Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
Voting is underway in Arlington County, with housing issues unofficially on the ballot
Election Day is here, and thousands of residents are hitting the polls — manned by 426 volunteers — to cast their ballots in the 2022 mid-term election. By 9 a.m., about 10% of Arlington voted in-person, according to the county elections office, in addition to the 13% of people who voted early and in-person and 7% who voted by mail.
arlnow.com
Opinion roundup: Arlington is a house divided on ‘Missing Middle’
Arlington’s “Missing Middle” housing proposal has led to impassioned debates, with locals both for and against the potential zoning changes. As the County Board gets closer to a vote on the proposal, perhaps as early as December, we’ve compiled a dozen opinion pieces on the topic that have been published elsewhere. Many are letters to the editor or op-eds that have appeared in the Sun Gazette and Washington Post, while others have been features published in policy-focused publications like The Hill and Washington Monthly.
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Rent Dips Slightly — “The median two-bedroom Arlington rental unit went for $2,523 last month, according to a survey reported Oct. 30 by Apartment List. While down 1.6 percent from a month before – marking the 21st largest tumble among the 100 urban areas in the survey – and more than twice the national dropoff of 0.7 percent, Arlington’s median rental rate remains up nearly 6 percent from a year before and just under 10 percent from where it stood at the start of COVID in March 2020.” [Sun Gazette]
arlnow.com
Poop-based power and pickleball are on the bond referenda
Your poop could give Arlington County natural gas to power buildings or buses. The county is developing plans to upgrade its Water Pollution Control Plant, where local sewage goes. One change involves installing technology that can harness the methane emitted when human solid waste is processed, turning it into renewable natural gas, a process some municipalities have already implemented.
arlnow.com
Daily Debrief for Nov 7, 2022
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published 4 articles that were read a total of 9869 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Nov 7, 2022. Opinion roundup: Arlington is a house divided on ‘Missing Middle’. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is...
arlnow.com
New county awards program recognizes eight fastest-growing local startups
Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that highlights Arlington-based startups, founders, and local tech news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring 1515 Wilson Blvd in Rosslyn. Arlington County held its first-ever awards ceremony last week to honor fast-growing startups headquartered in the county.
arlnow.com
Arlington event calendar highlights (Nov. 7-13)
Check out the following selections from our event calendar. If you’d like to see your event featured, fill out this form. Dominion Hills Area Recreation Association Community House (6000 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22205)
arlnow.com
County ups checks on traffic camera outages after social media pressure
Arlington maintains a sizable network of traffic cameras, but a significant portion of those cameras have been “temporarily unavailable” in recent weeks. It’s a problem that the county county is promising to fix. The publicly viewable feeds of conditions on Arlington’s main roads help with real-time reporting...
arlnow.com
Weekend fisticuffs in Clarendon, shot accidentally fired in Waverly Hills
Arlington police handled several significant incidents over the weekend, including a fight in Clarendon that sent a man to the hospital. The fight happened in the heart of Clarendon’s bar district, on the 3100 block of Clarendon Blvd, early Saturday morning. The victim was trying to break up a dispute between the suspect and a friend when he was struck and seriously injured by the suspect, police say.
arlnow.com
For first time in 30 years, two Marymount teams won conference titles on same day
For the first time in three decades, two Marymount University teams won their conference titles on the same day with both earning a trip to their respective NCAA tournaments. On Saturday, Nov. 5, Marymount’s women’s volleyball team and the men’s soccer team each won the NCAA Division III Atlantic East Conference championship.
Comments / 0