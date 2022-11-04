Read full article on original website
Today’s Rental was chosen for the square footage and living room rug
This rental is located in Columbia Heights. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,400 / 2br – 1200ft2 – Great location in the heart of Columbia Heights! (Columbia Heights) Great location in the heart of Columbia Heights! Have Columbia Heights, U Street Corridor, Meridian Park, and 14th St at your doorstep! Situated on quiet, residential street.
Some Cool Photos of Stephanie’s Grandma on a DC Rooftop in 1945 – Anyone recognize the building?
“PoPville, I’m curious if anyone recognizes this wall. The picture is of my grandmother around 1945 when she lived in DC.”. If you have a photo of a neat find from your house, place of work or neighborhood please send an email to [email protected] thanks. Please let me know where/what neighborhood you found it in too. Thanks.
Donsak Thai soft opens for take out, Dine-in coming “later this week”
2608 Connecticut Ave, NW previously The Italian’s Kitchen. A reader reported yesterday: “Donsak Thai opened (takeout only) in Woodley Park!!. They open for dining on Friday according to their website.”. Donsak’s website says:. “We will be doing take outs and deliveries starting Monday, November 7. Dine-in will...
After 2.5 Years – Birch & Barley finally reopens in Logan Circle!!
“Neighborhood Restaurant Group (NRG) is pleased to announce the reopening of the popular powerhouse restaurant Birch & Barley located at 1337 14th St NW, Washington, D.C. “Birch & Barley is part of the DNA that makes Logan Circle such a great and vibrant neighborhood,” said Michael Babin, CEO of NRG. “We are excited to reintroduce the restaurant to the friends and guests we’ve missed so much over the last two-and-a-half years.”
LIDL Coming Soon Signs Sprout in Columbia Heights
Ed. Note: Lidl recently opened their first DC store in Skyland Town Center. They also have another one coming to North Cleveland Park/Tenleytown on Wisconsin Ave. Thanks to Robyn, Stan, Chris, Jack and Austin for sending the latest LIDL status in Columbia Heights: “they just put up signs for a new LIDL coming to the former Modell’s spot in Columbia Heights”
“Pandamania panda alert – Pretty sweet deal!”
“Pandamania Garden Statue – $500 (Vienna) Own a Piece of Washington DC Art History. Original Pandamania (Panda Bear) Sculpture originally sponsored and located at the National Postal Museum. Painting by Chinese Artisit Penghua Zhu features a postage stamp, cherry blossoms and similarly themed items. Curbside delivery available.”. Ed. Note:...
Smoke Spotted in NE
Thanks to Greg for sending around 3:10pm. Hopefully just a carbque with no injuries. Pope jokes will not be accepted at this time. However, fire away with election day ones. Thanks to Tamar for sending. Still time to vote – polls close at 8pm!. Fundraiser, Holiday. 12th Annual Brent...
Good Morning Moon!
Thanks to all for sharing your incredibly photos of the lunar eclipse from this morning!!. And the eclipse but a beautiful shot with the monuments:. 1666 Connecticut Ave, NW Thanks to Mike for sending: “The cove coworking space in Dupont has finally reopened. I spoke with the staff who told me today (Monday) was their…
Meanwhile at Farragut North
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. 12th Annual Brent Elementary Holiday Tree Pre-Sale Begins. Prince Of Petworth November 8, 2022 at 5:05pm. From an email: “The Brent Elementary...
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to Alex for sending this sweet Chevy Nova from Dupont. Sweet City Ride is made possible by readers like you! Email your finds to [email protected]. 12th Annual Brent Elementary Holiday Tree Pre-Sale Begins. Prince Of Petworth Today at 5:05pm. From an email: “The Brent Elementary School Parent Teacher...
BREAKING: Wegmans Sub Shop has officially opened
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. International Sherry Week Kicks Off Today at Cranes D.C. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. From an email: “International Sherry Week starts...
For sale: Your very own mountaintop outside Warrenton
Mountaintop for sale! A 9-bedroom manor house atop Prickly Pear Mountain 10 minutes from Warrenton offers up more than amazing views and unique design. The property’s 1,050-foot elevation, with a line-of-sight to D.C., is also worth millions in communications potential for satellite networks, according to its listing on Realtor.com. Take a look around.
Well-Paid Maids Wins Best Maid Service in DC For Second Year in a Row
Last month, we asked PoPville readers to show their support for Well-Paid Maids by voting for their favorite maid service in Washington City Paper’s Best of D.C. contest. This month, we have an exciting announcement: WE WON!. It’s official. Well-Paid Maids won best maid service in D.C. for the...
Revamped Arboretum Community Center Opens in Northeast D.C.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and community leaders celebrated the grand opening of the renovated Arboretum Community Center in Northeast on Saturday. The post Revamped Arboretum Community Center Opens in Northeast D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
UnCommon Luncheonette Does Breakfast Poutine and Killer Sandwiches
One bite of my roast pork sandwich and I understand why co-owners Joon Yang and chef Jon Mathieson named their Clarendon restaurant UnCommon Luncheonette. Packed with thin-sliced pork, broccoli rabe and melty sharp provolone cheese, the crusty baguette has soaked up the meat’s juices to perfection without becoming soggy.
“Demo of the Wendy’s building & prelim work could begin as soon as January”
The notorious Dave Thomas Circle, the intersection of New York Avenue, NE, Florida Avenue, NE, and First Street, NE. Forgot to share this little update from ANC Rep Jeff Rueckgauer:. “Re Dave Thomas Circle: Demo of the Wendy’s building & prelim work could begin as soon as January. Dir. Lott...
Your chance to ride the first train on the Silver Line Extension is November 15 at approximately 2 p.m.
“Your chance to ride the first train on the Silver Line Extension is here. Service begins November 15 at approximately 2 p.m. when the first train departs the Ashburn Station headed for Downtown Largo. Customers in Loudoun County will now have convenient access to Metrorail and Washington Dulles International Airport will be an easy train ride away for people across the region.
7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot
Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
Grillfish closing after 26 years Saturday Night
Following last night’s news that The Pig is closing in Logan Circle, comes news that sister restaurant Grillfish will also be closing after 26 years on November 12th. From Grillfish:. “Thank you for 26 years of your love & support DC! We are beyond grateful for all these years....
