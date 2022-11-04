ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

SDSU and USD Football Grab Wins on Saturday

The seasons have gone differently on the football field for both the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University this season, but on Saturday, both had the same result. South Dakota State and University of South Dakota both had tough tests against Missouri Valley foes and both walked...
BROOKINGS, SD
Check Your Powerball Tickets: Sioux Falls Has Big Winner

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $1.9 billion. This massive amount is after there were no winners in last Saturday's drawing. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the original amount of $1.6 billion. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Looking For Adorable New Sioux Falls Friends? Here’s 10 of Them

Let's face it. When we see a dog, cat, or a pet of any kind, we can't help but be in a happy mood. Pets just make life better!. Our four-legged friends are huge companions in our lives. They are truly part of the family, so it's always difficult to believe that some animals do not have a permanent home. Individuals abandon them for various reasons, but that does not mean our dogs cats, and other pets don't deserve a second chance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls Police Respond To Two Bomb Threats

Shoppers and passersby wondered what was going on Wednesday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Costco. There was a police presence that apparently disrupted shopping at the Costco located at 3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105. People were commenting on Facebook asking “Anyone Know what's going on at Costco?”...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
