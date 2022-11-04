ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

suncoastnews.com

Friendly ghosts are happy to meet you at Hacienda Hotel

NEW PORT RICHEY — There’s nothing like an abandoned, boarded-up building to spark the imaginations of passers-by, from children (“I think maybe witches live there”) to old-timers recalling urban legends about all sorts of nefarious goings-on. And the newly restored Hacienda Hotel in downtown New Port Richey has sparked plenty. From tales of secret underground tunnels — used either by major mobsters for rumrunning or Joe Kennedy and Gloria Swanson to conceal their affair — to sightings of unexplained physical activity, the hotel has inspired speculation aplenty.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
suncoastnews.com

95-year-old finds joy in labors of love

NEW PORT RICHEY — More than a decade ago, when Helena Spychalski of New Port Richey was being treated for ovarian cancer, her treatment center offered her a “chemo hat” to cover her hair loss, which many cancer patients report being almost as devastating as being ill.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Beach Beacon

Second person arrested in Clearwater Beach beating death

CLEARWATER — A second person, an 18-year-old man, has been arrested in the killing of a bicyclist found bludgeoned to death with a tire iron on Oct. 21 on Clearwater Beach. Savonne Morrison, 18, of Land O’ Lakes was arrested Nov. 1 by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and faces a charge of being a principal to first-degree murder in the death of Jeffrey Chapman, 49, Clearwater police Deputy Chief Michael Walek announced Thursday.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

It's National Adoption Month: Local family adopts 4 siblings

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Today is a special day for a handful of families in Pasco and Pinellas counties. Eleven parents finalized the adoption process for 17 children. Courtrooms were filled with excitement, youthful giggles and cheers as papers were signed. And to celebrate, the courthouse welcomed in face painters, balloon artists, activity stations and more to give families the best "gotcha" day possible.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Snowcat Ridge snow park in Dade City will return for third year

Dade City’s Snowcat Ridge, which markets itself as Florida’s first and only alpine snow park, will return for a third year starting Nov. 11. The snow park has huge machines that produce thousands of pounds of “real snow” every day. It features sliding on Snowy Slopes, an indoor play area, ice skating and snowball play. It will remain open on select days through Feb. 26. The park also offers private igloos for rent and multiple food options.
DADE CITY, FL
Bay News 9

Drivers concerned with Pinellas Trail crossing

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Debra Carpenter drives on 86th Avenue North in Seminole several times a week. Each time she crosses the Pinellas Trail just west of 113th Street, she takes a moment to slow down. “There’s something different about this particular crossing that makes it dangerous for bicyclists,...
SEMINOLE, FL
fox13news.com

Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes new dolphin unable to live in the wild due to illegal human interaction

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A dolphin who animal experts say can no longer live in the wild due to human interaction will spend the rest of her days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. CMA recently welcomed the dolphin named Izzy into its facility after she was rescued from a Texas canal in June by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, Texas State Aquarium, and SeaWorld San Antonio.
CLEARWATER, FL
suncoastnews.com

Richey Community Orchestra to kick off season Nov. 13

NEW PORT RICHEY — Veterans Day is Nov. 11, and two days later — Sunday, Nov. 13 — the Richey Community Orchestra will honor those who served in a “Star Spangled Celebration” at 3 p.m. at the River Ridge Center for the Performing Arts, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Meadow Pointe Residents Ask For Help With ‘Drag Strip’

Kyle Molder tried a few years back in 2019 to draw attention to the unsafe crosswalks along County Line Rd. in Meadow Pointe Areas I and II, with minimal success. But, as time went on, the danger only seemed to grow. In 2020, there was a car crash that killed the driver and led to the speed limit being reduced from 40 miles per hour (mph) to 35 mph, but it didn’t stop the speeding. The sounds of revving engines can be heard in the early hours of the morning, say residents who gathered at an Oct. 18 meeting at the Meadow Pointe I Clubhouse.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

