FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
Michael Minor Barnes
Michael Minor Barnes, 63, of Orange, Texas, departed this life on Monday, October 31, 2022. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at New Beginning Church Outreach with interment to follow at Magnolia Memorial Garden under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will...
Gay Dale Ferguson
Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 4, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 11, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Tony Goins and Ray Wells. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will...
Tony Wayne Humphrey
Tony Wayne Humphrey, Sr., 74, of Kirbyville, TX passed away on November 7, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 13, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Burial will follow at Orange Forrest Lawn in Orange, Texas.
Clint Russell Beard
Clint Russell Beard, Sr. 65, of Lumberton, passed away on November 2, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Born in Orange, Texas, on January 16, 1957, he was the son of Jack Lynn Beard and Dorothy Evelyn (Walker) Bantilias. Clint was a very outdoorsy type of man. He loved to go fishing at the lake or river. He could normally be found working on a new project of his. Clint loved football, especially the Dallas Cowboys. Family was everything to him, and loved his grandson, Tryp, most of all. Tryp loved his “Ooha” – which is what he called him. Clint will be deeply missed by all his loving family and friends.
Maxine Ferrell
Maxine Ferrell, 94, of Groves, Texas passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Collier Park Assisted Living in Beaumont, Texas. Maxine was born May 31, 1928 in Port Arthur, Texas to Henry and Willa Poore. Maxine was a graduate of Port Neches High School and a member of the...
Vernon “Keith” Walker, Jr.
Vernon “Keith” Walker, Jr. 91, of Beaumont, passed away on November 2, 2022, at home. Vernon was born in Port Arthur, Texas and was a proud father, grandfather, Marine, and Texan. On September 10, 1931, he was born to Tera (Hooper) Walker Grass and Vernon Keith Walker, Sr. More than anything, Vernon loved his family, and his first joy is when the kids took him to dinner and paid.
Festival Set For Saturday
Wesley United Methodist Church, 401 North 37th Street, Orange, Texas will hold it’s Annual Pecans & More Festival Saturday, November 12, from 9:00am-2:00pm. Homemade pickles, frozen to go taco soup, ready to bake casseroles, cornbread dressing, jelly, sweet shop and MORE! Boudain, links and soft drinks for sale. Live entertainment and Door Prizes. Mark your calendars. Come and see us!!!
Bobcats Learning Outside Classroom
The Orangefield High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes visited the residents at Focused Care in Orange on Tuesday, November 8th. The residents had a great time playing bingo and receiving prizes from the students. The students also sang “Amazing Grace” as a group and prayed with the residents.
Garrett To Attend Blinn
West Orange-Stark Senior T’Era Garrett will join the Blinn JC softball program after graduation and she made it official with a signing ceremony Monday morning. “She will do anything we kas of her,” said Coach Matt Robinson. “She plays catcher mostly but we also play her at third and in the outfield. She leads by her work ethic.” Robertson said Garrett led the team in just about offensive category last season.
Dischler Athlete of the Week
Orangefield’s Cameron Dischler is our First Financial Bank Athlete of the Week. Dischler has had an outstanding senior season for the Orangefield Bobcats, leading them to their first overall district title since 1988. And last Friday against East Chambers, Dischler carried the ball 21 times for 215 yards, giving him 2080 yards for the season. Only one other Bobcat back has crossed the 2000 yd. mark and that was Beaux Daville in 1998.
24-2A All-District Volleyball Team
Here are the coaches selections for the 2022 24-2A All-District Volleyball Team. Representing the district in the playoffs were Deweyville, West Hardin, Hull-Daisetta and Evadale. Congratulations ladies!. Also Honorable Mention from Deweyville were Amielle Bussell, Haylee Summers and Madilyn Thompson.
Where Do I Vote?
Tuesday is Election Day and if you did not Early Vote you’ll have to vote at your precinct box which are listed below. If you don’t know where your voting box is you can look it up here. Click the down menu next to Selection Criteria and enter your info. KOGT.com will cover the election in Orange County after the polls close.
