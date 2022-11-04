ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KSAT 12

Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead,...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North...
ARKANSAS STATE
B93

The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas

The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas election: Comptroller race between Hegar, Dudding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Democrat Janet Dudding is challenging incumbent Republican Glenn Hegar in a race to be Texas’ next top accountant. Texas comptroller, also known as the state’s chief financial officer, is tasked with appropriating, managing and reporting Texas’ multi-billion dollar budget. The agency monitors the economy and communicates with the state legislature in planning the budget.
TEXAS STATE
wbrz.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
LOUISIANA STATE
B93

This West Texas Area Called ‘Most Beautiful Place in Texas’

There is an area of West Texas that was called the "most beautiful place in Texas," but it was not in Big Bend National Park. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the magazine "Travel and Leisure" listed "the most beautiful place" in all 50 states, so where was it in West Texas? The Guadalupe Mountains.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

TxDOT campaign honors lives lost on Texas roads since 2000

LUBBOCK, Texas — November 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roads, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation. On Monday, TxDOT recognized the 22nd anniversary of this date; since then, more than 79,000 lives have been lost to fatal crashes. A flag...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KSAT 12

Don’t jump to conclusions as Tuesday election night results come in

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This year’s midterms have been tense in Texas: The prohibition of abortion, the school shooting in Uvalde and the ongoing crisis at the border have raised the stakes for many voters. Conspiracy theories and falsehoods about the trustworthiness of elections have made life difficult for election administrators. And control of the U.S. House and Senate are on the line. That could mean a combustible election night. If you’re planning on watching the votes tick in, here are a few things to keep in mind.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Why Texas Republicans still oppose Medicaid expansion

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. One afternoon in April 2021, state Sen. Nathan Johnson sprinted through the Texas Capitol building, determined to reach the House chamber in time to see history made. For one of the few times since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, the full Texas House was going to vote on a proposal to expand Medicaid, the program that provides health care to America’s poorest.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Lawmakers eye fixes to Texas crime victim fund after KXAN investigation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following a KXAN investigation into dysfunction in the state’s Crime Victims’ Compensation fund, Texas lawmakers say they are examining legislative fixes, including more money for the division overseeing the program. The CVC fund is administered by the Office of Attorney General. It provided over...
TEXAS STATE

