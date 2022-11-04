ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13News Now

Virginia Beach police seize guns, drugs from 'pop-up shop'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said officers confiscated five guns, bags of marijuana and edibles Saturday night after they pulled over several people. The arrests happened after people left a "pop-up shop" near Dorset Avenue off Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a spokeswoman for the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police seek 2 suspects in 3 ABC store burglaries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police detectives are looking for two men who are connected to three burglaries that have taken place at ABC stores in the city over the past two days. Police said the first took place around 1:15 a.m. Monday when a man reportedly entered an...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police searching for suspect in attempted bank robbery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are trying to put a name to the masked face that broke into the Navy Federal Credit Union on Hampton Club Drive Monday morning. The attempted bank robber pried open a back door to gain entrance to the building, according to a police investigation. He then tried to break into the main ATM, but was unable to get any money. Empty-handed, he fled the area.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Commanding officer of USCGC James relieved of duties after cutter damaged, Coast Guard says

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday that the commanding officer of USCGC James was permanently relieved of his duties. Capt. Marc Brandt was relieved by Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, "due to a loss of confidence" in his ability to command the cutter (a commissioned vessel), according to the Coast Guard.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Black Diamond Weekend: Black business conference takes over downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Black entrepreneurs will takeover Downtown Norfolk for Black Diamond Weekend, from Thursday, November 10 to Saturday, November 12. The three-day businesses conference offers 50 different sessions. The sessions are split into different tracks, including Women Who Lead, Black Forbes List, Commerce Street, Impactology and The Art of Possible.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Police: 1 dead in shooting on Kincaid Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead following a shooting in Norfolk Saturday night. The shooting took place in the 4600 block of Kincaid Avenue, which is near the intersection of Azalea Garden Road and E. Princess Anne Road. According to police, someone called 911 shortly before 6:45 p.m.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Man seriously hurt in Newport News shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a Friday Night shooting left a man seriously hurt, the department said. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the department responded to the 1000 block of 24th Street for a reported shooting, the department said. Once there, officers located a...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

13News Now

