West Haven, VT

WCAX

Police ID victim in Rutland fatal shooting

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Rutland Monday night. The Vermont State Police say Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, died of gunshot wounds to the torso and upper extremity and that he was targetted in the apparent homicide. The shooting...
RUTLAND, VT
WRGB

Man facing multiple charges in connection to thefts from vehicles

HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — The Hudson Falls Police department announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man on over a dozen charges. Jonathan A. Edwards is accused of breaking into several vehicles, stealing money, credit cards and other personal information. Police say they used a Facebook post and video...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
WCAX

Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City

Veterans were invited to share, and civilians were invited to listen. Candidates out stumping the weekend before the Election. Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. Burlington plane crashes on Long Island. Updated: 6 hours ago.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Former St. Albans police officer in court for sentencing

Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: DUI crash in Roxbury, 4 injured

ROXBURY — A 35-year-old man from West Topsham was arrested for DUI following an incident in Roxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single vehicle crash involving five occupants on Tracy Hill Road at around 1:50 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene, Isaac Drinkwine identified himself as...
ROXBURY, VT
WCAX

Vermont man faces DUI #4 after crashing into motorcyclist

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man will be charged with his fourth DUI after a suspected blown tire led to a crash on Sunday, injuring a man on a motorcycle. Vermont State Police say Danny Main, 35, of Shaftsbury, was driving on Route 7 in Pownal around 9:30 a.m. when his tire reportedly blew, causing him to cross the center line and hit a man on a motorcycle.
POWNAL, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man caught stealing alcohol in Pownal

POWNAL — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in a theft in Pownal last month. On October 9, police say that three people stopped their vehicle in front of Dwyer’s State Line Beer and Wine at around 6:40 p.m. Police...
POWNAL, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Driver in hit-and-run crash in Montpelier identified

MONTPELIER — A 40-year-old man from Barre was cited following a crash in East Montpelier last month. On October 9, authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a guardrail on Vermont Route 14 south at around 2:30 a.m. Police found the involved vehicle abandoned when they arrived. Following...
MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash in Killington leads to charges

KILLINGTON — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Killington on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash took place on East Mountain Road at around 12:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Amanda Davies, of Killington. Through the course of the investigation, police say they observed several...
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington woman arrested following armed break-in

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman was arrested Friday night following an armed break-in at a home on Forest Street. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into the Forest Street home armed with a knife, and is known to the homeowners. When officers arrived they say the homeowners were able to separate themselves from Brunet.
BURLINGTON, VT

