ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Christmas Music Coming Back To Santa Clarita Airwaves

By KHTS News Release
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDoHs_0iyyscBh00

Starting Nov. 11, all regular music programming on KHTS is set to be replaced with holiday tunes to last through the New Year, courtesy of sponsors Providence Holy Cross and Mission Valley Bank.

“We have been playing Christmas music for 31 years,” said KHTS Owner Jeri Seratti-Goldman. “Christmas is our favorite time of year. We have been asked by dozens to start Christmas music earlier and run through the holidays, and we’re happy to do so.”

Santa Clarita’s local radio station is continuing the three-decade tradition, playing songs such as “All I Want for Christmas Is You”,  “Last Christmas” and “Jingle Bell Rock”.

Talk shows and other programming are expected to continue as regularly scheduled.

Residents can listen to KHTS by tuning into 98.1 FM, AM 1220, on the KHTS website or live on the KHTS app.

Follow KHTS on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Longevity For Less In Santa Clarita

As we get older, it becomes even more important than ever to take care of ourselves and adopt a healthy lifestyle. Self-care is not selfish – it’s essential for longevity and quality of life. There are many things we can do to take care of ourselves, including eating healthy foods, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep, ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

UPDATE: Missing Santa Clarita Woman Found

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman. Dayan Eishoo, 32, was last seen on the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road in Santa Clarita on Monday, Nov. 7, at approximately 8:20 p.m., according to LASD officials. Eishoo is 5’ tall, ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Pop Singer Aaron Carter Drowns In Lancaster Home

Singer Aaron Carter has died after apparently drowning at his Lancaster home Saturday morning, north east of Santa Clarita Around 11 a.m. paramedics were called to his home on Valley Vista Drive after reports of a drowning, according to TMZ. According to Los Angeles County Fire, his body was recovered from the pool. He was ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

First Annual Touch-A-Truck Draws Crowds Of Families

The first annual Touch-A-Truck at Central Park drew scores of families whose kids got the chance to sit in the driver’s seat of a variety of vehicles, from fire engines to helicopters. The Touch-A-Truck on Saturday was hosted by SCV Education Foundation at Central Park, raising funds for the foundation and showcasing local Santa Clarita ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Santa Clarita Author Releases New Children’s Book

A local Santa Clarita resident has released their new children’s book “Ben the Bicycle.” Author Shamiran Bricker lives in Santa Clarita and graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a degree in English.  According to their author description, Bricker has always loved to read and write.  The protagonist of their newest book “Ben the Bicycle,” is ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Deputies Respond To Santa Clarita Overdose Near Bouquet Canyon Park

On Thursday afternoon, paramedics responded to an Santa Clarita overdose in a residential neighborhood near Bouquet Canyon Park. At around 3 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a male overdosing on Newbird Drive, a residential street in Santa Clarita, according to Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “He was transported ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
71
Followers
53
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy