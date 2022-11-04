Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs Under Two Minutes
Songs are getting shorter and shorter these days. It’s normal now for legit hits and deep cuts in hip-hop to clock in at less than two minutes of run time. While that length feels shockingly minuscule to most, some records under that parameter prove that short and sweet can be the key to a notable feat.
Kanye West Claims Diddy and Drake Fought During a Yeezy Fashion Show and Jay-Z Broke It Up
UPDATE (Oct. 27):. Kanye West apologized to the Jewish community during his recent interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast. "I'm sorry for hurting you as a Jewish person, Ye said at the 2:21:50-mark of the interview below, which aired on Oct. 24. "I'm sorry for the way that made you feel. And I'm sorry for the entire population of a race that I feel is actually my brothers."
Complex
Ice Spice Responds to NLE Choppa Announcing Release of Song Named After Her
Ice Spice has some thoughts NLE Choppa’s upcoming song that’s named after her. NLE Choppa took to Twitter to unveil the song’s cover art, which features an animated drawing of Ice Spice decked out in NLE Choppa’s signature tattoos. But the “Munch” creator didn’t seem too flattered by the shout-out.
Memphis rapper GloRilla brings a female voice to the city's hip-hop renaissance
GloRilla — the 23-year-old Memphis rapper born Gloria Woods — has quickly become the female leader of the Bluff City’s current hip-hop renaissance. GloRilla’s viral hits “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and “Blessed” launched her into national consciousness earlier this spring. Since then she’s scored a Top 10 Billboard record with “Tomorrow 2,” a remix collaboration with hip-hop queen Cardi B. In addition to that track, she’s also worked with fellow Memphian Duke Deuce and on various projects with producer HitKidd. In September, GloRilla earned a surprise win at the BET Hip Hop Awards, taking home the Best Breakthrough Artist award.
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Gruesome Videos Which Go Viral After Rapper's Death Highlight Heartbreaking Issue
Takeoff's death revealed the heartbreaking issue that society currently faces. The hip-hop industry was left shocked after news about Takeoff's unexpected death emerged. The rapper was the person Houston police referred to as the sole fatality during a shooting in downtown Houston. Two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Aside from feeling...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Cardi B Makes Big Move for Late Rapper Amid Husband Offset’s Feud With Migos
Many artists from the hip-hop industry have paid their individual tributes to Takeoff after the news of his death started making headlines over the past few days. Cardi B, the wife of Offset who was infamously tangled in a beef with his former rap group Migos, recently made a big move for the late rapper.
Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Madonna Suggests Cardi Isn’t Grateful of Her Impact
UPDATE (Oct. 23):. Cardi B has revealed that she has settled her beef with Madonna. The Grammy award-winning rapper jumped on Instagram Live this afternoon to confirm that she and Madge had a "beautiful conversation" and that they have settled their differences. "I'm glad that I had a conversation with...
musictimes.com
Video of Takeoff Bleeding Out After Getting Shot Goes Viral; Leaves Fans Enraged
A video of rapper Takeoff after he was shot and killed has since gone viral. On Tuesday, reports about Takeoff's tragic death shocked the public as the rapper became the latest victim of gun violence. The Houston police responded to a call regarding a shooting in downtown Houston, and it eventually confirmed that one person was found dead while the two other victims were rushed to a hospital.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent, Lil Baby, J. Cole, & More Sign Letter Calling For An End To The Use Of Lyrics In Criminal Trials
Over 100 artists have signed a letter calling for an end to lyrics being used in criminal trials. Over 100 artists signed a letter published in the New York Times on Tuesday calling for an end to the use of music lyrics in criminal trials across America. The document was drafted by WMG, but was also cosigned by Sony Music Group, SiriusXM, Spotify, TikTok, and others.
Nick Cannon Compares Kyrie Irving’s Suspension Conditions to Buck-Breaking in Slavery
Nick Cannon is comparing Kyrie Irving's suspension conditions to the savage practice of buck-breaking done in slavery. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), the 2 Hate or Not 2 Hate Podcast, which appears to be cohosted by Cannon and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, shared a snippet of the debut episode on Instagram. In the clip, the duo discuss Kyrie Irving being issued a five-game suspension for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Nick, who has faced his own anti-Semitic issues in the past, defended the Brooklyn Nets point-guard.
Chingy Upset He’s on Viral 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time List
Chingy is tight about being named on a viral Twitter list of the 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time. On Wednesday (Oct. 26), VladTV aired a segment of a new interview with Chingy where the St. Louis, Mo. rapper is asked to address his name appearing on the viral list of top 50 worst MCs ever.
Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Moves Like Someone Who ‘Won’t Be Here Much Longer’
Charlamagne Tha God thinks Kanye West's recent actions are conducive of a person who doesn't think they will "be here much longer." The radio host-entrepreneur shared his sentiment on the new episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, which aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), while speaking on the current downfall of the popular rapper-designer.
New Hip-Hop Releases November 2022
It's difficult to believe there are only two months left in 2022. As the final quarter pushes forward, some of your favorite artists are putting out new music before the page turns on the year. Drake and 21 Savage will kick off the first weekend of the month with the...
Lil Pump Responds to Being Asked If He Thinks J. Cole Predicted His Falloff
Lil Pump has responded to being asked whether or not he thinks J. Cole predicted his falloff back in 2018. During an interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast that aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), Lil Pump was asked if he feels as though J. Cole was accurate on his 2018 song "1985," when he implied the then-current generation of rappers, such as Pump, would not stand the test of time in the music industry. In his own roundabout way, Bootleg Kev basically asked Lil Pump if he believes that the Miami rapper's own career has reached its peak and is currently on the decline.
Quavo, Takeoff Say Migos Would Reunite With Offset for a Verzuz If the ‘Check Right’
There is clearly some turmoil in the Migos camp but Quavo and Takeoff say a reunion is possible, if only for one night. On Thursday (Oct. 20), N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast shared a snippet from the newly released interview with Quavo and Takeoff. The clip shows N.O.R.E. questioning the duo about participating in a Verzuz hits battle.
Here Are Rappers and Hip-Hop Executives With a Key to the City
In the nearly five decades since DJ Kool Herc willed hip-hop into existence back in 1978, with a neighborhood dance party on Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx, giving back to the community has been one of the things that has remained intact as a primary focus of the culture. Doing good for the hood is something that is engrained within hip-hop's fabric. A highly regarded form of this recognition is when rappers are presented with a key to the city.
Migos’ Takeoff had already changed the sound of hip-hop. He was just getting started on a new chapter
Hip-hop wouldn’t sound the same without Migos. The trio of Atlanta rappers — Offset, Quavo and Takeoff — dominated the 2010s as they built a catalog of booming trap hits like “Handsome and Wealthy” and “Hannah Montana” before entrenching their place in the mainstream through 2016’s “Bad and Boujee,” which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their rapid-fire triplet delivery, termed the “Migos Flow,” showed up even when they didn’t, becoming the factory-standard cadence for a generation of rappers and spilling over into pop on Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”
ASAP Rocky Joins Rihanna at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
All eyes are on Rihanna as she is scheduled to make her musical comeback on Friday (Oct. 28), with a song on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. On Wednesday night (Oct. 26), the premiere for the highly anticipated sequel took place with RiRi and boyfriend A$AP Rocky in attendance.
RZA, SSGKobe, Idk, Robb Banks and Open Mike Eagle Explore Hip-Hop’s Connection to Anime
Anime fandom was once relegated to nerds and the uncool crowd, but it's since become a way of life for rappers both in and out of music. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. A tour de force of...
XXL Mag
