Gov. Tony Evers, the incumbent Democratic Party candidate running Tuesday against Republican challenger Tim Michels has retained his seat. Numbers published on ballotpedia.org early Wednesday morning note that statewide Evers received 51% of the vote while Michels received 48%. The ballotpedia.org page is here: https://ballotpedia.org/Tony_Evers. Additionally, the site reported that...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO