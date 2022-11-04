Christmas Music Coming Back To Santa Clarita Airwaves

Starting Nov. 11, all regular music programming on KHTS is set to be replaced with holiday tunes to last through the New Year, courtesy of sponsors Providence Holy Cross and Mission Valley Bank.

“We have been playing Christmas music for 31 years,” said KHTS Owner Jeri Seratti-Goldman. “Christmas is our favorite time of year. We have been asked by dozens to start Christmas music earlier and run through the holidays, and we’re happy to do so.”

Santa Clarita’s local radio station is continuing the three-decade tradition, playing songs such as “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, “Last Christmas” and “Jingle Bell Rock”.

Talk shows and other programming are expected to continue as regularly scheduled.

Residents can listen to KHTS by tuning into 98.1 FM, AM 1220, on the KHTS website or live on the KHTS app.

