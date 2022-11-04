Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
WCIA
State Police: I-55 shut down by multi-vehicle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that has southbound Interstate 55 shut down. The crash happened one mile south of Toronto Road at Milepost 89. Troopers said the crash resulted in a lane blockage; as a result, all southbound traffic is being redirected onto Toronto. The […]
WCIA
IL House 91st District: Chung, Preston seek first term
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Board member Sharon Chung and Normal Town Council member Scott Preston face off Tuesday to see who will represent the newly-drawn 91st district in the Illinois House of Representatives. The new 91st district includes parts of central Bloomington and Normal, and then stretches...
Budzinski, Deering fight for Illinois 13th Congressional District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Democrat Nikki Budzinski and Republican Regan Deering are opponents facing off in the election for the US 13th Congressional District in Illinois. Nikki Budzinski formerly worked for several labor groups before advising Governor J.B. Pritzker and President Joe Biden. Regan Deering is a small business owner and a former teacher. She […]
Illinois 17th District: King vs. Sorensen for first term in DC
Democrat Eric Sorensen and Republican Esther Joy King square off Tuesday in each campaign’s bid for a first term in Congress. Sorenson is a longtime meteorologist while King is trained as a lawyer and JAG Officer in the Army Reserve. The 17th Congressional District seat is opening up as U.S Rep. Cheri Bustos (D) is […]
Almost 1.2 million Illinoisans voted early
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Ahead of Election Day, nearly 1.2 million Illinoisans have already casted their vote. According to State Board of Elections data last updated Monday morning, 1,188,187 Illinois residents have either voted early, returned their mail-in ballot, or voted with a Grace Period ballot. One political expert thinks this is a good sign […]
3 $150K, 5 $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
ILLINOIS — Once again the Powerball jackpot, now nearing $2 billion, went without a winner on Saturday, however eight lucky Illinoisans now have tickets worth tens of thousands of dollars. To have claimed the massive jackpot, players needed to have matched all five regular white ball numbers plus the red Powerball: 28, 45, 53, 56, […]
Tuesday morning’s lunar eclipse the last until 2025
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Before heading to bed Monday Night, residents in Central Illinois should set their alarms early to wake up for the lunar eclipse. That’s because it’s the last lunar eclipse for the next three years. And it looks to put on a good show. The full moon tonight is a beaver moon. […]
Secretary of State: Giannoulias projected winner
Democrat Alexi Giannoulias is the projected winner in the race for Illinois Secretary of State. Giannoulias faced off against Republican State Rep. Dan Brady.
Race for Governor in Illinois: Pritzker seeks second term against State Sen. Bailey
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is seeking a second term against Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey. Both Bailey, a southern Illinois farmer, and the Democratic governor accuse the other of being too extreme for Illinois. With Democrats’ supermajority control of the General Assembly, Pritzker has enjoyed four years of pushing through major initiatives beginning with an overdue $45 billion […]
Race for Governor in Illinois: Pritzker reelected as Illinois governor
J.B. Pritzker has been reelected for a second term as Illinois governor, defeating Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, according to the Associated Press. Both Bailey, a southern Illinois farmer, and the Democratic governor accused the other of being too extreme for Illinois. With Democrats’ supermajority control of the General Assembly, Pritzker has enjoyed four years […]
Illinois State Attorney General: Raoul seeks reelection against DeVore
Illinois State Attorney General Kwame Raoul is seeking re-election while facing off against the man who led the charge against Governor JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 mandates, Tom DeVore. The central point of DeVore’s rhetoric is based around hammering away at the SAFE-T Act. Raoul has defended the process to pass the legislation and the elimination of cash […]
Associated Press projects J.B. Pritzker wins reelection
CHICAGO (WCIA) — The Associated Press has projected that J.B. Pritzker, incumbent Democratic Governor of Illinois, has won reelection over Republican challenger Darren Bailey. Pritzker is expected to make a speech around 8 p.m. at the Marriott Marquee hotel in Chicago to thank his supporters. His speech can be viewed using the live stream on […]
Illinois Comptroller: Mendoza seeks second term against Teresi
In the race for Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is seeking her second full term while being challenged by GOP nominee Shannon Teresi. Mendoza holds a sizable funding advantage over Teresi, having $2.5 million behind her campaign compared to Teresi’s $130,000. According to a recent WGN-TV/The Hill/Emerson College poll, Mendoza holds the largest lead of any […]
Associated Press projects Tammy Duckworth wins reelection
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Associated Press has projected that Tammy Duckworth, incumbent Democratic Senator representing Illinois, has won reelection over Republican challenger Kathy Salvi.
Illinois Treasurer: Frerichs seeks third term against Demmer
Two-term State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is seeking reelection against Republican State Rep. Tom Demmer. Prior to being elected treasurer, Frerichs served in the State Senate from 2007 to 2015. Demmer has served in the Illinois House of Representatives since 2013. Demmer’s campaign was largely funded by billionaire Ken Griffin as part of the GOP “Slate,” […]
