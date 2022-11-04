Read full article on original website
SEbeling2
4d ago
GOOD, they don't belong competing against women, girls ever! they are not women or girls they are its!!!!
Reply
10
Related
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
Beauty pageant can’t be forced to accept transgender contestants, court rules
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday in favor of a beauty pageant that did not want to include transgender contestants.
Texas family fights at Supreme Court to keep adopted Native American child due to law that favors tribes
A 1970s law to protect Native American children in adoption comes before the Supreme Court next month, as one family alleges it is racially discriminatory.
Miss United States pageant can bar transgender women from competing, appeals court rules
A federal court ruled in favor of the US pageant on Wednesday. The organization will be allowed to limit contestants to "natural-born female."
Vox
The Supreme Court discovers that ending affirmative action is hard
The Supreme Court spent an inordinate amount of time on Monday hearing arguments in two cases about affirmative action in university admissions. Virtually nothing said in those arguments is likely to change the final outcome. The six justices appointed by Republican presidents appeared determined from the beginning to implement the...
Christian doctor with 17 years of experience sues hospital for 'sacking her when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it violates her faith'
A Christian doctor with 17 years experience at a Michigan hospital is now suing her former employer, claiming they sacked her and called her 'evil' when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it went against her religious beliefs. Valerie Kloosterman worked as a physician assistant for Michigan Health...
Nike co-founder and Oregon's richest man Phil Knight says he will do whatever it takes to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state as he throws his $35.9b fortune behind Republican Christine Drazan
Oregon's richest man said he would do whatever he could to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state and prevent its nominee Tina Kotek winning the race to be the next governor. Last week, Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, donated $1 million to Republican candidate Christine Drazan after...
As a Black American, I believe that we Blacks need to flood voting polls like never before | Opinion
The midterm election day is just days away. And I am concerned about the turnout and about those who are already saying that if they lose the election, it will be because of fraud. It’s like a scene from the presidential election of 2020. Long before election time, Trump was...
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
Tens of thousands of migrants have cases thrown out of immigration court, as docs not filed
Tens of thousands of migrants have had cases thrown out by immigration judges this fiscal year after documents were not filed in time by DHS officials, new data shows.
A Young Victim Of Incest Was Denied An Abortion In Florida And Forced To Travel For Care, Planned Parenthood Said
A child who was the victim of incest was denied an abortion in Florida since the state instituted its 15-week ban in July, the local Planned Parenthood chapter told BuzzFeed News. The GOP-controlled state legislature allowed exceptions to the 15-week ban in order to save the pregnant person's life, prevent...
Clarence Thomas says he doesn’t have a ‘clue’ what diversity means as Supreme Court takes aim at affirmative action
Nearly 20 years ago, the US Supreme Court determined that universities may consider race in their admissions process in an effort to achieve a more diverse campus.But on 31 October, Justice Clarence Thomas – part of the conservative majority on the nine-member court – said he does not have a “clue” what diversity means, while conservative justices repeatedly doubted whether universities would reach an “endpoint” in race-conscious admissions.The 2003 decision in Grutter v Bollinger affirmed that universities can consider race as a factor in the admissions process, upholding decades of precedent to diversify student bodies and expose distinct perspectives...
'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas
Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
Sotomayor on Clarence Thomas: ‘I believe not everyone can reach their bootstraps’
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday said that fellow Justice Clarence Thomas “cares about legal issues differently than me,” adding that she thinks “not everyone” can pull themselves up by their bootstraps. Sotomayor, speaking at Chicago’s Roosevelt University, praised her colleague and said that he...
California, blue states gang up on North Carolina, fear 'extreme' Supreme Court election law decision
Twenty-two Democrat AGs are accusing North Carolina of using a "fringe" and "extreme" legal theory in a Supreme Court case that deals with state court opposition to a redistricting map.
I’m an LGBTQ Republican. I have a message for the GOP about the Respect for Marriage Act.
As I plan my wedding, I want our NC senators to understand what the measure will mean to families like mine | Opinion
Reporter confronts White House press secretary on abortion: 'What about the child's right to life?'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced a loud interjection from a reporter demanding to get an accounting for a child's right to life in the abortion issue Tuesday.
What kind of humans ship off to collapsing Haiti a frail 9-month-old born in the USA? | Opinion
Baby Ector faces almost certain death in a country that would be crumbling around him, columnist Fabiola Santiago
US Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) - The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state's high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. The...
Washington Examiner
Given their history of slavery and conquest, we should end Indigenous Peoples Day
Thanks to a left-wing, “woke” political intervention, the second Monday in October has been designated by some as Indigenous Peoples Day. It used to be solely known as Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer who notified the civilized world of the Western Hemisphere. But because left-wingers hate everything about Western civilization — and people of European descent — the Left has successfully rebranded the holiday.
People
350K+
Followers
58K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 9