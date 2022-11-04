ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

WSMV

Fairview man accused of putting murder victim in freezer appears in court

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Fairview man accused of killing a man and putting him in a freezer was in court Monday afternoon. Michael Charles Lee was charged last month with criminal homicide in the death of his brother-in-law Sean Carr. Police responded to the Lee family home after being tipped off by a witness that a homicide had occurred.
FAIRVIEW, TN
WSMV

Locals demand changes from representatives over dangerous road in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison, people living along the road are demanding change and say that dozens are in danger on a daily basis. East Due West Avenue has many people walking along a busy road a few inches away from tragedy and neighbors said there are three major issues that make taking this road dangerous.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police arrest woman who attacked and forced husband out of car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested on Monday after officers observed someone falling out of her illegally parked vehicle. According to an affidavit, 45-year-old Misty Fain was illegally stopped at the intersection of Korean Veterans Boulevard and Hermitage Avenue on Oct.16. Officers said they watched a man fall out of the passenger seat and into the busy intersection before Fain sped off.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials were able to identify the...
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Man shot in Clarksville flown to Nashville hospital

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot while driving on Wild Fern Lane on Monday afternoon and was flown to a hospital in Nashville. Clarksville Police said the victim’s status is unknown but are investigating the incident as an isolated one. The victim was driving a gold Jeep Grand Cherokee when he was shot in the side.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teenager missing out of Cheatham County

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old who has been missing for nearly one week. According to the CCSO, Chandler Wilson was last seen on Wednesday, November 2. She also goes by Chandler Easterwood. She was allowed to leave Sycamore High School that day and has not been seen since, according to a person in charge of her care.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
WSMV

3 officers assaulted at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three correctional officers were injured Sunday at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC) after being assaulted by inmates. Steve Owen, a spokesman for the correctional facility, said two officers were assaulted at about 8 p.m. by inmates who were refusing to comply with orders given to prepare a scheduled head count. A third responding officer was also assaulted.
HARTSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Illegal dumping leads to trash build up in Germantown alley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in a Germantown neighborhood are seeing trash pile up in one of their alleys. People said furniture, bulky electronics, and even medical waste are being disposed of right outside their back door. Neighbors said they’ve reached out to the city, but so far nothing has been done.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Warren County Forest Fire Reignites - Arrest Made in Original Fire

(WARREN COUNTY, TENN.) UPDATED - A forest fire in nearby Warren County reignited this past week. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr advised that the fire that originally started on October 24th on Harrison Ferry Mountain, and specifically in the Isha and Curtistown area, re-ignited on Friday, November 4, 2022.
Nashville Parent

White Cane Day at the Factory on Dec. 10

Come one, come all to the first annual White Cane Day celebration at The Factory at Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. This free, family-friendly event is open to the public thanks to the generous support from the Nashville Predators Foundation. Visit Liberty Hall for some holiday cheer, exploring braille, white canes, adapted sports and more. Includes complementary photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus!
FRANKLIN, TN

