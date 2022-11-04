Dane Cook, 50, ‘can’t wait’ to have kids with fiancée Kelsi Taylor, 24

Just call him Daddy Dane.

Dane Cook is very much looking forward to becoming a first-time father with his much-younger fiancée, Kelsi Taylor .

“I can’t wait, to be very honest with you,” the stand-up comedian, 50, told People in an interview published Friday. “I’m just excited at the possibility.”

Cook admitted that part of his baby fever stems from watching Taylor, 24, interact with her nieces and nephews.

“Her sister just had her second baby, and I love seeing her with the kid,” he gushed. “She loves it, and I love kids. When the time is right, we’ll check it out.”

The actor told the magazine he’s already given thought to the type of parent he wants to be.

“I could see myself hopefully as the kind of dad that loves to listen, loves to be there, loves to collaborate, but still teach you to set those boundaries and only want to pull the best out of yourself,” he explained, adding that his dream would be to “implement that message.”

Realistically, though, Cook understands that children are unpredictable.

“You’re on their journey,” he noted, “and I’m sure that’s what it becomes.”

Cook went on to say that his goal is to emulate the way his late father raised him.

“I was just talking to Kelsie about it the other day, saying, ‘I like that mix of the idea of there’s fun, there’s joy and energy, but you still want those boundaries,'” he shared.

“My dad was good at being the disciplinarian when he wasn’t being fun, and I go, ‘I think I’d be like that.’ My dad could be a no bulls–t, no-nonsense, don’t be a talker, be a do-er.”

Cook proposed to Taylor in July after five years of dating, telling People the following month that he was eager to “start the next chapter of [their] lives together.”

Though the longtime lovebirds — who are the first to laugh off their 26-year age gap — “don’t have” a set wedding date, they are looking at locking one in “right around next fall.”

“We just want to enjoy this whole thing,” he explained, adding that he and Taylor “have some great travel plans through the fall and winter.”