Rumson, NJ

Shore Sports Network

Donovan Catholic To Be Featured On Coaches Corner

Another winning season and still alive in the playoffs Donovan Catholic will be featured on Wednesday’s Varsity Link Coaches Corner on the Shore Sports Network. Bob Badders, Ed Sarluca and Kevin Williams will broadcast live from The Office Lounge in Toms River from 7-8pm and be joined by Griffins head coach Dan Curcione along with senior LB Dante Vernieri and sophomore WR Michael Thomas III. The show can be viewed on shoresportsnetwork.com.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore Sports Network

VOTE for the Week 10 Ocean County Sports Medicine Shore Conference Football Player of the Week

There were some great individual performances in the air, on the ground, on defense, and on special teams in Week 10, and now it’s time to get your vote in for who had the top performance in the Shore this weekend to choose the Ocean County Sports Medicine/Shore Sports Network Player of the Week. The winner will be announced on Thursday right here on ShoreSportsNetwork.com. Voting will end Wednesday at midnight.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
GoColumbialions.com

Men's Basketball Debuts Monday at Rutgers

NEW YORK - Columbia men's basketball is set to take on Rutgers Monday, November 7 at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway to tip-off the 2022-23 campaign. Game time is slated for 7 p.m. and can be seen live on BTN+. OPENING TIP-OFF • Columbia opens up its 121st season of...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Travel Maven

Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New Jersey

New Jersey is home to many abandoned buildings but none are quite as fascinating as this entire college that has been left to decay for nearly 10 years now. The former main campus of Rowan College at Burlington County sits on a woodsy 225 acres in Pemberton Township. The last three classes ended here in December of 2017 and the college has sat empty ever since. Keep reading to learn more.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
DUMONT, NJ
Terry Mansfield

Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters

Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
BELMAR, NJ
Beach Radio

2 New Jersey Towns Make Best Christmas Towns In America List

It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, and it turns out that if you are in New Jersey for the holidays, you are exactly in the right place. There are so many amazing places to be across this great nation when the holiday season comes around, but, according to the experts, New Jersey is a Christmas hot spot.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
