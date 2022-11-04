More information was released Tuesday on the two-vehicle injury accident that occurred Monday afternoon on US 62 at the intersection of State Route 753. Around 2:20 p.m. Monday, Draydon L. Moore, 20, of Washington Court House, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet S-10 south on US 62 when he lost control and his vehicle struck the rear of a 2017 Dodge Ram — driven by Donald M. Stevens, 54, of Washington Court House. According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, Stevens reported being stopped for the traffic signal and that his vehicle just began to move when the accident occurred.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO