Clint Russell Beard, Sr. 65, of Lumberton, passed away on November 2, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Born in Orange, Texas, on January 16, 1957, he was the son of Jack Lynn Beard and Dorothy Evelyn (Walker) Bantilias. Clint was a very outdoorsy type of man. He loved to go fishing at the lake or river. He could normally be found working on a new project of his. Clint loved football, especially the Dallas Cowboys. Family was everything to him, and loved his grandson, Tryp, most of all. Tryp loved his “Ooha” – which is what he called him. Clint will be deeply missed by all his loving family and friends.

LUMBERTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO