Ramp closures scheduled at State Route 903 Interchange

By Nico Rossi
 4 days ago

CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission wishes to remind those driving on Interstate 476 (I-476) that the southbound ramps at the State Route 903 interchange are scheduled to be shut down for maintenance from Friday to Sunday.

According to a press release, the southbound exit ramp at the SR 903 interchange, Exit 87, will be closed beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Friday to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, for crews to safely perform tolling equipment maintenance.

PennDOT prepares for winter road conditions

During the closure, drivers will not be able to exit I-476 at SR 903 in the southbound direction. Alternative routes can be found by using the next available exit.

As the release reads, from 10:00 p.m. on Saturday to 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, the southbound entry ramp will then be shut down for maintenance. Those driving will not be able to enter the Northeast Extension (I-476) going southbound.

Officials say changeable signs with messages will be providing updated information for drivers on the road.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions at 511PA and can also report an accident or emergency on the PA Turnpike by dialing *11.

