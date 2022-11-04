ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

Oklahoma Aquarium staff help design carousel in Jenks

By Marti Going, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gRD84_0iyyqIer00

JENKS, Okla. — Visitors at the Oklahoma Aquarium now have a new attraction to check out among the fish.

A custom aquatic carousel made its debut Thursday. It’s the first thing guests will see as they enter but Kenny Alexopoulos, Oklahoma Aquarium Chief Operating Officer, says he hopes it’s not the last.

“I hope they’re inspired once they enter the aquarium and look at all the actual real live animals, then of course learn about them and how to conserve them,” he explains.

It’s not a big leap. Almost all the animals on the carousel live at the aquarium, with staff members getting input on the design.

“Most carousels that you see, you would associate with a carnival or circus,” Alexopoulos says. “We really didn’t want that feel, it had to scream the ocean, aquarium.”

He says they did not want the standard of mirrors and cherub angels, so Oklahoma Aquarium staff picked out the colors, animals and even the animal prints guests will see.

“Almost all the animals represent real animals in the wild...except for our sea monster,” he smiles, joking about Loch Ness. “We had to have one sea monster and it’s actually been a rider favorite.”

The carousel took about eight months to build since it was all custom. It was shipped in pieces, then assembled in Jenks over the course of a week.

Alexopoulos says if you haven’t been to the Oklahoma Aquarium in the past six months, it is worth a trip back as they are always adding things.

He mentioned the newer virtual reality element that allows guests to “swim” with the sharks. He says they are working to add a jellyfish touch exhibit soon and a pollinator garden and trail with water features.

In the meantime, he expects to see kids making a bee line for the carousel in the Great Hall.

“It’s kind of transformed the entire room from dull and dingy to an amazing, fun, open space with a beautiful carousel!” Alexopoulos says.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Tickets on sale for event benefitting organizations, Tulsans in need

TULSA, Okla. — Tickets are now on sale for the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary 70th Christmas Luncheon and Fashion Show. FOX23 anchor Shae Rozzi, who is a member, will be emceeing the event. FOX23 anchors Sara Whaley, Michelle Linn, and meteorologist Michael Grogan will also model. Auxiliary members...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Owasso VFW honors veterans by placing flags at cemetery

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) honored fallen veterans by placing American flags at Fairview Cemetery near North Owasso Expressway and East 76th Street North. Fairview cemetery is home to 381 veteran grave sites, some of who died in battle, according to VFW member Carroll Harris.
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Changes to school start times and the impact on teen sleep and academic performance

BIXBY, Okla. — Sports practices, part time jobs and homework can all make for a late bedtime, and some teens have to answer the alarm just five or six hours later to catch the bus. Experts say teens shouldn’t start their school day before 8:30 a.m. In this FOX23 Investigation, we look into which districts are making changes and what impact it’s having on performance.
BIXBY, OK
KRMG

Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police search for storage unit burglar

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of stealing from storage units in east Tulsa. Tulsa Police Burglary Detectives are trying to identify a man involved in the burglary at a storage unit facility, near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue, on Wednesday.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

FOX23 Exclusive: Pawnee County Undersheriff speaks ahead of embezzlement charges

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Pawnee County Undersheriff is speaking out about allegations of embezzlement before the District Attorney (DA) files charges Tuesday morning. Undersheriff Nick Mahoney is accused of driving his Pawnee County-issued patrol car to an off-duty security job in Tulsa and having the county cover the cost of gas. Mahoney told FOX23 this was standard practice in their department, and many other departments across the state. He also said he had no idea this was a crime.
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Four people arrested involved in large copper theft in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department arrested four people involved in a $20,000 copper theft, Friday, Nov. 4. Officers with the Tulsa Police Gilcrease IMPACT Unit and Mingo Valley Street Crimes Unit served search warrants on two north Tulsa houses near Route 66 and Harvard. Officers found one suspect,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Alleged carjacking turns chase ending on Broken Arrow Expressway

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after an alleged carjacking ended with a police chase on the Broken Arrow Expressway. According to Tulsa Police, the victim said one of the suspects asked for a car ride in Broken Arrow. When the two reached 51st and Yale, the victim...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man and child injured in Mayes County bus crash

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Two people, including a child, were injured Monday in a school bus crash in Mayes County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 4 p.m., about four miles west of Chouteau, the bus left a roadway and struck a culvert. Eight children between the ages of...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Exclusive: Wife of death row inmate speaks out after her husband receives second stay of execution

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of an Oklahoma death row inmate told FOX23 she’s relieved and hopeful after her husband was granted a second stay of execution by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Last week, Stitt pushed back the execution date of Richard Glossip for a second time. Glossip said he’s innocent of the murder he’s been convicted of. His wife, Lea Glossip, told FOX23 she and her husband are breathing a sigh a relief.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa County officials address ballot disbursement issue

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Tuesday afternoon with the Tulsa County Election Board to discuss concerns regarding disbursement of city council ballots. Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman says only Precinct 77, The Espiritu Santo Episcopal Church near 21st...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
102K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy