ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

The Two Mistakes That Led to Frank Reich’s Firing

Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go, and a pretty newsworthy Monday at the turn…. • The easiest place to start when doing an autopsy on the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis is the most important position on the field—and there’s no question that Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard were dealt a crappy hand there after quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in the summer of 2019.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich’s Firing Nearly Mirrored Erik Spoelstra in First Years with Miami

View the original article to see embedded media. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was fired this morning after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The Colts took a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. They have the worst scoring offense in the league and will once again have to make changes at the quarterback position during the offseason. Veteran Matt Ryan was expected to be the answer at that position but has been underwhelming so far in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

The Jeff Saturday Hiring Is a Crushing Defeat for Many Coaches

Talk to people in the coaching world who are fighting for a more equitable and diverse system, and the refrain you’ll hear is that this is less about skin color than it is about résumés. Stacking up a lifetime of work only to be passed over in...
Centre Daily

Dan Campbell Provides Update on Jameson Williams Potential Debut

The Detroit Lions offense could certainly use an infusion of talent. With D'Andre Swift battling injuries and having his snap counts managed, the offense's production has taken a steady nosedive over the course of the past month. The expectation is that wideout Jameson Williams could provide the team with the...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Bengals Sign Defensive Tackle to Practice Squad

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed DT Domenique Davis to the practice squad after releasing him yesterday. Davis has appeared in the past two games for Cincinnati, logging three total tackles. The North Carolina-Pembroke product entered the league in 2020 but this is the first season he's seen playing time.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Red Zone Has Packers Singing the Blues

DETROIT – You know what rhymes with red zone?. Finding new ways to lose just about every week, the Green Bay Packers gained 389 yards and converted 8-of-15 on third down. Aaron Rodgers had a season-high 291 passing yards to lead an offense that only punted once. That’s winning...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Dolphins Notebook: Tua’s MVP Odds, Practice Squad Move, and More

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's performances in the back-to-back Miami Dolphins victories at Detroit and Chicago earned him a lot of national attention. They also catapulted him into the NFL MVP conversation through Week 9 of the 2022 season. It's reflected in MVP odds, where Tagovailoa has made a huge jump the...
Centre Daily

Jay Glazer Expects the 49ers to Enter a Bidding War for Odell Beckham Jr.

The 49ers just might add another big name to their roster. Odell Beckham Jr. will be medically cleared this week following an ACL injury he suffered in the Super Bowl, and the 49ers are expected to be one of many teams that tries to sign him, according to FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer.
Centre Daily

Raiders waive former 1st-round pick Johnathan Abram

Safety Johnathan Abram, who failed to meet the expectations of a first-round draft pick, was waived Tuesday by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders announced the move on Twitter. Abram, who was drafted 27th overall in 2019 out of Mississippi State, started the first seven games this season before being...
Centre Daily

Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 10 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) were embarrassed on Sunday after another embarrassing loss. DC Patrick Graham gave his weekly status update on the team moments ago, and you can watch the entire video, and read the transcript below. Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. Q: Is there a fine line between...
Centre Daily

Buccaneers Listed in Latest Betting Odds for Odell Beckham Jr.

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL last season with the Los Angeles Rams during their Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Since then, OBJ has been rehabbing his knee getting it back in game shape. Teams around the league have kept in touch with the Pro Bowl receiver to monitor his progress and a potential return.
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

The 2022 Minnesota Vikings Have a Third Quarter Problem

The Vikings have a third quarter problem. It hasn't actually mattered, considering how well they've played in the fourth quarter in winning six one-score games in a row. But if they want to win games against better competition and make a deep playoff run, the Vikings are going to have to figure out what's going on after halftime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Vikings at Commanders in Week 9: Odds, Line, Preview

A pair of winning streaks are on the line today when the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings take on the 4-4 Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. The Vikings, one of the biggest surprise teams in the NFC in Kevin O'Connell's first season as head coach, have won five in a row. The Commanders, who look rejuvenated with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback, have won three straight after a rough start.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Lions Take Advantage of Sulking Aaron Rodgers

If you had a chance to watch Sunday's Packers-Lions matchup, you would not have thought Aaron Rodgers was the man behind center for Green Bay. The four-time All-Pro quarterback threw three interceptions before connecting with receiver Allen Lazard for his first touchdown pass of the contest. It came with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Gary’s ACL Part of Painful Loss for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had largely avoided major injuries through the first half of the season. That changed on Sunday at Detroit. During a shocking 15-9 loss to the Lions, four starters were unable to finish the game. - Outside linebacker Rashan Gary sustained a...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy