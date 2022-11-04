Read full article on original website
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
UMA Gets $25,000 Scholarship to Helps StudentsModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Heart Gallery in Lutz dozens of smiling faces of children looking for their forever home
LUTZ, Fla. - There are more than 3,000 kids waiting to be adopted in Hillsborough County, and a powerful exhibit at St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Lutz is hoping to lower that number. It features dozens of smiling faces looking for their forever home. Every one of the bright-eyed kids...
Friendly ghosts are happy to meet you at Hacienda Hotel
NEW PORT RICHEY — There’s nothing like an abandoned, boarded-up building to spark the imaginations of passers-by, from children (“I think maybe witches live there”) to old-timers recalling urban legends about all sorts of nefarious goings-on. And the newly restored Hacienda Hotel in downtown New Port Richey has sparked plenty. From tales of secret underground tunnels — used either by major mobsters for rumrunning or Joe Kennedy and Gloria Swanson to conceal their affair — to sightings of unexplained physical activity, the hotel has inspired speculation aplenty.
95-year-old finds joy in labors of love
NEW PORT RICHEY — More than a decade ago, when Helena Spychalski of New Port Richey was being treated for ovarian cancer, her treatment center offered her a “chemo hat” to cover her hair loss, which many cancer patients report being almost as devastating as being ill.
Mosaic House of Dunedin featured in trio of architecture-based exhibits at fine art center
All three shows run through Dec. 23.
Symphony of Lights at Wiregrass kicks off holiday season Saturday
WESLEY CHAPEL — What says the holidays like dancing lights on a tree, synched to the Christmas music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra? How about the arrival of Santa with an escort of six elves?. That’s right, it’s Symphony of Lights at Wiregrass, and it kicks off Saturday.
Firefighters battle junkyard fire in Palm River
Hillsborough County firefighters battled a junkyard fire in Palm River on Monday evening.
Family grows by four as Pasco County adoption day ceremony returns
“The more you adopt, the feeling gets bigger. And the kids add to it. And at the end of the day, I enjoy every second of it,” said Julio Rodriguez.
City Of Tampa Trash Collection Schedule Revised For Veterans Day Holiday
TAMPA, Fla. – In observance of Veterans Day, the City of Tampa Solid Waste Department’s administrative offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022. Residential Customers will not receive collection service on Friday, November 11, 2022. The revised collection schedule is as follows: Residential Customers
Second person arrested in Clearwater Beach beating death
CLEARWATER — A second person, an 18-year-old man, has been arrested in the killing of a bicyclist found bludgeoned to death with a tire iron on Oct. 21 on Clearwater Beach. Savonne Morrison, 18, of Land O’ Lakes was arrested Nov. 1 by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and faces a charge of being a principal to first-degree murder in the death of Jeffrey Chapman, 49, Clearwater police Deputy Chief Michael Walek announced Thursday.
It's National Adoption Month: Local family adopts 4 siblings
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Today is a special day for a handful of families in Pasco and Pinellas counties. Eleven parents finalized the adoption process for 17 children. Courtrooms were filled with excitement, youthful giggles and cheers as papers were signed. And to celebrate, the courthouse welcomed in face painters, balloon artists, activity stations and more to give families the best "gotcha" day possible.
Snowcat Ridge snow park in Dade City will return for third year
Dade City’s Snowcat Ridge, which markets itself as Florida’s first and only alpine snow park, will return for a third year starting Nov. 11. The snow park has huge machines that produce thousands of pounds of “real snow” every day. It features sliding on Snowy Slopes, an indoor play area, ice skating and snowball play. It will remain open on select days through Feb. 26. The park also offers private igloos for rent and multiple food options.
Deadline to apply for Hillsborough neighborhood mini-grant program nears
Children in one Hillsborough County neighborhood are enjoying a new park that was paid for through the Hillsborough County neighborhood mini-grant program.
Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing-Runaway 13-Year-Old Joshua Morris
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Joshua Morris, a missing-runaway 13-year-old. Deputies say Morris is 6 ft., around 180 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Morris was last seen on Nov. 3 around 2:30 p.m., walking westbound on
Drivers concerned with Pinellas Trail crossing
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Debra Carpenter drives on 86th Avenue North in Seminole several times a week. Each time she crosses the Pinellas Trail just west of 113th Street, she takes a moment to slow down. “There’s something different about this particular crossing that makes it dangerous for bicyclists,...
Police: Infants found covered in ash, bed bug bites after Florida man falls asleep at the wheel
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police charged two people with child neglect after infants in their care were allegedly found covered in cigarette and marijuana ash and bed bug bites. Police said they found Cedric Bullard, 48, asleep at the wheel in the middle of an intersection at 12:41 a.m....
Woman Found Dead During Welfare Check In St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg Police responded to a call to check on the welfare of a woman at 5055 3rd Ave. S. at 11:30 a.m on Sunday. When officers arrives, they found the woman deceased in the home. One person is in custody
Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes new dolphin unable to live in the wild due to illegal human interaction
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A dolphin who animal experts say can no longer live in the wild due to human interaction will spend the rest of her days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. CMA recently welcomed the dolphin named Izzy into its facility after she was rescued from a Texas canal in June by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, Texas State Aquarium, and SeaWorld San Antonio.
Richey Community Orchestra to kick off season Nov. 13
NEW PORT RICHEY — Veterans Day is Nov. 11, and two days later — Sunday, Nov. 13 — the Richey Community Orchestra will honor those who served in a “Star Spangled Celebration” at 3 p.m. at the River Ridge Center for the Performing Arts, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey.
Publix offering discount on groceries to veterans, active military on Veterans Day
Publix is offering a discount on groceries to veterans, active military and their families on Veterans Day.
Meadow Pointe Residents Ask For Help With ‘Drag Strip’
Kyle Molder tried a few years back in 2019 to draw attention to the unsafe crosswalks along County Line Rd. in Meadow Pointe Areas I and II, with minimal success. But, as time went on, the danger only seemed to grow. In 2020, there was a car crash that killed the driver and led to the speed limit being reduced from 40 miles per hour (mph) to 35 mph, but it didn’t stop the speeding. The sounds of revving engines can be heard in the early hours of the morning, say residents who gathered at an Oct. 18 meeting at the Meadow Pointe I Clubhouse.
