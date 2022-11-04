Read full article on original website
Kylie Jenner Goes Sheer in Textural Mugler Dress at CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York wearing a one-shoulder black dress with a sheer pleated bodice and a velvet skirt with a thigh-high slit by Mugler. The dress was accompanied by a single glove in a matching fabric and texture. She coordinated with...
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Chantel Everett Amid Divorce: See Viral Clip!
A dig? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno appeared to shade his estranged wife, Chantel Everett, in a viral video clip on Tuesday, November 8, amid their heated divorce. “My love, you could be the last Coca-Cola in the desert,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum, 31, lip-synched in Spanish alongside a popular Instagram Reel voiceover, which was translated to English. “But I drink juice.”
Which classic TV show comes to mind when you see this home listed in California?
A house with a playful exterior on the real estate market for $380,000 in Keene, California, has attracted attention on social media. While this “decorated hobbit” home has a particular “Alice in Wonderland” theme going on in and around the 849-square-foot residence, according to the listing on Zillow.com, other shows come to mind when glancing at the “whimsical dream” home’s exterior — one being a cartoon about a Stone Age family.
Marvelous Income! Find Out Chris Evans’ Impressive Net Worth and How He Makes Money
Marvelous income! Chris Evans has earned an impressive amount of money through his successful acting career. Keep scrolling to find out the Marvel actor’s net worth and how he makes a living. What Is Chris Evans’ Net Worth?. Chris Evans has a net worth of $80 million, according...
