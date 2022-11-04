Read full article on original website
Couple transferred to Federal Custody, charged Kidnapping and Murder of Pregnant Ark. Woman
Full Press Conference, Benton Co. Ark. Sheriff’s office, Nov 3, 2022. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri) — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on...
Parents sue Arkansas school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
Missouri couple burned and moved body of missing Arkansas woman Ashley Bush
Federal investigators filed probable cause for Kidnapping with an Intent to Kill against a rural Pineville couple.
Missing Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in separate Missouri locations
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — A Missouri couple is facing first-degree kidnapping charges after a missing Arkansas woman and her unborn child were found dead in separate locations, authorities said. According to KHBS and KARK, Jane residents Amber and Jamie Waterman, both 42, were arrested Thursday and remain held without...
Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.
Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush
Authorities say human remains found in southwest Missouri are those of Ashley Bush, who was reported missing out of Benton County, Arkansas.
Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas
BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
Missing Benton County, AR woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri.
Arkansas pregnant woman and her baby found dead; married couple in custody
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A pregnant Arkansas woman and the 31-week-old baby she was carrying were found dead in southern Missouri, law enforcement said Thursday. Ashley Bush, 33, was 31 weeks pregnant. The baby's name was Valkyrie Grace Willis. The bodies of Bush and her daughter were found in separate...
Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
Driver dies after collision with tractor trailer on I-40
A Little Rock man has died after an accident involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 40.
6-year-old dies, man is missing after car is swept away in floodwaters in Adair County, Okla.
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — A 6-year-old girl is dead and a 43-year-old man is missing after a car was swept away in floodwaters in Adair County, Okla., Friday night. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the car was trying to cross a low water bridge on County Road 4643 near Stilwell, Okla. when it was swept into the water around 8:40 p.m.
Rollover accident northbound of Hwy 549
At 8:21 p.m. the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a rollover accident. As of 9:30 p.m., the accident shows stopped traffic.
NWA and River Valley residents suffered damages from storm
Residents woke up this morning grateful to see another day but terrified to see the damage the storm has done.
Springdale SWAT team responds to apartment shooting
Springdale Police Department responded to a call of gunshots when they found an unidentified male with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
Three charges filed in former Beyond Meat COO’s nose-biting case
Three charges were filed in Washington County Circuit Court on November 3 against a former executive that allegedly bit a man's nose during a parking garage incident earlier this fall.
Rogers parents arrested for manslaughter after infant child’s death
A pair of Rogers parents were arrested and are facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor after the death of their two-month-old child.
Arkansas FB players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown arrested
Two UofA football players allegedly engaged in fighting behavior on Sunday morning, after losing their Homecoming game.
Here are your scores for Week 10 of Arkansas high school football!
ARKANSAS, USA — Barton 42, Camden Harmony Grove 40.
Fans Were Hot During Arkansas Loss to Liberty from Beginning to End
No one spared ire of Razorback faithful across social media
