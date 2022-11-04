Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
WSMV
Fairview man accused of putting murder victim in freezer appears in court
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Fairview man accused of killing a man and putting him in a freezer was in court Monday afternoon. Michael Charles Lee was charged last month with criminal homicide in the death of his brother-in-law Sean Carr. Police responded to the Lee family home after being tipped off by a witness that a homicide had occurred.
WSMV
Locals demand changes from representatives over dangerous road in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison, people living along the road are demanding change and say that dozens are in danger on a daily basis. East Due West Avenue has many people walking along a busy road a few inches away from tragedy and neighbors said there are three major issues that make taking this road dangerous.
WSMV
Police arrest woman who attacked and forced husband out of car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested on Monday after officers observed someone falling out of her illegally parked vehicle. According to an affidavit, 45-year-old Misty Fain was illegally stopped at the intersection of Korean Veterans Boulevard and Hermitage Avenue on Oct.16. Officers said they watched a man fall out of the passenger seat and into the busy intersection before Fain sped off.
Historic former post office building up for auction
One place has been downtown as far back as anyone in Lebanon can remember. That's because it's been there 107 years: a post office for many years and then the Wilson County Election Commission.
‘I’m glad we found her alive’: $10,000 spent in search for missing teenager in Wilson County
The sheriff's office said nearly $10,000 dollars were spent on this search. Sheriff Bryan said the cost falls on the county and they are looking for ways to be partially reimbursed.
WSMV
7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials were able to identify the...
WSMV
Man shot in Clarksville flown to Nashville hospital
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot while driving on Wild Fern Lane on Monday afternoon and was flown to a hospital in Nashville. Clarksville Police said the victim’s status is unknown but are investigating the incident as an isolated one. The victim was driving a gold Jeep Grand Cherokee when he was shot in the side.
WSMV
Teenager missing out of Cheatham County
PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old who has been missing for nearly one week. According to the CCSO, Chandler Wilson was last seen on Wednesday, November 2. She also goes by Chandler Easterwood. She was allowed to leave Sycamore High School that day and has not been seen since, according to a person in charge of her care.
WSMV
Man arrested for allegedly shooting girlfriend several times in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged with attempted murder after shooting his girlfriend several times inside an apartment in the 2000 block of Ed Temple Boulevard in North Nashville on Tuesday morning. Kerry Baker, 44, and his 38-year-old girlfriend were arguing on and off the night prior to...
WSMV
3 officers assaulted at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three correctional officers were injured Sunday at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC) after being assaulted by inmates. Steve Owen, a spokesman for the correctional facility, said two officers were assaulted at about 8 p.m. by inmates who were refusing to comply with orders given to prepare a scheduled head count. A third responding officer was also assaulted.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in South Nashville
A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.
3 arrested after driving stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet; gun & drugs recovered
Three people were arrested Sunday after they were caught driving a stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet.
WSMV
Illegal dumping leads to trash build up in Germantown alley
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in a Germantown neighborhood are seeing trash pile up in one of their alleys. People said furniture, bulky electronics, and even medical waste are being disposed of right outside their back door. Neighbors said they’ve reached out to the city, but so far nothing has been done.
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting girlfriend
A man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting his girlfriend inside their apartment on Ed Temple Boulevard Tuesday morning.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Warren County Forest Fire Reignites - Arrest Made in Original Fire
(WARREN COUNTY, TENN.) UPDATED - A forest fire in nearby Warren County reignited this past week. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr advised that the fire that originally started on October 24th on Harrison Ferry Mountain, and specifically in the Isha and Curtistown area, re-ignited on Friday, November 4, 2022.
Nashville Parent
White Cane Day at the Factory on Dec. 10
Come one, come all to the first annual White Cane Day celebration at The Factory at Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. This free, family-friendly event is open to the public thanks to the generous support from the Nashville Predators Foundation. Visit Liberty Hall for some holiday cheer, exploring braille, white canes, adapted sports and more. Includes complementary photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus!
WSMV
Handcuffed man escapes arrest following traffic stop in Robertson County
WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a man who managed to run away following a traffic stop on I-65 North above Millersville on Sunday night. According to Millersville Police, the man was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol on the Bethel Road exit ramp...
WKRN
Meet Miss Boston our spotlight pup at Maury County Animal Services
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Meet this week’s adoptable pets featured on Local On 2! This week, we’re spotlighting the Maury County Animal Shelter and today’s spotlight goes to Miss Boston!. Miss Boston was an owner surrender sadly, as her previous owner had to be hospitalized and...
Murfreesboro family living in fear after home shot up four times
A Murfreesboro grandmother and grandson said they are living in fear as their home has been shot up on four separate occasions. Police are seeking suspects and have ordered saturation patrols.
Inmate found dead in cell at Rutherford Co. Detention Center
20-year-old inmate Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia was found dead Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
Comments / 0