama head coach Nick Saban wants the program to get better, but it starts with him. The seven-time national champion looks to improve all areas to finish the season strong, but one of his former players wants him to focus on one thing in particular. Tim Williams, a native of Baton Rouge, La., came to the University of Alabama in its 2013 recruiting class. He has been one of the most vocal players on Twitter about how the defense must return to what it once was.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
watchstadium.com

Is Alabama’s Season Effectively Over?

Alabama fell to SEC rival LSU 32-31 in overtime on Saturday. With two losses for a program that regularly expects to enter the College Football Playoff, is the season effectively over for Nick Saban and the Tide?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky loses commitment from 2023 RB with multiple SEC offers

Kentucky lost a commitment from its 2023 recruiting class on Monday night. Khalifa Keith, a running back out of Alabama, decommitted from the Wildcats. He thanked Mark Stoops’ staff and Big Blue Nation in the tweeted note announcing his decision to reopen his recruitment. Keith, from Birmingham, Alabama, is...
LEXINGTON, KY
Tri-City Herald

How to Watch Alabama Basketball’s Season Opener vs Longwood

With arguably the most talented roster that head coach Nate Oats has had since coming to Tuscaloosa, Alabama basketball is poised to tip off its season this Monday against the Longwood Lancers. After a disappointing finish to the 2021-22 season, the Crimson Tide is ready to put its woes behind...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC fines LSU following field storming after Alabama victory

SEC fines have become regular happenings this season, and LSU received the latest on Sunday following the memorable win over Alabama in overtime on Saturday. Nick Saban and other Alabama staff needed police escorts as fans flooded the field in celebration following Jayden Daniels’ 2-point conversion pass to Mason Taylor.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama falls to No. 10 in AP Top 25 following loss to LSU

As expected Alabama fell in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Sunday following its 32-31 loss to LSU on Saturday. The Crimson Tide, who were ranked No. 6 going into the game, have now slid to the No. 10 spot with three games to go in the regular season. The Tigers saw itself shift up to No. 7 following its impressive home win over Nick Saban’s crew.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama cruises to season-open win over Alabama A&M

The Alabama women’s basketball team cruised to a season-opening win Monday night, 97-51 over Alabama A&M. In the first part of doubleheader in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama scored the game’s first 11 points and sprinted to a 29-8 lead after the opening quarter. Fans wanted the Crimson Tide to go for triple digits but instead dribbled out the clock to stick with 98.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to LSU

Bryce Young talked to the media after Alabama football was defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Young completed 25 of his 51 passing attempts in the losing effort. He threw one touchdown and one interception. The California native said he feels his teammates understand the standard of Alabama football after the defeat.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tipgate: Controversial call against LSU drew fans' ire late in OT

Alabama had a controversial call late in the loss to LSU that led to the Crimson Tide’s go-ahead touchdown in overtime. A pass that was found that it wasn’t tipped, after instant replay review, held up a pass interference call against LSU, and 3 plays later, Alabama’s Roydell Williams ran in a 1-yard touchdown.
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU trolls College GameDay, SEC Network analysts

LSU shocked many around the country on Saturday night in Death Valley, pulling off an impressive 32-31 victory over Alabama in overtime. That win put the Tigers in firm control of the SEC West with only a handful of games remaining in the regular season. After the victory, the LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum addresses where the blame falls for Alabama's shortcomings

Paul Finebaum has tried to identify the root of the shortcomings for Alabama coming out of the second loss of the season for the Crimson Tide. Finebaum made his regular Monday appearance on WJOX on the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” show, and said it starts at the top, and he always cringes when people want to blame the coordinators for everything.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin explains how Nick Saban is dangerous after losses: 'They lost 2 games by 2 plays'

Ole Miss will face an angry Alabama Crimson Tide team after they dropped their most recent matchup, 32-31 to LSU in overtime. This marks the second loss that Nick Saban’s team has suffered this season and they are officially out of contention for the College Football Playoff. Lane Kiffin knows just how intense this battle will be, and there’s a sure chance that Alabama will have a chip on its shoulder in this on.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE

