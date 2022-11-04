NEW PORT RICHEY — There’s nothing like an abandoned, boarded-up building to spark the imaginations of passers-by, from children (“I think maybe witches live there”) to old-timers recalling urban legends about all sorts of nefarious goings-on. And the newly restored Hacienda Hotel in downtown New Port Richey has sparked plenty. From tales of secret underground tunnels — used either by major mobsters for rumrunning or Joe Kennedy and Gloria Swanson to conceal their affair — to sightings of unexplained physical activity, the hotel has inspired speculation aplenty.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO