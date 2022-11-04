Read full article on original website
News On 6
National Weather Service Confirms 3 Tornadoes In Choctaw, LeFlore Counties
The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that three tornadoes struck Choctaw and LeFlore counties on Friday. According to the NWS, an EF-1 twister touched down on the southeast side of Heavener in LeFlore County on Friday afternoon. The NWS says the tornado developed just south of Highway 128, damaging several homes and destroying some outbuildings, before it moved northeast into a mountainous and heavily wooded area. The NWS says the twister snapped and uprooted several trees on Middle Mountain and Poteau Mountain before it dissipated near Cowskin Ridge.
KXII.com
Woman in serious conditions after EF-2 tornado hits Choctaw Co.
CHOCTAW CO., Okla. (KXII) -In Choctaw County, near Sawyer, Oklahoma. An EF-2 tornado that developed in Lamar County, Texas crossed over the Red River into Oklahoma, hitting parts of Choctaw County, just before 5 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service reports only one woman was injured, Amber Lowe-Danbys. Tornado...
NWS: 2 tornadoes touched down in McCurtain County
The National Weather Service's Shreveport office released storm damage surveys about Friday night's severe weather on Sunday morning.
kgou.org
Tornado moves Southeast Oklahoma polling place a half mile up the road
Storm damage to a Baptist Church in Idabel will mean McCurtain County voters will change where they cast their ballots. The move comes after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an emergency in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Voters who normally vote at Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel will...
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Struck By Deadly Storms
Deadly storms rocked a sparsely populated portion of McCurtain County, Oklahoma, Friday night. A massive, long-track possible tornado destroyed several buildings in Broken Bow and Idabel, and McCurtain County Memorial Hospital reports multiple fatalities due to the storm. An Oklahoma Mesonet site in Idabel recorded a 108 mph wind gust at one point in the evening. It was the fifth-highest wind speed measured since 1994. The Country Club and Southern Oaks housing additions were damaged, and the Executive Director of Oklahoma Baptists confirms it destroyed Trinity Baptist Church. At the same time, other parts of the town lay in ruin. A suspected tornado reportedly touched down near Durant and allegedly killed a person in Bryan in a crash near the Roosevelt Bridge when storms rolled into the area.
news9.com
Tornado Touches Down In SE Oklahoma, Damage Reported In Idabel
--- 6 p.m. Update: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Le Flore and Pushmataha counties until 6:30 p.m. Meteorologist Travis Meyer says that the tornado threat continues with storms near the Oklahoma and Arkansas state line. The storm capable of producing a tornado is moving northeast into southern Le Flore County.
News On 6
Significant Tornado Damage Reported In Idabel, Okla.
An active system of storms brought thunderstorms, tornadoes and even snow to portions of Oklahoma on Friday. The most severe weather hit southeastern Oklahoma in Le Flore and McCurtain counties, where at least one tornado touched down near Idabel, Oklahoma, that damaged homes in the area. News On 6 Storm...
KHBS
LIVE: TORNADO WARNING IN EFFECT
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Scott and Logan counties. Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm warnings and flood advisories have been issued for parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.Watch the livestream in the video player above. Tornadoes and strong storms have caused...
magnoliareporter.com
Tornadoes cause great damage across Four State area
Tornadoes swarmed across East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and Western Arkansas on Friday night and Saturday morning, causing significant damage in communities including New Boston, TX, Powderly, TX, Paris, TX and Idabel, OK. Officials were still trying to total the number of injuries and the amount of property damage. Downtown Idabel...
ktalnews.com
Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma
Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2022, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma. Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4,...
'It's not safe': Idabel, Oklahoma's emergency manager fears the worst after deadly tornado devastates town
Idabel, Oklahoma’s emergency management director says that he’s hoping for the best after his town took a direct hit from a tornado.
Idabel residents speak out after destructive tornado
IDABEL, Okla. — The community of Idabel has been left picking up the pieces of their lives after a tornado hit McCurtain County on Friday. Crumpled up metal, holes in roofs and whole buildings reduced to rubble – that’s what was left behind after the storm. Cindy...
Cleanup underway in Idabel after deadly tornado
IDABEL, Okla. — In Idabel people are cleaning up after a tornado swept through the area. McCurtain County Emergency Manager Cody McDaniel said the tornado killed at least one person and injured 7 others. McDaniel said the damage was shocking. “I’m from Idabel, most of us are. Some of...
Governor Stitt declares state of emergency for multiple counties after tornado outbreak
Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency Saturday for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and LeFlore counties after a deadly and destructive tornado outbreak in southeast Oklahoma on Friday. The governor’s office said more than 100 homes and businesses were damaged. One person was killed when the storm hit Idabel...
At least 2 dead after tornadoes strike Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, officials say
At least two people have been killed after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas late Friday, damaging homes and knocking out power for thousands as officials launch search and rescue efforts.
Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes
At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
If you're looking for fall colors this Oklahoma scenic drive is the place to go. Take a trip down this 54-mile winding mountain-top road for fantastic fall foliage and breathtaking views. Now's the time to plan your trip to see the best colors. It's the perfect daycation or quick weekend getaway that the entire family will enjoy.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declares State of Emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and LeFlore Counties
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency today (November 5) for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw, and LeFlore counties following last night’s destructive tornadoes that swept through southeastern Oklahoma. More than 100 homes and businesses were damaged and there has been one confirmed fatality, as well as...
bryancountypatriot.com
Bokchito woman killed on Bryan County road
BRYAN COUNTY – One woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday night. Mindy Vandenburg, 30, of Bokchito, was involved in a fatality collision at about 11:25 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 70E approximately 1.6 miles south of Bennington, according to a report form the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vandenburg...
Watch: Devastating damage left behind after tornado slams East Texas town
The small town of Powderly was unrecognizable after a tornado swept through on Friday.
