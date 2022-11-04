Read full article on original website
This cloud connected JBL speaker concept with curved display elevates audio bliss to the next level
Talk of portable speakers and JBL has got every kind of user covered. Be it an adventurer who wants to cling an audio device to their hiking backpack, someone throwing a pool party, or one looking for casual audio listening at home. The JBL Clip 4, Partybox 310, or JBL Extreme 3 are the perfect options for these situations.
Devialet Mania portable speaker with intelligent optimized sound gets matching sci-fi looks
Devialet, the high-end French audio technology company known for its winning audio equipment and accessories – including Expert 1000 Pro Amplifier, Dione soundbar, Phantom speakers and Gemini earbuds has added another product to its lineup. The premium brand has debuted its first-ever truly portable speaker with the promise of exceptional intelligent sound delivery without compromising on design.
Your smartphone camera is spying on you even when the screen is off – how to stop ‘selfie spies’
THE suspect ways that stalkers use phone cameras to spy on people have been revealed. A researcher has blogged about the ways his app can be use against those with smartphones. University student and researcher Syzmon Sidor said in a blog post that the Android app he has written uses...
People Online Aren't Sure What To Think Of Selena Gomez And Raquelle Stevens' Friendship After Watching Selena's New Documentary, With Some Calling It "Toxic" And "Passive-Aggressive"
There are a few scenes that stand out, like when Selena's feeling nervous before her speech at the McLean Psychiatric Hospital annual dinner.
Sleek dream bed has a built-in 43-inch TV for your gaming and viewing pleasure
There are days when you have to pry me away from my couch, or rather, the front of my smart TV. There are also days when I don’t want to get out of bed whether I’m reading or still watching videos on my phone or tablet. Now what will happen if my TV is actually built into my bed? When I don’t have work and I can afford to spend the day there, you probably won’t see me going outside the house, let alone my room. Product designers probably now there are a lot of people like me and so they created this dream bed for that specific market.
Preserve or dry flowers in this frame-like device to add some floral magic to your interiors
Who doesn’t love looking at flowers? Most people will most likely give a sigh (even a silent one) whenever they see beautiful arrangements of fresh flowers. The sad thing though is that they often don’t last for a long time. Unless you have a constant supply of fresh ones readily available, you’ll probably have them for just a couple of days at most. If they’re real flowers, of course, they cannot last forever as that’s their very nature. But what if you could prolong it for a few days more?
This ASRock DIY kit puts a second screen on the side of your desktop PC tower
The jury is still out, but many people already swear by having more than one monitor to boost their productivity. This is probably more applicable to people that need to have a lot of content displayed on the screen at the same time. These can be a mix of references, monitoring tools, communication applications, and the actual work that needs to be done. Given how much of today’s office and creative work revolves around those, that case is more common than not. Not everyone, however, might have enough desk space for a second monitor, especially if their desktop PC is already taking up space. Taking that into consideration, this kit tries to make use of that fact and turns your desktop’s towering case into a second monitor, albeit with a few critical requirements.
This literally Tiny TV comes with a cute but miniature screen that plays real videos
When I watch my TV shows, movies, and all sorts of videos, I prefer to watch it on the biggest screen that I have in my home. If I could buy a bigger screen smart TV, I most probably would. But maybe that’s just me or at least those with poor eyesight like me because it seems like people want to watch on their mobile phones and for a certain market, they want to watch on something even smaller.
Top 10 ultimate speaker designs that every audiophile needs
Owning a great speaker is always essential, not only to blast out some groovy music at your parties but also for those days when you want to sing along to your favorite tunes at the top of your lungs, in the privacy of your room. Whatever may be the requirement, having a clear, distortion-free, handy, and interactive speaker is necessary. There are a lot of innovative speakers out there in the market, so picking the right one that meets all your needs can be a task, especially since we all tend to have different audio requirements. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of functional, creative, and exciting speaker designs for you. From a planet-shaped Hi-Fi speaker to Marshall’s latest palm-sized speaker – there’s a unique speaker for everyone here. We hope you can find the one that’s meant for you!
Top 10 3D printed designs that truly define sustainable product design
3D Printing is gaining more momentum and popularity than ever! Designers and architects all over the world are now adopting 3D Printing for the creation of almost all types of products and structures. It’s a technique that is being widely utilized in product design, owing to its simple and innovative nature. But designers aren’t employing 3D printing only to create basic models, they’re utilizing this technique in mind-blowing ways as well! From an electric violin with a 3D-printed body to a pair of 3D-printed shoes that’ll make you feel like Bigfoot – the scope of this dependable technique is unlimited! Dive into this collection of humble yet groundbreaking 3D-printed designs.
Wav is a handsome desk tray that proudly puts your stationery on display
It’s too easy for clean and tidy desks to turn into a messy nightmare if things don’t have a proper place for them to call home. Desk organizers come in all shapes and sizes, though most of them take the form of trays or containers with drawers. There are a few exceptions, of course, such as pen holders that show only half of your writing implements or book stands that display some of your notes or reading materials. Granted, most of the time, you’d probably want your stationery to be out of sight and out of mind, which is why you’d want to stow them away in containers anyway. Sometimes, however, you probably want to flaunt your stuff and also have them within easy reach, so this desk organizer not only makes it possible to have the best of both worlds while also becoming something you’d want to show off as well.
Ultra-futuristic hydrogen fuel motorcycle concept with a holographic display lets you see around corners
If you thought e-bikes were the future, the XCELL should really make you feel like a bunch of dinosaurs! An advanced concept right out of Shanghai-based X-idea Industrial Design Co., Ltd., the XCELL presents a few radically new ideas that hope to redefine how technology and transportation can change in the future. Originally unveiled at the 19th China International Motorcycle Exhibition in Chongqing last year, the XCELL pioneers hydrogen fuel-cell technology, relying on four cylindrical cells that sit in the front of the motorbike’s fairing. Except for the fact that it has two wheels, a seat, and is controlled by a user who operates it using handlebars, the XCELL is quite unlike any other two-wheeler before it. It features an adjustable design that allows the handlebars to pivot forward or backward, laser headlights that work remarkably well in the dark, and a drone that automatically lifts off the motorcycle to help evaluate the condition of the roads ahead, presenting holographic obstacles for the rider to clearly see as they drive down roads.
Top 10 EDC designs that guys need to get their hands on
EDCs are the living embodiment of “big things come in small packages”. EDCs are the kind of smart little tools that are always great to have in your backpack or tool kit. You never know when one of them could come to your rescue, helping you out of the trickiest situation, or to even pop open a bottle of beer, when you need to unwind after work. These little superheroes can make a world of difference while completing tasks – whether big or small. And, we’ve curated the best EDC designs we’ve seen in a while! From a fully-functioning balisong-style pocket knife to a unique bottle opener inspired by Chinese architecture – these are the EDC designs you definitely need by your side.
