Blue Earth County, MN

LIVE: Election Day voting underway

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Millions of Americans heading to the polls this Election Day. They opened at seven o’clock this morning-- and in Mankato, the voter rush has already arrived. KEYC News Now’s Meghan Grey joined the show live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse and spoke with Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stahlberger.
MANKATO, MN
Local sheriff candidates reflect on Election Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -<The long election cycle is reaching its end, and the day has come for local candidates to reflect on the campaigns that were. Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties both have sheriff races, and candidates say that the year has been long, but worthwhile. “I had a lot...
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
Voters line up to go to the polls in the midterm elections

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Since 7 AM voters have been lining up and going to the polls to vote in the midterm election. “We need a change here in Minnesota,” Mankato resident Samantha Wendt said. “And by casting my vote I am raising my voice to make that change.”
MANKATO, MN
New Ulm investigator appears in court for hearing

KEYC News Now's Meghan Grey joined the show live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse and spoke with Elections Administrator Michael Stahlberger. The two gubernatorial candidates on the ballot, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and challenger, Dr. Scott Jensen, voted this morning. One person hospitalized following mobile home fire.
NEW ULM, MN
Election Officials: Check your polling place after redistricting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election Day is tomorrow, and officials are reminding voters to check their polling place before voting. Congressional maps were redrawn earlier this year, and that may have changed where you vote. “Our voters may have different candidates and different contests on their ballot from what they’re...
MANKATO, MN
Mankato, North Mankato to mark one year of Compassionate Charter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bells will ring today in the cities of Mankato and North Mankato to mark the first anniversary of the Kato Towns Compassionate Charter. North Mankato residents are asked to meet at the Godzilla statue and Mankato residents can meet at Veterans Memorial Park at 11:30 this morning. Bells will be provided to participants who request them.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC News Now at 6 VOD - VOD - MSU COLLEGE VOTING

Austin Willette: MSU Mankato student brings music passion to campus community
MANKATO, MN
ECHO Food Shelf distributing Thanksgiving meal kits

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thanksgiving’s about two weeks away, and the ECHO Food Shelf is giving out holiday meal kits. Thanksgiving baskets are available to Blue Earth County and North Mankato residents. They’re free of charge, but a photo I.D. and proof of address is needed for new clients....
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Richard Reisdorf eyes CD1 seat

Richard Reisdorf eyes CD1 seat
MANKATO, MN
Mayo study shows higher diabetes-related deaths in rural areas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new study by Mayo Clinic shows higher diabetes-related deaths in rural areas. Mayo says several factors, including residency, can affect the prevalence of the chronic condition and access to care in the U.S. A new study conducted by Mayo analyzed data collected by the CDC...
MANKATO, MN
Mayor of Good Thunder charged with embezzlement and theft

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (KEYC) -On October 19, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office conducted multiple search warrants, looking for documents. The state auditor’s office received a tip of on alleged financial conflicts of interest by the mayor of Good Thunder. “There were some concerns that had come to...
GOOD THUNDER, MN
One person hospitalized following mobile home fire

One person hospitalized following mobile home fire
MANKATO, MN
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather

Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather
MANKATO, MN
Chankaska Creek Winery hosts annual ‘Toast to Women’

Six months later, after closing its doors, Bounce Town has reopened, in its original location, next to the River Hills Mall.
MANKATO, MN
The Makerspace: Smart art for kids

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Not equipped to help the kids with arts and crafts? Help is here! Kelsey and Lisa take a look at kids classes at the Mankato Makerspace!. The classes are designed for kids ages 6-12 year old. To sign up, visit their kids classes page online.
MANKATO, MN
Bounce Town reopens after months of closure

Bounce Town reopens after months of closure
MANKATO, MN
Madelia says goodbye to historic fire station

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) -For over one hundred years, the Madelia Fire Department, Police Department and City Hall have called the same Main Street building home. A new building has been in the works for quite some time, and the city hopes to be operating within the new space in less than a month.
MADELIA, MN

