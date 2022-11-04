Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Police ID victim in Rutland fatal shooting
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Rutland Monday night. The Vermont State Police say Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, died of gunshot wounds to the torso and upper extremity and that he was targetted in the apparent homicide. The shooting...
State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland
A 26-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, was killed after he was shot and then crashed his vehicle, according to a press release from state police Tuesday evening. Read the story on VTDigger here: State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland.
Bennington woman arrested after alleged family fight
A Bennington woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court after she allegedly injured a family or household member during a domestic assault incident on November 5.
Traffic stop leads to weapons and narcotics arrest in Westport
A traffic stop in Westport Friday night led to a weapons and narcotics arrest.
Hudson Falls police arrest man for alleged thefts
Hudson Falls police arrested Jonathan A. Edwards, 25 on November 4. Edwards was allegedly involved in multiple thefts.
WRGB
Man facing multiple charges in connection to thefts from vehicles
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — The Hudson Falls Police department announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man on over a dozen charges. Jonathan A. Edwards is accused of breaking into several vehicles, stealing money, credit cards and other personal information. Police say they used a Facebook post and video...
WCAX
Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City
Veterans were invited to share, and civilians were invited to listen. Candidates out stumping the weekend before the Election. Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. Burlington plane crashes on Long Island. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WRGB
Vermont driver charged with DUI-drugs after crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital
POWNAL, Vt. (WRGB) — A Shaftsbury man faces multiple charges, after a Sunday morning crash that sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries. At about 9:30 a.m., Vermont State Troopers responded to U.S. Route 7 in Pownal, in the vicinity of Evergreen Park Street for reports of a crash between a motor vehicle and a motorcycle.
WCAX
Barre gun owner sued for negligence in child’s shooting death; Burlington pushes for new gun laws
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The parents of a child who died after getting his hands on an unlocked, loaded pistol are suing the gun owner. The legal case in Barre comes as Burlington makes a new push for local gun laws, including a safe storage mandate. A 3-year-old gained access...
WCAX
Former St. Albans police officer in court for sentencing
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
VSP: Man dies in Rutland after car crash, shooting
Police are investigating a man's death in Rutland Monday following a reported shooting and car crash.
newportdispatch.com
Police: DUI crash in Roxbury, 4 injured
ROXBURY — A 35-year-old man from West Topsham was arrested for DUI following an incident in Roxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single vehicle crash involving five occupants on Tracy Hill Road at around 1:50 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene, Isaac Drinkwine identified himself as...
WCAX
Vermont man faces DUI #4 after crashing into motorcyclist
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man will be charged with his fourth DUI after a suspected blown tire led to a crash on Sunday, injuring a man on a motorcycle. Vermont State Police say Danny Main, 35, of Shaftsbury, was driving on Route 7 in Pownal around 9:30 a.m. when his tire reportedly blew, causing him to cross the center line and hit a man on a motorcycle.
Vermonter accused of DUI after serious Pownal crash
A Shaftsbury man is doing time in Marble Valley Correctional Facility after a Sunday morning crash sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man caught stealing alcohol in Pownal
POWNAL — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in a theft in Pownal last month. On October 9, police say that three people stopped their vehicle in front of Dwyer’s State Line Beer and Wine at around 6:40 p.m. Police...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Driver in hit-and-run crash in Montpelier identified
MONTPELIER — A 40-year-old man from Barre was cited following a crash in East Montpelier last month. On October 9, authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a guardrail on Vermont Route 14 south at around 2:30 a.m. Police found the involved vehicle abandoned when they arrived. Following...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Killington leads to charges
KILLINGTON — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Killington on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash took place on East Mountain Road at around 12:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Amanda Davies, of Killington. Through the course of the investigation, police say they observed several...
South Burlington break-in leads to police standoff
Authorities say Teilya Brunet of Burlington surrendered after a standoff lasting more than three hours.
WCAX
Burlington woman arrested following armed break-in
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman was arrested Friday night following an armed break-in at a home on Forest Street. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into the Forest Street home armed with a knife, and is known to the homeowners. When officers arrived they say the homeowners were able to separate themselves from Brunet.
Comments / 0