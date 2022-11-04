ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
arlnow.com

Opinion roundup: Arlington is a house divided on ‘Missing Middle’

Arlington’s “Missing Middle” housing proposal has led to impassioned debates, with locals both for and against the potential zoning changes. As the County Board gets closer to a vote on the proposal, perhaps as early as December, we’ve compiled a dozen opinion pieces on the topic that have been published elsewhere. Many are letters to the editor or op-eds that have appeared in the Sun Gazette and Washington Post, while others have been features published in policy-focused publications like The Hill and Washington Monthly.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

Rent Dips Slightly — “The median two-bedroom Arlington rental unit went for $2,523 last month, according to a survey reported Oct. 30 by Apartment List. While down 1.6 percent from a month before – marking the 21st largest tumble among the 100 urban areas in the survey – and more than twice the national dropoff of 0.7 percent, Arlington’s median rental rate remains up nearly 6 percent from a year before and just under 10 percent from where it stood at the start of COVID in March 2020.” [Sun Gazette]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Poop-based power and pickleball are on the bond referenda

Your poop could give Arlington County natural gas to power buildings or buses. The county is developing plans to upgrade its Water Pollution Control Plant, where local sewage goes. One change involves installing technology that can harness the methane emitted when human solid waste is processed, turning it into renewable natural gas, a process some municipalities have already implemented.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Daily Debrief for Nov 7, 2022

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published 4 articles that were read a total of 9869 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Nov 7, 2022. Opinion roundup: Arlington is a house divided on ‘Missing Middle’. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

New county awards program recognizes eight fastest-growing local startups

Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that highlights Arlington-based startups, founders, and local tech news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring 1515 Wilson Blvd in Rosslyn. Arlington County held its first-ever awards ceremony last week to honor fast-growing startups headquartered in the county.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Weekend fisticuffs in Clarendon, shot accidentally fired in Waverly Hills

Arlington police handled several significant incidents over the weekend, including a fight in Clarendon that sent a man to the hospital. The fight happened in the heart of Clarendon’s bar district, on the 3100 block of Clarendon Blvd, early Saturday morning. The victim was trying to break up a dispute between the suspect and a friend when he was struck and seriously injured by the suspect, police say.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy