Read full article on original website
Related
What Would You Do? Moose Says ‘Good Morning’ Outside Your Door in Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you woke up in the morning, got ready for work, went to head to your car, and found a moose standing in your driveway or on your front porch? What if you have an important flight to catch? Have to take your kids to school? What if you have an important meeting you can not miss at work? Moose are not known to be kind animals and would unlikely move by you saying please let me by. How do you handle the situation and how do you ultimately get out of your home safely and promptly, or do you? What would you do?
Idaho’s Greatest Invention Bears the Name of a Great Hero
First, the list wasn’t alphabetical. I had to do some scrolling to find Idaho. By the way, Utah gets a broadcast mention for the work of Philo Taylor Farnsworth. While he was a Utah guy, much of his early broadcast work was in Idaho Falls. Sometimes we don’t get the credit we deserve. Then I came across the actual entry for Idaho and I was filled with pride.
Why Hard Times May Revive Dying Rural Idaho
I guess if you live in King Hill, you’re thankful it’s not Richfield. Both have probably seen better days and decline is usually related to a sudden economic change. A rail line no longer passes through or a major highway changes course. On the plus side, real estate is often more reasonable. I visited a ghost town last summer in Nevada. Some people built a large and beautiful house on one end. While you look immediately at some run-down properties, the view beyond is of a beautiful valley unfolding for miles.
Idaho Parents Can Get $1,000 For Each of Their School Aged Kids
Thanks to a special grant, Idaho parents can apply for the Empowering Parents program and receive up to $3,000 per household. The grant awards $1,000 for each school-aged child in a home, up to three children. The funds are an effort to help families recover from any learning issues or hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why Cats are the Worst and Dogs Are Better to Own in Idaho
Owning a pet can be one of the great joys in life. Depending on what you own, it can be your best friend or your child, and they can often make bad days better. Pets take time, effort, money, and love, but they are worth it most of the time. There has been a great debate for years about what the best pet is and it usually comes down to the simple question of dogs or cats. In Idaho, there can be a case made for either one, but the correct answer is dogs are the best pet, especially in Idaho, and here is why.
Delivery Driver Reports Unfamiliar, Massive South Idaho Bird
Idaho has a large number of immense, elusive birds that take flight throughout the state every day, and although condors aren't native to the Gem State, a delivery driver who was headed northeast of Twin Falls compared a bird he recently saw while on the clock to the massive breed of vulture more commonly found in California and Nevada.
Why the People of Idaho Are Drinking Water Wrong
There are certain things that human instincts teach us that nobody has to show us how to do. Nobody teaches you to blink as a baby, or how to breathe, you just come out knowing how to do it. Eating and drinking are also things that your body and brain figure out without help. Babies may need help latching on to mommy or taking a bottle, but their instinct is to suck and swallow the milk that comes out. Despite knowing how to do these instinctual things, you may be surprised to find out you have been doing one of them wrong this whole time, but don't worry you can now learn how to do it the proper way.
The Idaho Mall Santa Your Kid Visits Likely Has A Pill Addiction
Christmas Day is officially very close. Radio stations are already playing the music, and holiday commercials are in high rotation. Soon, Santa Clause will be paying city malls a visit throughout the United States, and Jolly Old Saint Nicholas will likely be carrying a healthy supply of a certain pill in his coat pocket.
What Would Convince You To Drive An Electric Car In Idaho?
Electric vehicles have come a long way in recent years, not just in appearance but in reliability and variety. But not everyone is jumping on the EV bandwagon in Idaho. Yet. I’m honestly a fan of some of the new models of electric cars. The Tesla Roadster is exponentially more aesthetically pleasing than the Toyota Prius. The new Hummer EV is arguably just as tough looking as a gas-powered Hummer and most other EVs look like regular cars instead of tiny bug-looking vehicles like the Nissan Leaf and Smart Fortwo.
Idaho Election Day 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-It is election day across the Gem State as polls open for voters to choose the next governor and other top elected officials. Along with the governor's seat up for election, voters could decide on a new lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, including United States Senator and U.S. Representatives. A number of local legislative seats are up for grabs and contested in Southern Idaho as well. Voters not sure where to cast a vote can go to the state website www.voteidaho.gov to enter their address and find out which precinct and polling place they belong. Idaho requires voters to present a photo identification when casting a ballot.
A Response from Idaho’s Biggest Jackwagon
I don’t care what names you call me. I don’t care if you don’t like what I have to say. But if you’re listening, keep tuning in and tell others about the so-called outrageous things I say! It’s my job to be a lightning rod. It amuses me when I see people react with smoke coming out of their ears. See the picture of the shirt? The hoodie was a gift from a local politician. I had been talking with her at lunch Monday and told her a guy on our Facebook page called me a jackwagon. We laughed and the next day she dropped off the gag gift. I may put it behind glass and hang it on a wall.
Return Of Snowmaggedon? Agency Predicts Harsh South Idaho Winter
The recent release of data from a national scientific agency regarding winter predictions for the United States from December 2022 through February 2023 is translating into an abnormally severe start to the new year for the Magic Valley. Whether or not Idaho gets hammered with conditions mirroring those of the 2017 "Snowmaggedon" remains to be seen, but present indications are certainly insinuating that.
Watch: Native Says Blame Greed For Self-Inflicted Idaho Crowding
As someone who has both purchased and sold a home in Idaho, I might be part of the state's housing boom and mass exodus from the west in some people's opinion. I'll admit, I benefited greatly by selling my Twin Falls home after owning it for just two years, but I also have never blamed out-of-staters for the current overcrowding plight.
How I Almost Threw Away My Idaho Rebate Check
Don’t try this at home. I went to my mailbox last Saturday and it was filled with campaign literature. Having voted early, I took a quick glance and then headed for the grocery store. I put the mail on the passenger seat and went about my daily shopping and chores. When I came home I unloaded groceries but forgot the mail. The next day I forgot to pick it up again and this continued for several days. But, hey, there was nothing of value on my seat.
I Repeat: Empty Store Shelves are Coming to Idaho
Liberal news media says there’s no shortage of diesel fuel in America. I saw this story from CBS News. I suppose reporters believe the story is being exaggerated to assist Republicans on Election Day, however. People in the diesel and transportation business would dispute CBS. I was talking with...
Moose Shot, Left to Waste in West Idaho
COUNCIL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking for those responsible for illegally shooting a bull moose at the end of October north of Boise. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the moose was likely shot on October 28, about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A which spans Washington, Valley, and Gem counties. Fish and Game officers were informed a black four-doo pickup with a flatbed had been parked in the area at the time of the killing. The truck may have had a Valley or Owyhee county license plate. Officers have asked anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
Here’s How To Donate Leftover Halloween Candy To Idaho Soldiers
For those in the Gem State that collected way too much candy during the Halloween celebration, you can donate some to Idaho troops currently serving our country overseas and perhaps save yourself a hefty bill from the dentist. Prior to taking our young son trick or treating Monday night on...
Idaho’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Is A Vegetable, Says Survey
As we prepare to take down the Halloween decorations and begin to check food items off our Thanksgiving menu, one food website believes they have figured out what Idahoans love the most as a turkey day side. Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching. Over the weekend, my wife and I went out...
Country Group Is Making 2 Stops In Idaho And Tickets On Sale Now
Country group Old Dominion is coming to Idaho! Not making just one stop, but two. That gives you two opportunities to see the country stars perform and tickets are on sale now. Old Dominion is starting its No Bad Vibes Tour in January 2023. They will be touring in the...
The Bizarre Contrails in the Idaho Daytime Sky
Is it a crab? Is it a spider in the sky? It’s some weird-looking contrails! I saw the formation driving one afternoon late last week. When I posted to Facebook, several other people shared their own pictures. What you’re seeing is probably far out to the west and over Owyhee County.
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0