Le Flore County, OK

National Weather Service Confirms 3 Tornadoes In Choctaw, LeFlore Counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that three tornadoes struck Choctaw and LeFlore counties on Friday. According to the NWS, an EF-1 twister touched down on the southeast side of Heavener in LeFlore County on Friday afternoon. The NWS says the tornado developed just south of Highway 128, damaging several homes and destroying some outbuildings, before it moved northeast into a mountainous and heavily wooded area. The NWS says the twister snapped and uprooted several trees on Middle Mountain and Poteau Mountain before it dissipated near Cowskin Ridge.
Woman in serious conditions after EF-2 tornado hits Choctaw Co.

CHOCTAW CO., Okla. (KXII) -In Choctaw County, near Sawyer, Oklahoma. An EF-2 tornado that developed in Lamar County, Texas crossed over the Red River into Oklahoma, hitting parts of Choctaw County, just before 5 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service reports only one woman was injured, Amber Lowe-Danbys. Tornado...
Tornado moves Southeast Oklahoma polling place a half mile up the road

Storm damage to a Baptist Church in Idabel will mean McCurtain County voters will change where they cast their ballots. The move comes after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an emergency in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Voters who normally vote at Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel will...
Oklahoma Struck By Deadly Storms

Deadly storms rocked a sparsely populated portion of McCurtain County, Oklahoma, Friday night. A massive, long-track possible tornado destroyed several buildings in Broken Bow and Idabel, and McCurtain County Memorial Hospital reports multiple fatalities due to the storm. An Oklahoma Mesonet site in Idabel recorded a 108 mph wind gust at one point in the evening. It was the fifth-highest wind speed measured since 1994. The Country Club and Southern Oaks housing additions were damaged, and the Executive Director of Oklahoma Baptists confirms it destroyed Trinity Baptist Church. At the same time, other parts of the town lay in ruin. A suspected tornado reportedly touched down near Durant and allegedly killed a person in Bryan in a crash near the Roosevelt Bridge when storms rolled into the area.
Tornado Touches Down In SE Oklahoma, Damage Reported In Idabel

--- 6 p.m. Update: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Le Flore and Pushmataha counties until 6:30 p.m. Meteorologist Travis Meyer says that the tornado threat continues with storms near the Oklahoma and Arkansas state line. The storm capable of producing a tornado is moving northeast into southern Le Flore County.
Significant Tornado Damage Reported In Idabel, Okla.

An active system of storms brought thunderstorms, tornadoes and even snow to portions of Oklahoma on Friday. The most severe weather hit southeastern Oklahoma in Le Flore and McCurtain counties, where at least one tornado touched down near Idabel, Oklahoma, that damaged homes in the area. News On 6 Storm...
LIVE: TORNADO WARNING IN EFFECT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Scott and Logan counties. Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm warnings and flood advisories have been issued for parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.Watch the livestream in the video player above. Tornadoes and strong storms have caused...
Tornadoes cause great damage across Four State area

Tornadoes swarmed across East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and Western Arkansas on Friday night and Saturday morning, causing significant damage in communities including New Boston, TX, Powderly, TX, Paris, TX and Idabel, OK. Officials were still trying to total the number of injuries and the amount of property damage. Downtown Idabel...
Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma

Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2022, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma. Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4,...
Cleanup underway in Idabel after deadly tornado

IDABEL, Okla. — In Idabel people are cleaning up after a tornado swept through the area. McCurtain County Emergency Manager Cody McDaniel said the tornado killed at least one person and injured 7 others. McDaniel said the damage was shocking. “I’m from Idabel, most of us are. Some of...
Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes

At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
Bokchito woman killed on Bryan County road

BRYAN COUNTY – One woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday night. Mindy Vandenburg, 30, of Bokchito, was involved in a fatality collision at about 11:25 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 70E approximately 1.6 miles south of Bennington, according to a report form the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vandenburg...
