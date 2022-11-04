ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

News Radio 710 KEEL

Driver Ejected in Fatal I-220 Crash Identified

Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma has identified a Shreveport man who died from his injuries in a fatal crash on I-220 Saturday morning. 35 year old Darell Lamon Edwards was traveling westbound on I-220 when he approached the overpass curve going over I-20 and went off the side of the road after his car hit the guardrail and overturned.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Suspect Arrested on Domestic Abuse Charges

On October 29th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of domestic abuse in the 5900 Block of Union. The suspect was no longer on scene however officers located a victim suffering from a black eye, a broken tooth, a ruptured eardrum, and a broken arm.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Stray bullet from shootout hits woman inside home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was injured when hit with a stray bullet early Tuesday morning (Nov. 8). The Shreveport Police Department responded to the call in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue around 1:40 a.m. People living there told police they heard some sort of shootout between two groups of people at the intersection of Roberts Street and Illinois Avenue. A bullet from the shootout came through the home and hit an adult female in the lower body.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man accused of injuring domestic abuse victim arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted on multiple charges connected to the alleged injury of a domestic abuse victim was arrested Monday, Shreveport police said. Jeremon Stewart, 31, is charged with simple burglary, domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and simple criminal damage to property.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Unrestrained man dies in west Shreveport crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police officers found a man dead after he was ejected in a crash on I-220. Police found an abandoned Toyota Avalon in the median of I-220W near I-20W on Saturday. While searching the area, they found the body of a man they believe to be the driver about 75ft from the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man who assisted ex-BCPD cop pleads guilty

SHREVEPORT, La. – The man who assisted a now convicted Bossier City cop with bogus fundraising and fraudulently obtaining prescription pills pleaded guilty Monday to two federal charges. Mitch Morehead entered his plea to two drug-related counts: conspiracy to acquire or obtain controlled substances by fraud and distribution of...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

One dead after post-homecoming party

Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KTBS

Woman killed in Shreveport house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man killed in Minden motel shooting

MINDEN, La. - A man has died after a shooting broke out at a Minden motel late Saturday night. According to Minden Police, the man was taken to Minden Medical Center, where he was stabilized, and then transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died. Police said this...
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

2 more winners announced for the KTBS 3 Minute Smile

SHREVEPORT, La. - The next two KTBS 3 Minute Smile winners of 2022 have been randomly selected. They'll run Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10. Kenzlee Johnson, 9, of Shreveport will run thanks to DMR Mechanical. Brody Miller, 8, of Shreveport will run courtesy of Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SFD responds to 2-alarm fire at apartment complex on Monkhouse

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than two dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning (Nov. 8). About 25 units were sent out to the Siegel Suites apartment complex in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive around 6:45 a.m. A second alarm was called out a couple of minutes before 7 a.m. The Shreveport Police Department also responded to the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman injured in fire dies; coroner releases her name

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified a woman who died as a result of a house fire. She is 73-year-old Sharon Hudson. Hudson was mortally injured in the fire Saturday afternoon in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood. The fire that was reported 3:15 p.m. occurred at a residence in the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Wiley College: shots fired into crowd, two injured

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were shot when a person opened fire on a crowd during an outdoor gathering on the campus of Wiley College in Marshal, Texas early on Sunday morning. A statement released by Wiley College states the shooting occurred when a person who is not...
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

KTBS

Escapee convicted in Caddo District Court

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man arrested in Bossier City on domestic violence charges and later escaped from custody at Ochsner LSU Health hospital was convicted of aggravated escape Thursday in Caddo District Court. The 12 jurors in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court returned a unanimous guilty verdict against Cortez Jermaine...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Beloved Shreveport domestic violence advocate passes away

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Project Celebration, Inc community is mourning the passing of their Domestic Violence Outreach Coordinator, Petrina Jenkins. Jenkins passed away Sunday after suffering from prolonged health issues. “She was a pillar in the community and an esteemed Domestic Violence Outreach Director/Advocate for Project Celebration,” said...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Caddo Sheriff Blasts Politicians; Resumes Mugshot Publishing

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office sent out a release on Friday afternoon with the emphatic headline: "Caddo Sheriff Announces Mugshots Are Back". Inside the release, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator goes on to explain why his department will be going "against the grain", and pushing back against a law signed by Governor John Bel Edwards. Prator says in the release:
CADDO PARISH, LA

