ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

Lodi Welding wins Hackettstown BID’s annual scarecrow contest

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The Hackettstown Business Improvement District recently held their 10th Annual Scarecrow contest. This year’s theme was “Celebrate your Business!-What are you all about?”. The scarecrow that received the most votes was Lodi Welding‘s– “Broken Hearts Welded Here.”. Lodi Welding,...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Travel Maven

Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market

The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
News 12

America's largest chocolate festival is coming to New Jersey

If you've got a sweet tooth for chocolate, you're going to want to be in Edison on Nov. 13. That's when the Chocolate Expo will make its way to the New Jersey Expo Center, complete with music, magic and celebrity chefs. And, of course, lots of chocolate treats. The event...
EDISON, NJ
thebrownandwhite.com

The 330 Thrift encourages second-hand shopping in Bethlehem

The bright red door of The 330 Thrift is wide open on a sunny October afternoon. The rush of cars driving down Center Street mix with the sound of music playing inside the store. Racks of clothing, a shoe display and decorative pillows surround the outside entrance of the shop.
BETHLEHEM, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters

Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
BELMAR, NJ
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on November 7, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Landlocked salmon recently stocked in three lakes in Northwest New Jersey

NORTHWEST, NJ – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery crew recently stocked 2,400 landlocked salmon averaging 16.3 inches in length. Merrill Creek Reservoir is scheduled to be stocked Nov. 16 with 700 fish, once fall fish sampling operations are completed. The landlocked salmon were acquired...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Bucks County Store Sells $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket

A convenience store in Bucks County sold one lucky local a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million, officials announced. Saibaba’s Aashirwad Forever at the Shell gas station at 4247 West Swamp Road in Doylestown will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, state lottery officials said on Monday, Nov. 7.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway opens new ambulatory surgery center

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System announced the opening of the newly constructed ambulatory surgery center at the Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion (ASCR), located at 333 Mount Hope Avenue, in Rockaway Township. The state-of-the-art facility offers four operating rooms, 15 pre-operative and post-anesthesia care unit...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Two injured in knife assault in Morris County

DOVER, NJ (Morris County) – Two people were injured following a knife assault early Sunday morning in Dover, according to police. On November 6, at around 1:18 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Blackwell Street near Mercer Street for a reported altercation between multiple men, police said.
DOVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy