FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murphy Announces Plan to Combat Auto Theft as Crime Hits Close to HomeMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New JerseyTravel MavenLafayette Township, NJ
Learn how to Buffer Impact of Childhood TraumaProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Even Meat Lovers Go Vegan At Veggie HeavenOssiana TepfenhartMontclair, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online
'Instant brothers' bringing tasty venture to former Sammy's Drive-In, reviving beloved Toby's Cup near Phillipsburg
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - A tasty new concept is dishing out smoked ribs, brisket, chicken and more at the former Sammy's Drive-In Restaurant in Greenwich Township. Drake's Joint, a roadside eatery specializing in slow-smoked barbecue, opened Saturday at 1193 Route 22, across from the former Phillipsburg Mall. The site was...
wrnjradio.com
Lodi Welding wins Hackettstown BID’s annual scarecrow contest
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The Hackettstown Business Improvement District recently held their 10th Annual Scarecrow contest. This year’s theme was “Celebrate your Business!-What are you all about?”. The scarecrow that received the most votes was Lodi Welding‘s– “Broken Hearts Welded Here.”. Lodi Welding,...
Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market
The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
NJ county launches first-of-its-kind plastic recycling program
A new plastic film recycling program in Union County is the first of its kind to launch in New Jersey. Union County residents can help conserve resources and keep plastic out of the waste stream with this new drop-off plastic film recycling program, in partnership with 12 participating municipalities. The...
Crossing work to close Waterloo Road from Byram to Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN — Work to upgrade the railroad crossing on Willow Grove Street will close Route 604 for six days later this month, police said. The work is part of a NJ Transit program to upgrade several road crossings along the commuter rail route in that part of Warren County.
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from 7-Eleven in Mount Olive Township
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Mount Olive Township Tuesday morning, according to police. On November 1, at around 2:20 a.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven, located in the Budd Lake section of the...
News 12
America's largest chocolate festival is coming to New Jersey
If you've got a sweet tooth for chocolate, you're going to want to be in Edison on Nov. 13. That's when the Chocolate Expo will make its way to the New Jersey Expo Center, complete with music, magic and celebrity chefs. And, of course, lots of chocolate treats. The event...
wrnjradio.com
2 winning Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in Morris and Warren Counties as jackpot climbs to $1.9B
NEW JERSEY – The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion after no winning tickets were sold in Saturday night’s drawing. The winning numbers Saturday were: 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 20. The Power Play was 3X. One New Jersey Lottery...
thebrownandwhite.com
The 330 Thrift encourages second-hand shopping in Bethlehem
The bright red door of The 330 Thrift is wide open on a sunny October afternoon. The rush of cars driving down Center Street mix with the sound of music playing inside the store. Racks of clothing, a shoe display and decorative pillows surround the outside entrance of the shop.
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on November 7, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
wrnjradio.com
Landlocked salmon recently stocked in three lakes in Northwest New Jersey
NORTHWEST, NJ – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery crew recently stocked 2,400 landlocked salmon averaging 16.3 inches in length. Merrill Creek Reservoir is scheduled to be stocked Nov. 16 with 700 fish, once fall fish sampling operations are completed. The landlocked salmon were acquired...
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
Power is restored to more than 20,000 Allentown residents Monday morning (UPDATE)
More than 20,000 Allentown residents lost power briefly Monday morning, according to PPL Electric Utiltiies. The outages were widespread throughout the city around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to an outage map on the PPL Electric Utilities website. By 9:40 a.m. the number of outages was down to about...
Bucks County Store Sells $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket
A convenience store in Bucks County sold one lucky local a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million, officials announced. Saibaba’s Aashirwad Forever at the Shell gas station at 4247 West Swamp Road in Doylestown will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, state lottery officials said on Monday, Nov. 7.
wrnjradio.com
Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway opens new ambulatory surgery center
ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System announced the opening of the newly constructed ambulatory surgery center at the Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion (ASCR), located at 333 Mount Hope Avenue, in Rockaway Township. The state-of-the-art facility offers four operating rooms, 15 pre-operative and post-anesthesia care unit...
The lines, the rituals, the sizzling pork fat: PA Bacon Fest a huge draw in Easton (PHOTOS)
Myra Bush had reached the front of the line stretching up Bank Street to score the vaunted 50/50 burger from Three Oak Steakhouse. She’s been getting herself one for years at PA Bacon Fest, which opened its 11th edition Saturday and continues Sunday in Downtown Easton. “For me yes,...
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
wrnjradio.com
Two injured in knife assault in Morris County
DOVER, NJ (Morris County) – Two people were injured following a knife assault early Sunday morning in Dover, according to police. On November 6, at around 1:18 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Blackwell Street near Mercer Street for a reported altercation between multiple men, police said.
