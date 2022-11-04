ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watford sweating on Keinan Davis condition before Coventry clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2un0ed_0iyyrm3A00

Watford must wait on the fitness of Keinan Davis ahead of the visit of Coventry in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

Davis missed Watford’s 2-1 win at Cardiff on Wednesday, but will be assessed along with Samuel Kalu.

Craig Cathcart, however, remains on the sidelines, with the medical staff focusing on his return to long-term fitness.

Kortney Hause is also continuing his recovery from a knee problem.

Coventry will make a late decision over the condition of Gustavo Hamer as the squad continues to struggle with illness.

Hamer suffered a dead leg during Coventry’s win over Blackburn on Tuesday.

Kyle McFadzean was withdrawn just before the midweek game with a fever and it remains to be seen whether he has recovered in time for the trip to Vicarage Road.

Liam Kelly also remains on the treatment table with a knee problem but is due to rejoin training from Monday.

