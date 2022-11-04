ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner Goes Sheer in Textural Mugler Dress at CFDA Awards

Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York wearing a one-shoulder black dress with a sheer pleated bodice and a velvet skirt with a thigh-high slit by Mugler. The dress was accompanied by a single glove in a matching fabric and texture. She coordinated with...
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Chantel Everett Amid Divorce: See Viral Clip!

A dig? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno appeared to shade his estranged wife, Chantel Everett, in a viral video clip on Tuesday, November 8, amid their heated divorce. “My love, you could be the last Coca-Cola in the desert,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum, 31, lip-synched in Spanish alongside a popular Instagram Reel voiceover, which was translated to English. “But I drink juice.”
Which classic TV show comes to mind when you see this home listed in California?

A house with a playful exterior on the real estate market for $380,000 in Keene, California, has attracted attention on social media. While this “decorated hobbit” home has a particular “Alice in Wonderland” theme going on in and around the 849-square-foot residence, according to the listing on Zillow.com, other shows come to mind when glancing at the “whimsical dream” home’s exterior — one being a cartoon about a Stone Age family.
