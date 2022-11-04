Read full article on original website
Driver Ejected in Fatal I-220 Crash Identified
Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma has identified a Shreveport man who died from his injuries in a fatal crash on I-220 Saturday morning. 35 year old Darell Lamon Edwards was traveling westbound on I-220 when he approached the overpass curve going over I-20 and went off the side of the road after his car hit the guardrail and overturned.
Shreveport Suspect Arrested on Domestic Abuse Charges
On October 29th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of domestic abuse in the 5900 Block of Union. The suspect was no longer on scene however officers located a victim suffering from a black eye, a broken tooth, a ruptured eardrum, and a broken arm.
KSLA
Stray bullet from shootout hits woman inside home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was injured when hit with a stray bullet early Tuesday morning (Nov. 8). The Shreveport Police Department responded to the call in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue around 1:40 a.m. People living there told police they heard some sort of shootout between two groups of people at the intersection of Roberts Street and Illinois Avenue. A bullet from the shootout came through the home and hit an adult female in the lower body.
ktalnews.com
East Texas man arrested, accused of shooting another man while hunting
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after being accused of shooting another man while they were hunting in East Texas, according to Shawn Hervey, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Captain. Game Wardens said they were called on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 10:30 a.m. due to...
KTBS
Man accused of injuring domestic abuse victim arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted on multiple charges connected to the alleged injury of a domestic abuse victim was arrested Monday, Shreveport police said. Jeremon Stewart, 31, is charged with simple burglary, domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and simple criminal damage to property.
ktalnews.com
KTBS
Man who assisted ex-BCPD cop pleads guilty
SHREVEPORT, La. – The man who assisted a now convicted Bossier City cop with bogus fundraising and fraudulently obtaining prescription pills pleaded guilty Monday to two federal charges. Mitch Morehead entered his plea to two drug-related counts: conspiracy to acquire or obtain controlled substances by fraud and distribution of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
One dead after post-homecoming party
Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
KTBS
Woman killed in Shreveport house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
KTBS
Man killed in Minden motel shooting
MINDEN, La. - A man has died after a shooting broke out at a Minden motel late Saturday night. According to Minden Police, the man was taken to Minden Medical Center, where he was stabilized, and then transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died. Police said this...
KTBS
2 more winners announced for the KTBS 3 Minute Smile
SHREVEPORT, La. - The next two KTBS 3 Minute Smile winners of 2022 have been randomly selected. They'll run Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10. Kenzlee Johnson, 9, of Shreveport will run thanks to DMR Mechanical. Brody Miller, 8, of Shreveport will run courtesy of Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery.
KSLA
SFD responds to 2-alarm fire at apartment complex on Monkhouse
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than two dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning (Nov. 8). About 25 units were sent out to the Siegel Suites apartment complex in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive around 6:45 a.m. A second alarm was called out a couple of minutes before 7 a.m. The Shreveport Police Department also responded to the scene.
KSLA
KSLA
Head-on collision sends child, 3 others to hospital; part of Interstate 49 closed
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A head-on collision and pile-up involving four vehicles injured four people, including a child. The crash happened the night of Sunday, Nov. 6 on Interstate 49 at Southern Loop in Caddo Parish. Reports came in at 9:56 p.m. Sunday about a possibly careless and...
ktalnews.com
Wiley College: shots fired into crowd, two injured
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were shot when a person opened fire on a crowd during an outdoor gathering on the campus of Wiley College in Marshal, Texas early on Sunday morning. A statement released by Wiley College states the shooting occurred when a person who is not...
KSLA
KTBS
Escapee convicted in Caddo District Court
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man arrested in Bossier City on domestic violence charges and later escaped from custody at Ochsner LSU Health hospital was convicted of aggravated escape Thursday in Caddo District Court. The 12 jurors in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court returned a unanimous guilty verdict against Cortez Jermaine...
KTBS
CANCELLED - Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for Ethel Wyche, 76, also known as Ethel Pegues. She was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday near her daughter’s residence in the 3900 block of Lee Street in Shreveport.
ktalnews.com
Beloved Shreveport domestic violence advocate passes away
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Project Celebration, Inc community is mourning the passing of their Domestic Violence Outreach Coordinator, Petrina Jenkins. Jenkins passed away Sunday after suffering from prolonged health issues. “She was a pillar in the community and an esteemed Domestic Violence Outreach Director/Advocate for Project Celebration,” said...
Caddo Sheriff Blasts Politicians; Resumes Mugshot Publishing
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office sent out a release on Friday afternoon with the emphatic headline: "Caddo Sheriff Announces Mugshots Are Back". Inside the release, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator goes on to explain why his department will be going "against the grain", and pushing back against a law signed by Governor John Bel Edwards. Prator says in the release:
