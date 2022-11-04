Let's face it. When we see a dog, cat, or a pet of any kind, we can't help but be in a happy mood. Pets just make life better!. Our four-legged friends are huge companions in our lives. They are truly part of the family, so it's always difficult to believe that some animals do not have a permanent home. Individuals abandon them for various reasons, but that does not mean our dogs cats, and other pets don't deserve a second chance.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO