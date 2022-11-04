ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDSU and USD Football Grab Wins on Saturday

The seasons have gone differently on the football field for both the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University this season, but on Saturday, both had the same result. South Dakota State and University of South Dakota both had tough tests against Missouri Valley foes and both walked...
Unfortunately Augustana and USF Football Continue Losing Ways

Unfortunately for the University of Sioux Falls and Augustana University football teams, they continued their recent losing ways on Saturday. Augustana hosted the University of Minnesota - Duluth on Saturday at KO Stadium and fell 34-24. The loss extends Augie's losing streak to three games and drops their record to...
Huh? Sioux Falls Is Not The Best City for Sandwich Lovers

Sandwiches are perfect meals during any time of the day. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner...sandwiches are easy meals when you're on the go. However, not every city boasts the best sandwiches. A new study shows the best cities for sandwich lovers and apparently, Sioux Falls is not one of them. In...
Check Your Powerball Tickets: Sioux Falls Has Big Winner

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $1.9 billion. This massive amount is after there were no winners in last Saturday's drawing. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the original amount of $1.6 billion. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
Where In Sioux Falls Can You Play A Pinball Machine?

It was video games before there were video games. But when you talk to Baby Boomers (and many Millenials) and mention Pinball Machines, there's a pretty good chance their eyes will light up. Those of us that have attained a certain age remember them well. You could play them all day and night (see, kind of like video games), or at least while you still had quarters. Remember that, three games for a quarter?
Did You Know There’s A Secret Brunch Spot In Sioux Falls?

Whenever people want to enjoy Sunday Brunch, they usually think of establishments like Granite City, Josiah's Coffeehouse & Café, and the Phillips Avenue Diner. A local brewery doesn’t immediately come to one’s mind when considering places to visit for brunch. Well, believe it or not, there is...
Fly Over The Sioux Falls I-29 Diverging Diamond Project

The reconstruction of one of South Dakota's busiest interchanges is moving along. A new video below from South Dakota Drone shows the progress of the coming diverging diamond interchange at 41st Street and Interstate 29. There is a lot of prep work to be done before work on the actual...
Things You Didn’t Know About Sioux Falls ‘Statue of David’

1)-The 18-foot tall Statue of David stands in Fawick Park just west of the Big Sioux River on South 2nd Ave. between East 10th and 11th Streets. 2)-The "Statue of David" was given to the city of Sioux Falls by Thomas Fawick in 1971. Fawick is a Sioux Falls Native who made a fortune as an inventor who invented the “Fawick Flyer” that sits in the Old Courthouse museum.
Looking For Adorable New Sioux Falls Friends? Here’s 10 of Them

Let's face it. When we see a dog, cat, or a pet of any kind, we can't help but be in a happy mood. Pets just make life better!. Our four-legged friends are huge companions in our lives. They are truly part of the family, so it's always difficult to believe that some animals do not have a permanent home. Individuals abandon them for various reasons, but that does not mean our dogs cats, and other pets don't deserve a second chance.
Win a Pair of Tickets to See Pentatonix in Sioux Falls

The a cappella sensation PENTATONIX is bringing the Christmas cheer to Sioux Falls! And Hot 104.7 has tickets for you!. PENTATONIX will be live at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Season 21 winners of The Voice, Girl Named Tom will open the show. Tickets for...
Does The Sioux Falls Street Department Care About Their Work?

With miles and miles of road construction just in the Sioux Falls city limits, you would think a simple repair wouldn't be a complicated project. Let's take a look at one such area that received its second go-around. The portion repaired is north of the 49th Street and Terry Avenue intersection in southwest Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Starbucks Shops Bring Holiday Cheer On Thursday

The weather outside is not so frightful in the Sioux Empire right now. But when Jack Frost comes around, you will want some holiday cheer to keep you warm. Luckily, Christmas is coming early across the Sioux Empire. Starbucks made the exciting announcement on it's social media accounts about its...
