Idaho Technology Council hands out posthumous Hall of Fame award

BOISE — In a packed ballroom at the Boise Centre on Wednesday, about 700 people gathered to fête the late Steve Appleton with a posthumous award inducting him into the Idaho Technology Council Hall of Fame.

In addition to Sen. Mike Crapo, who introduced the honoree's biographical video, other officials who came to pay homage included Gov. Brad Little, keynote speaker former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne, ITC CEO and Founder Jay Larsen and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

Kempthorne spoke of Idaho's technological history and repeated three words that he said were linked together: innovation, inspiration and Idaho. He ended with a recitation of a poem, "High Flight," by John Gillespie Magee Jr.

"Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth

And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings;

...

"And, while with silent lifting mind I've trod

The high untrespassed sanctity of space,

Put out my hand, and touched the face of God."

Amid a standing ovation, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra then presented the ITC Hall of Fame award to Dalynn Appleton and her children.

Steve Appleton, known for transforming Idaho’s economy by helping Micron become a multinational world leader in semiconductors, was also a pilot. He died in a plane crash in 2012.

Larsen said Appleton was a fitting recipient of the 2022 Hall of Fame award.

“We are thrilled to induct Steve Appleton posthumously into the Idaho Technology Council Hall of Fame," Larsen said. "Steve’s leadership and vision has helped transform the Idaho business landscape and his adventure and zest for life brought world-wide connections to the Boise Valley. He took calculated risks that paid amazing results and his influence on the Idaho tech scene will be felt for generations.”

Appleton began working at Micron Technology, one of the largest employers in Idaho, in 1983. He started with a graveyard shift in production and quickly advanced in his career. He held 11 roles throughout his time at Micron, including production manager, director of manufacturing and president of manufacturing. In 1991, he was appointed president and chief operating officer of Micron. Just three years later, he became Micron’s CEO at the age of 34, making him the youngest CEO of a Fortune 500 company at that time.

Appleton was also known for his philanthropy. He was the first director and chairman of the Micron Foundation and retained that position until 2007. In addition, he gave millions of Micron dollars to Boise State University, where he graduated in 1982 with a degree in business management. Appleton was also a tireless advocate for the memory chip industry and was pivotal in educating legislators.