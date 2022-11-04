Read full article on original website
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Man desecrates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Donovan Catholic To Be Featured On Coaches Corner
Another winning season and still alive in the playoffs Donovan Catholic will be featured on Wednesday’s Varsity Link Coaches Corner on the Shore Sports Network. Bob Badders, Ed Sarluca and Kevin Williams will broadcast live from The Office Lounge in Toms River from 7-8pm and be joined by Griffins head coach Dan Curcione along with senior LB Dante Vernieri and sophomore WR Michael Thomas III. The show can be viewed on shoresportsnetwork.com.
VOTE for the Week 10 Ocean County Sports Medicine Shore Conference Football Player of the Week
There were some great individual performances in the air, on the ground, on defense, and on special teams in Week 10, and now it’s time to get your vote in for who had the top performance in the Shore this weekend to choose the Ocean County Sports Medicine/Shore Sports Network Player of the Week. The winner will be announced on Thursday right here on ShoreSportsNetwork.com. Voting will end Wednesday at midnight.
Boys Soccer – Matawan’s Nico Skeete Wins Week 7 Player of the Week Award
As the No. 14 seed in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group III section, Matawan was not on the list of teams likely to win a sectional championship. Despite that, the Huskies upset division rival and Class B North division champion Colts Neck, followed by Class B South co-champion Jackson Liberty to earn a spot in the sectional semifinals.
Rutgers offered prolific North Jersey QB, Harvard commit Jack Grusser on Saturday | Here’s why, how
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano offered Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) senior quarterback Jack Grusser, a 6-2, 185-pound Harvard commit, a scholarship on Saturday in his office before the start of the Michigan game which Jack attended alongside his brother, Patrick, a class of 2024 passer for DePaul (Wayne, N.J.). Fired Rutgers...
GoColumbialions.com
Men's Basketball Debuts Monday at Rutgers
NEW YORK - Columbia men's basketball is set to take on Rutgers Monday, November 7 at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway to tip-off the 2022-23 campaign. Game time is slated for 7 p.m. and can be seen live on BTN+. OPENING TIP-OFF • Columbia opens up its 121st season of...
NJ high school mourns death of 18-year-old recent graduate
A Mercer County community has been mourning following the grim discovery of a young woman’s body in East Windsor. Police said 18-year-old Julia McDaid was found unresponsive along Bear Brook Pathway on Monday morning. Early investigation showed no signs of foul play, officers added, as reported by Patch. McDaid...
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New Jersey
New Jersey is home to many abandoned buildings but none are quite as fascinating as this entire college that has been left to decay for nearly 10 years now. The former main campus of Rowan College at Burlington County sits on a woodsy 225 acres in Pemberton Township. The last three classes ended here in December of 2017 and the college has sat empty ever since. Keep reading to learn more.
Barstool Sport’s Dave Portnoy stops by two more New Jersey pizza joints
We shouldn’t be surprised that Dave Portnoy keeps stopping by the Garden State to review our pizza joints, we leave other states in the dust when it comes to a good slice. For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, reviews pizza from around the country for his web series “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”
Sports World Is Praying For New York City Marathon Leader
Fans across the sports world are sending love and healing New York City Marathon leader Daniel do Nascimento on Sunday. At the 21st mile of the lengthy race, the Brazilian Olympian had a scary collapse that saw him writhing on the pavement with just over five miles to go. Folks...
Grover Middle School Mourns Loss Of Eighth-Grade Student Alex Wolohan
A Mercer County school district is mourning the loss of eighth-grade student Alex Wolohan. Grover Middle School student Alex Wolohan died on Friday, Nov. 4, the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District said in a release. “The district and the community extends our heartfelt sympathy to his family and friends,” Superintendent...
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
2 New Jersey Towns Make Best Christmas Towns In America List
It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, and it turns out that if you are in New Jersey for the holidays, you are exactly in the right place. There are so many amazing places to be across this great nation when the holiday season comes around, but, according to the experts, New Jersey is a Christmas hot spot.
Things Go From Bad To Worse For Portnoy In Latest North Jersey Pizza Review
Things went from bad to worse for Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy in his latest pizza review held in North Jersey. Portnoy said it himself after his first bite of the thin-crust pie at Lombardi's Bar & Restaurant in Cedar Grove. First, he noted his hoodie felt a little small,...
Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole could drop heavy rain on N.J. later this week
New Jersey will enjoy one more day of unseasonably warm weather before cooler weather returns ahead of possible heavy rain late this week due in part to the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. Forecasters says there remains “quite a bit of uncertainty” about how much rain and wind we’ll receive...
One of the oldest bridges in the country is in Somerset County, NJ
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
Manasquan, NJ man with ‘stash house’ in Middletown sentenced to 15 years
A Monmouth County man, who at the time of his arrest was working to expand his drug distribution operation by manufacturing his own pills, has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison. Richard Dobin, 30, was sentenced on Thursday in Trenton federal court to 188 months behind bars....
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
