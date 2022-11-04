Read full article on original website
MISSING: Virginia Beach police search for teenage girl
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager who could be a danger to herself. According to police, My'Hy'Yunna Williams, 16, was last seen on the 3500 block of Sierra Arch on November 4. That's right off of Lynnhaven Parkway. Williams is...
Virginia Beach police seize guns, drugs from 'pop-up shop'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said officers confiscated five guns, bags of marijuana and edibles Saturday night after they pulled over several people. The arrests happened after people left a "pop-up shop" near Dorset Avenue off Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a spokeswoman for the...
Virginia Beach Police search for missing person last seen Monday
Virginia Beach Police search for missing person, Ezra Keshawn Faison, last seen Monday on Poppy Crescent
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police seek 2 suspects in 3 ABC store burglaries
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police detectives are looking for two men who are connected to three burglaries that have taken place at ABC stores in the city over the past two days. Police said the first took place around 1:15 a.m. Monday when a man reportedly entered an...
WAVY News 10
Police searching for suspect in attempted bank robbery
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are trying to put a name to the masked face that broke into the Navy Federal Credit Union on Hampton Club Drive Monday morning. The attempted bank robber pried open a back door to gain entrance to the building, according to a police investigation. He then tried to break into the main ATM, but was unable to get any money. Empty-handed, he fled the area.
Virginia Beach police locate woman reported missing safe
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Police announced on Monday morning that Smith had been located safely. Police were seeking help in the search for a missing woman, who was last seen Sunday morning. According the Virginia Beach Police Department, Casey Smith, 49, had not been spotted since 10 a.m....
Commanding officer of USCGC James relieved of duties after cutter damaged, Coast Guard says
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday that the commanding officer of USCGC James was permanently relieved of his duties. Capt. Marc Brandt was relieved by Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, "due to a loss of confidence" in his ability to command the cutter (a commissioned vessel), according to the Coast Guard.
Brothers arrested in Virginia Beach traffic shootout indicted by grand jury
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A grand jury indicted two brothers accused of a traffic shootout earlier this year in Virginia Beach. Quayshon and Saiqhon Jordan were arrested and charged for a June 27 shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard. An innocent bystander was shot but is expected to be OK.
Man dead after weekend shooting on N. Military Hwy in Norfolk
A man is dead following a weekend shooting in Norfolk.
Hampton man arrested after shooting in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man was arrested for a shooting in Newport News that left a man seriously hurt last Friday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of 24th Street at around 10:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man with what they considered a life-threatening gunshot wound.
whro.org
A Hampton community is fighting a proposal to build warehouses where a historic former school for people with disabilities stood
An impassioned group of residents in Hampton’s Wythe neighborhood is pushing back against a developer’s proposal to turn a massive former school site into industrial warehouses. Kansas-based NorthPoint wants to spend at least $93 million to build what it calls the Phenix Commerce Center on the land that...
WAVY News 10
Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
WAVY News 10
Black Diamond Weekend: Black business conference takes over downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Black entrepreneurs will takeover Downtown Norfolk for Black Diamond Weekend, from Thursday, November 10 to Saturday, November 12. The three-day businesses conference offers 50 different sessions. The sessions are split into different tracks, including Women Who Lead, Black Forbes List, Commerce Street, Impactology and The Art of Possible.
Will Virginia Beach voters ‘flip’ the school board?
The post-pandemic world has created great debate as to what schools should teach and what public education should look like for students. This certainly holds true in Virginia Beach where some are looking to 'flip' the school board.
Police: 1 dead in shooting on Kincaid Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead following a shooting in Norfolk Saturday night. The shooting took place in the 4600 block of Kincaid Avenue, which is near the intersection of Azalea Garden Road and E. Princess Anne Road. According to police, someone called 911 shortly before 6:45 p.m.
Election Offices across region overcome poll worker shortages for Midterms
SUFFOLK, Va. — Behind every Election Day is a group of workers who prepare and maintain polling locations. “We send out all of the voting machines to the 100 precincts in the city of Virginia Beach,” said Jeffrey Marks, the chairman of the Virginia Beach Electoral Board. Marks...
What’s closed in Hampton Roads on Election Day
Some Virginia businesses and Hampton Roads city offices, locations, services and schools are closing or adjusting their schedules on Election Day.
13newsnow.com
Man seriously hurt in Newport News shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a Friday Night shooting left a man seriously hurt, the department said. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the department responded to the 1000 block of 24th Street for a reported shooting, the department said. Once there, officers located a...
Police cracking down on large groups of dirt bike/ATV riders
A Norfolk police spokesperson says the department has seen an uptick in calls about the problem.
Man injured following shooting in Elizabeth City
According to police, officers responded to the call around 2:44 p.m. in the area of Herrington Road near Brown Street.
