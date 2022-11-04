ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

kblx.com

Win Tickets: Jo Koy

102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. Online Contest Entry Period: 11/07/2022 at 12:00 a.m. PT through 11/27/2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT Prize: Three (3) winner will receive two (2) tickets to Jo Koy “Funny Is Funny World Tour” on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Tickets are valid for Friday, December 2, 2022 ONLY. ARV $76.00. Winners will be chosen by eligible entries on 11/28/2022 at approximately 12:00p.m. PT. The Contest is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents of the state of California, eighteen (18) years of age or older, and who reside in one (1) of the nine (9) jurisdictions that makes up the listening area of the Greater San Francisco / Bay Area (San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Solano, Napa, and Sonoma Counties). No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.
OAKLAND, CA
Amancay Tapia

This is the Bay Area Favourite Cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture.That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.
Eater

Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year

As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Home Sales Drop to 2007 Levels

Amid high interest rates, rising inflation and a tech bloodbath that led to thousands of laid-off employees across SF companies, another sign of worsening economic conditions has arrived: Plummeting home sales. Home sales in San Francisco have dipped to the lowest numbers seen since 2011, according to real estate company...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Sea Goddess Whale Watching offering veterans free tours

MOSS LANDING, Calif. — Sea Goddess Whale Watching in Moss Landing will be offering all veterans and a guest a free tour on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. The company is planning this event in order to thank veterans for their service in the community. All veterans need to do is show their military I.D. for free entry.
MOSS LANDING, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: $1.1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Bay Area

While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Secret SF

21 SF Museums Will Be Free To Visit For A Weekend In December

Thanks to some generous anonymous donors, 21 SF museums will be free for the public to visit during SF Free Museum Weekend on December 3-4.Participating locations include both small museums, such American Bookbinders Museum and the Cartoon Art Museum, and larger institutions, such as the California Academy of Sciences and SFMOMA. Here are the museums offering free admission during SF Free Museum Weekend. Visitors must reserve their free spot in advance. Be sure to reserve your ticket online, as it will grant you access to all participating museums on the given day. There are two exceptions: tickets to the California Academy of Sciences and the Walt Disney Family Museum must be reserved at their respective websites. These free admission days during the weekend of December 3-4 are likely to draw big crowds, so plan accordingly. If you can’t make it to Free Museum Weekend, consult our guide to free admission days in SF for more opportunities. And don’t forget to read our running list of temporary and upcoming exhibitions to keep an eye out for.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Things to do on a Rainy Day in San Francisco

We’re going to point out the elephant in the room: San Francisco is not like the rest of California in many ways, including its weather. In fact, San Francisco is notorious for its unpredictable weather (you can blame the fog for that). The day can start out beautiful with the sun shining and quickly turn to fog and rain. But a little rain doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy your visit to San Francisco. Here are fun things to do on rainy days in the City by the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos

According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

25 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.7.22)

Take a break from the daily grind at the San Francisco Coffee Festival. Plus, Opera at the Ballpark is sure to be a high note, a Black Panther Party tour of Oakland is a great way to pre-game before screening Wakanda Forever, and Bono is coming to town. Have a...
OAKLAND, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

There's hardly a dull moment in Rohnert Park

Veteran's Day is a beautiful day of remembering all the losses and current hardships of people who served in times of war. Friday, 11/11, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., celebrate and honor veterans and active duty military. Mayor Jackie Elward will host, and the Rohnert Park Community Band will perform at Friday's ceremony.
ROHNERT PARK, CA

