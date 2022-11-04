Read full article on original website
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
kblx.com
Win Tickets: Jo Koy
102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. Online Contest Entry Period: 11/07/2022 at 12:00 a.m. PT through 11/27/2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT Prize: Three (3) winner will receive two (2) tickets to Jo Koy “Funny Is Funny World Tour” on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Tickets are valid for Friday, December 2, 2022 ONLY. ARV $76.00. Winners will be chosen by eligible entries on 11/28/2022 at approximately 12:00p.m. PT. The Contest is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents of the state of California, eighteen (18) years of age or older, and who reside in one (1) of the nine (9) jurisdictions that makes up the listening area of the Greater San Francisco / Bay Area (San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Solano, Napa, and Sonoma Counties). No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.
NBC Bay Area
Lone $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner in California; SF Player Wins Over $1 Million
The Bay Area did not have a billion-dollar winner in the Powerball draw, but someone in San Francisco came away with more than $1 million after matching five numbers, according to the California Lottery. A lone jackpot ticket in the $2.04 billion Powerball draw was sold in the Southern California...
NBC Bay Area
Powerball Jackpot Just Shy of $2 Billion, Attracts Many Bay Area Players
The Powerball is just shy of $2 billion Monday and it’s attracting those who won’t normally play the game. Many bought tickets at a 76 gas station in San Leandro after someone won $1.1 million over the weekend. Those who bought tickets Monday hoped lightning would strike the...
This is the Bay Area Favourite Cheesecake
Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture.That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.
Eater
Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year
As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Home Sales Drop to 2007 Levels
Amid high interest rates, rising inflation and a tech bloodbath that led to thousands of laid-off employees across SF companies, another sign of worsening economic conditions has arrived: Plummeting home sales. Home sales in San Francisco have dipped to the lowest numbers seen since 2011, according to real estate company...
Rainfall adds up to impressive totals across SF Bay Area
Heavy rain soaked the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
KSBW.com
Sea Goddess Whale Watching offering veterans free tours
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — Sea Goddess Whale Watching in Moss Landing will be offering all veterans and a guest a free tour on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. The company is planning this event in order to thank veterans for their service in the community. All veterans need to do is show their military I.D. for free entry.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in San Francisco 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Francisco this year? This post covers Christmas San Francisco 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Francisco, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
SFist
Sunday Links: $1.1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Bay Area
While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
21 SF Museums Will Be Free To Visit For A Weekend In December
Thanks to some generous anonymous donors, 21 SF museums will be free for the public to visit during SF Free Museum Weekend on December 3-4.Participating locations include both small museums, such American Bookbinders Museum and the Cartoon Art Museum, and larger institutions, such as the California Academy of Sciences and SFMOMA. Here are the museums offering free admission during SF Free Museum Weekend. Visitors must reserve their free spot in advance. Be sure to reserve your ticket online, as it will grant you access to all participating museums on the given day. There are two exceptions: tickets to the California Academy of Sciences and the Walt Disney Family Museum must be reserved at their respective websites. These free admission days during the weekend of December 3-4 are likely to draw big crowds, so plan accordingly. If you can’t make it to Free Museum Weekend, consult our guide to free admission days in SF for more opportunities. And don’t forget to read our running list of temporary and upcoming exhibitions to keep an eye out for.
7x7.com
In 'Haight Ashbury Portraits', Elaine Mayes captures the reality of '60s San Francisco.
In the lore of San Francisco, the Summer of Love looms large, but the moment was fleeting. When the excitement died down and the press cleared out, the euphoria that drove the Haight’s youth culture turned darker and harder edged. It wasn’t long after that photojournalist Elaine Mayes moved...
SFist
Most SF Museums Will Be Free the First Weekend In December, Thanks to Anonymous Donors
21 museums across San Francisco will be open to the public free of charge on the weekend of December 3, thanks to some generous, anonymous patrons of the arts who are underwriting the weekend. The Chronicle reported Monday that the SF Free Museum Weekend will be divided into two days,...
cohaitungchi.com
Things to do on a Rainy Day in San Francisco
We’re going to point out the elephant in the room: San Francisco is not like the rest of California in many ways, including its weather. In fact, San Francisco is notorious for its unpredictable weather (you can blame the fog for that). The day can start out beautiful with the sun shining and quickly turn to fog and rain. But a little rain doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy your visit to San Francisco. Here are fun things to do on rainy days in the City by the Bay.
sfbayview.com
Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos
According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
7x7.com
25 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.7.22)
Take a break from the daily grind at the San Francisco Coffee Festival. Plus, Opera at the Ballpark is sure to be a high note, a Black Panther Party tour of Oakland is a great way to pre-game before screening Wakanda Forever, and Bono is coming to town. Have a...
Legendary San Francisco Italian restaurant Original Joe's plans East Bay expansion
Perhaps San Francisco's most legendary Italian American eatery is expanding to the East Bay.
sonomacountygazette.com
There's hardly a dull moment in Rohnert Park
Veteran's Day is a beautiful day of remembering all the losses and current hardships of people who served in times of war. Friday, 11/11, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., celebrate and honor veterans and active duty military. Mayor Jackie Elward will host, and the Rohnert Park Community Band will perform at Friday's ceremony.
NBC Bay Area
$1.1 Million Powerball Ticket Matching First 5 Numbers Sold in San Leandro
Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's draw, but a player in the Bay Area is holding one of three tickets sold in California worth $1.1 million after matching the first five numbers, according to the California Lottery. The 5/5 ticket was bought at the 76 station...
This twist on an iconic logo has sparked a furious design debate
The best logos tend to be simple, memorable and versatile. Some are so versatile they can be put to uses the original designer never imagined. That's the case of San Francisco's 'worm', as the logo of the city and county's municipal transport network is affectionately known. The San Franciso Municipal...
