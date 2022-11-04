Deadly storms rocked a sparsely populated portion of McCurtain County, Oklahoma, Friday night. A massive, long-track possible tornado destroyed several buildings in Broken Bow and Idabel, and McCurtain County Memorial Hospital reports multiple fatalities due to the storm. An Oklahoma Mesonet site in Idabel recorded a 108 mph wind gust at one point in the evening. It was the fifth-highest wind speed measured since 1994. The Country Club and Southern Oaks housing additions were damaged, and the Executive Director of Oklahoma Baptists confirms it destroyed Trinity Baptist Church. At the same time, other parts of the town lay in ruin. A suspected tornado reportedly touched down near Durant and allegedly killed a person in Bryan in a crash near the Roosevelt Bridge when storms rolled into the area.

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO