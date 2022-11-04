Read full article on original website
SDSU and USD Football Grab Wins on Saturday
The seasons have gone differently on the football field for both the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University this season, but on Saturday, both had the same result. South Dakota State and University of South Dakota both had tough tests against Missouri Valley foes and both walked...
All South Dakota Football HS State Championship Matchups Set
It has been a very exciting year on the football field for many South Dakota High School teams and that will culminate with some of them having a chance to win a state championship next weekend. All South Dakota High School football state championship games will be played inside the...
South Dakota MBB Opens Season Monday at Wisconsin
A new era for South Dakota Coyote Men's Basketball begins on Monday Night, as the team takes on the Wisconsin Badgers to open the season at 7:30. It's the debut of new USD Head Basketball Coach Eric Peterson. Peterson takes over for Todd Lee, who was fired following the Coyotes...
Unfortunately Augustana and USF Football Continue Losing Ways
Unfortunately for the University of Sioux Falls and Augustana University football teams, they continued their recent losing ways on Saturday. Augustana hosted the University of Minnesota - Duluth on Saturday at KO Stadium and fell 34-24. The loss extends Augie's losing streak to three games and drops their record to...
Ticket Info For Mighty West Central Trojans State Title Game
The mighty West Central Trojans are on their way to the Class A State Championship game in Vermillion next weekend. West Central defeated Beresford 24-20 on Friday night in Hartford, SD and advanced to yet another state title game at the Dakota Dome. No. 2 West Central will take on...
Augie and Sioux Falls Volleyball Gear Up for Postseason
We're down to the final few games of the regular season for our area college volleyball programs. Both Augustana and USF's Volleyball teams have winning records thus far this season, with the NSIC Tournament right around the corner. Awards for the season were announced earlier this week, with both programs...
Best Breakfast in South Dakota? Recent Study Shows it’s in Sioux Falls
Where's the best place to get breakfast in South Dakota? Well, according to a recent study, it's right here in Sioux Falls. Go anywhere in South Dakota and you'll likely find some amazing diners, cafes, restaurants, and eateries that dish up some of the best breakfast, pound for pound anywhere. But who comes out on top?
Huh? Sioux Falls Is Not The Best City for Sandwich Lovers
Sandwiches are perfect meals during any time of the day. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner...sandwiches are easy meals when you're on the go. However, not every city boasts the best sandwiches. A new study shows the best cities for sandwich lovers and apparently, Sioux Falls is not one of them. In...
Check Your Powerball Tickets: Sioux Falls Has Big Winner
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $1.9 billion. This massive amount is after there were no winners in last Saturday's drawing. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the original amount of $1.6 billion. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
Sioux Falls Resident Gets FaceTime Call From Aaron Carter
Some people can view celebrities as individuals who are larger than life. For some teenagers in the late 90s and early 2000s, pop singer Aaron Carter could be said to be one of those individuals. The younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter had his own singing career. He...
Feeding South Dakota Giving Free Sioux Falls Thanksgiving Meals
What would Thanksgiving be without all the things that make it special - -okay, we're talking about the delicious meal that you saved all your calories for. The thing that brings everyone together around the table, or the TV, during the football game. Thanksgiving to a lot of South Dakota...
Sioux Falls Aldi Stores Doing Price Rewind on Thanksgiving Essentials
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, this year the Aldi stores across the nation, including the three locations right here in Sioux Falls are doing something we all can be thankful for. Aldi is rolling back the prices on Thanksgiving essentials to what they cost in 2019. They are calling it their...
Did You Know There’s A Secret Brunch Spot In Sioux Falls?
Whenever people want to enjoy Sunday Brunch, they usually think of establishments like Granite City, Josiah's Coffeehouse & Café, and the Phillips Avenue Diner. A local brewery doesn’t immediately come to one’s mind when considering places to visit for brunch. Well, believe it or not, there is...
Fly Over The Sioux Falls I-29 Diverging Diamond Project
The reconstruction of one of South Dakota's busiest interchanges is moving along. A new video below from South Dakota Drone shows the progress of the coming diverging diamond interchange at 41st Street and Interstate 29. There is a lot of prep work to be done before work on the actual...
Looking For Adorable New Sioux Falls Friends? Here’s 10 of Them
Let's face it. When we see a dog, cat, or a pet of any kind, we can't help but be in a happy mood. Pets just make life better!. Our four-legged friends are huge companions in our lives. They are truly part of the family, so it's always difficult to believe that some animals do not have a permanent home. Individuals abandon them for various reasons, but that does not mean our dogs cats, and other pets don't deserve a second chance.
Does The Sioux Falls Street Department Care About Their Work?
With miles and miles of road construction just in the Sioux Falls city limits, you would think a simple repair wouldn't be a complicated project. Let's take a look at one such area that received its second go-around. The portion repaired is north of the 49th Street and Terry Avenue intersection in southwest Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Stores That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day
It wasn't that long ago that some major retailers offered pre-Black Friday sales starting on Thanksgiving (We're looking at you, Walmart) cutting into holiday family time and staffing a store with employees that would rather be at home with their families. Now, things are starting to shift back to the...
Sioux Falls Starbucks Shops Bring Holiday Cheer On Thursday
The weather outside is not so frightful in the Sioux Empire right now. But when Jack Frost comes around, you will want some holiday cheer to keep you warm. Luckily, Christmas is coming early across the Sioux Empire. Starbucks made the exciting announcement on it's social media accounts about its...
Santa Is Coming to Town. Here’s What the Empire Mall Has Planned
I know it's hard to start thinking about Jolly Old Saint Nick when the temp is still in the 60s and 70s, but the gang at the Sioux Falls Empire Mall is busy paving the way for his sleigh to make a touchdown in Sioux Falls soon. On Tuesday, the...
Sioux Falls Police Respond To Two Bomb Threats
Shoppers and passersby wondered what was going on Wednesday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Costco. There was a police presence that apparently disrupted shopping at the Costco located at 3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105. People were commenting on Facebook asking “Anyone Know what's going on at Costco?”...
