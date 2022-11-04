Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Science of Spirits: Sugarlands teams with UT to make even better whiskey
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - In East Tennessee, whiskey is a very big business. The distilleries turn to modern technology and food science to make an even better product. “I think that’s what separates good distilleries from great distilleries is the ability to produce something really good every single day,” Master Distiller Greg Eidam from Sugarlands said.
TN law creates potential hurdles for third graders; parents ask for change
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee law signed in 2021 is now potentially impacting third-graders across the state this school year. As the law stands, if a third-grader doesn’t get a high enough score on the reading portion of the end-of-the-year standardized test, additional restrictions would be put in place before they moved to fourth grade.
Smooth as Tennessee whiskey: The secret science of charcoal
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You know the lyric: “you’re as smooth at Tennessee whiskey.” There’s a lot of truth to that, and local scientists proved – for the first time – what sippers have long guessed. The source might just surprise you. “They have...
Voting techs working to add another printer to Shoreline Church after issue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knox County voting location experienced a printer issue Tuesday morning; however, technicians are working to resolve it. A county spokesperson said Shoreline Church, a voting location at 9635 Westland Drive, had a printer issue. While some community members said the site was turning people away, officials clarified that people could still vote at the location.
CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’
Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT. Catch up Quick: Wildfire in the Smokies, Missing woman found dead, Election day is Tuesday.
Knoxville Cemex employee dies after coal pile collapses on him, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cemex cement plant employee in Knoxville is dead after a large coal pile collapsed on top of them Saturday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the Cemex plant, located at 6212 Cement Plant Road, on Nov. 5, around 7:45 a.m., after employees...
Officer shoots axe-wielding man in Johnson City
Knoxville Police Department releases body camera footage from fire that sent 7 to hospital. Knoxville Cemex employee dies after coal pile collapses on him, police say. The employee was identified as Thomas Mitchell. KCS, parents ask for change of law potentially impacting third graders. A new Tennessee law now makes...
Young-Williams Animal Center asking for pet food donations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center is currently asking for pet food donations to help feed more than 350 animals in the shelter’s care. Donors can drop off dry cat, dog or puppy food between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. or use a delivery service to send donations to Young-Williams Animal Center at 3201 Division St. or Young-Williams Animal Village at 6400 Kingston Pike.
RAM to host free pet vaccine and microchip clinic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cats and dogs living in Knoxville will soon be able to receive free vaccines and microchips thanks to a clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical. The clinic will run on Nov. 9 and Nov 16 and is only for pets living in the 37921 zip code.
Sevier Co. residents, workers can visit Anakeesta for $5 on these dates
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta will be offering residents and workers of Sevier County a discounted price for certain dates in November. The park is hosting Sevier County Appreciation Days from Nov. 7 to 13. As part of the event, Sevier County residents and employees will be able to enjoy the adventure for $5.
KAT to offer free bus rides on Election Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Area Transit will offer fare-free bus rides on Nov. 8 for elections. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., people will be able to ride to the stop closest to their voting location. A photo ID is required. “Transportation should never be a barrier to voting,”...
Tennessee falls to No. 5 in College Football Playoff poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The second College Football Playoff poll dropped on Tuesday, and the Tennessee Vols came in at number five. In last week’s poll, Tennessee was ranked No. 1. It was the first time they were in the top four of the CFB Playoff rankings since the era began in 2014.
Vol fan going viral for Spanish-language commentary of games
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the football field, his players call him Coach Lopez, but Tennessee football fans are starting to call Carlos Lopez by another name: Juan Ward. It’s a tribute to longtime Tennessee radio announcer John Ward, who was the voice of the Vols for more than 30 years.
Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department to host Christmas Parade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get into the holiday spirit with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department’s Christmas Parade!. Rain or shine, it’s taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3. Line-up will start at 4 p.m. in front of the Walgreens on Highway 11, judging for best float is at 5 p.m. and the parade begins at 6 p.m.
7 cars stolen after they were left running last week, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police are reminding the community not to leave their vehicles running while unattended, although mornings are getting colder in East Tennessee. Knoxville Police Department officials said seven cars were stolen in one week after they were left running. “It only takes seconds for somebody to steal...
Tennessee-Missouri game to air on WVLT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Missouri game? You can watch it on WVLT!. Initially, officials said the game would be broadcast on either WVLT or ESPN. However, after the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia on Saturday, it was announced the game would be on WVLT.
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas nominated for USA Today 10Best award
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of Dollywood’s most popular events has been nominated for a USA Today 10Best award. Theme park officials announced that the Smoky Mountain Christmas was nominated in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Theme Park Holiday Event. The famous...
Tennessee-South Carolina kickoff time announced
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We now know when the Tennessee Vols will face the South Carolina Gamecocks. The game will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. or the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the University of Tennessee. The Vols are currently 8-1 this season after taking their only loss from Georgia in Athens.
Election Central 2022
Ballot issues are causing voting backups in Knox County. Knoxville Police Department releases body camera footage from fire that sent 7 to hospital. 7 cars stolen after they were left running last week, KPD says. People should lock turn off their vehicle and lock the doors each time they get...
‘Nurturing to the soul’ | Alternative Gift Fair returns to Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The annual Alternative Gift Fair at 1st United Methodist Church returned on Sunday. Dozens of vendors representing non-profit, fair trade and church groups came together to help guests find gifts ahead of Christmas. Clayton Hensley, Director of Communications at 1st United Methodist Church, said the fair...
