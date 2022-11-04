Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan's Whitmer refers to women as 'people with a period' in resurfaced TikTok video
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period" in a TikTok video. Whitmer and other Democrats have been accused of erasing women.
Trump's sway looms in Ohio's closely watched US House races
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A race pitting the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history and a Republican newcomer whose campaign was knocked off track by reports that he misrepresented his military service will test the limits of former President Donald Trump’s influence over Ohio voters. That’s not the only race in Ohio’s congressional elections in which Trump’s sway is front and center. A pair of Republicans endorsed by the ex-president — including one of his former aides — are seeking to win open seats in redrawn districts created during a lengthy and contentious redistricting of the congressional maps that still hasn’t been fully settled. Republicans also are hoping to end the four-decade career of Democrat Marcy Kaptur after redistricting put her in a reconfigured congressional district that’s considered a political toss-up.
Comments / 0