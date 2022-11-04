Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxnebraska.com
Troopers find nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in traffic stop
KEARNEY, Neb. — A North Dakota woman was arrested after NSP troopers found nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. At approximately 9:05 p.m. Monday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of I-80 near Gibbon. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man convicted of threatening gang revenge
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury has convicted a Grand Island man for threatening a Hall County jail employee with gang revenge. Donald Anthony, 35, was accused of threatening a Hall County jail employee in March. Court records indicate that he threatened to have members of the Latin Kings kill the officer and his family.
KSNB Local4
Two men arrested in Grand Island vape shop burglaries
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two men have been charged in burglaries at two Grand Island vape shops last month. Grand Island Police arrested 20-year-olds Malachi Jones, of Grand Island, and Layne Paczosa, of St. Paul for the burglaries at Chasing Clouds Vape Collective and Gorilla Glass on Oct. 22 and Oct. 25.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man charged with use of a deadly weapon, terroristic threats
KEARNEY — A Kearney man could face prison time after allegedly arguing with the mother of his children about their Halloween plans. According to court documents, Raul Morales Jr., 41, is charged in Buffalo County Court with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and terroristic threats. All charges are felonies.
foxnebraska.com
Accused murderer found guilty of threatening corrections officer
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — An accused murderer has been convicted of threatening a corrections officer. A Hall County jury found Donald Anthony, 35, guilty Monday of terroristic threats. Authorities say Anthony told a Hall County corrections officer he would call members of the Latin Kings gang to come and...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
Sioux City Journal
Grand Island residents could lose license plate numbers that run in family
GRAND ISLAND -- Larry Rauert is one of those Hall County residents who’s had the same license plate number in his family for decades. One of his vehicles sports the number 8-A73. The car, a 2006 Lincoln Town Car, used to belong to his parents. His mother got the...
foxnebraska.com
Kearney veterans parade canceled
KEARNEY, Neb. — The 2022 Kearney Veterans Parade has been canceled. It was supposed to happen this Saturday. But organizer Kim Deyo said Monday, because of the forecasted cold temperatures, they had to think of the safety of those involved.
klkntv.com
Stolen semi exploded at Nebraska park, authorities say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Last week, Merrick County sheriff’s deputies responded to a loud explosion at Stranburg Park, just south of Central City. About 3:40 a.m. om Thursday, deputies found a semi engulfed in flames. Investigators think the trailer was stolen from Hordville, a village about 7 miles...
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg faces Grand Island Cedar Catholic in the C1 State Championship
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes defeat North Bend Central in a thrilling five set match in the semi-finals round of the State Volleyball Tournament to advance to the Championship Game against the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders. The Crusaders come into the match with a 3-1 over the Minden Whippets.
KSNB Local4
In the Kitchen with Joe: Silver Dollar Bar
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Just two and a half months ago, Elizabeth Gomez and her husband took over ownership of the Silver Dollar Bar, after getting support from the community. “We had all the locals telling us, encouraging us, ‘Buy the place. We would love to see you guys run this place,’” said Gomez. “Since day one they’ve been there. We have a lot of support from Kenesaw and it’s amazing. The community is amazing.”
klkntv.com
York clinic warns of scammer posing as employee
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York residents are reporting a new scam via phone. York Medical Clinic said someone is spoofing its phone number and pretending to be an employee named Kendall Mauer. If you receive a phone call purportedly from the clinic asking for any personal information, like your...
Kearney Hub
HR Poppin' Snacks in Gibbon offers 100 flavors of popcorn
GIBBON — For Cheryl Hughes, life is poppin’ good, thanks to her business, HR Poppin’ Snacks. Inside the Front Street store, she and eight employees — nearly all family members — pop 150 pounds of popcorn every day and top the kernels with up to 100 different flavors.
foxnebraska.com
Mental Health Awareness: International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — Next weekend, the Central Nebraska LOSS team is holding a special event recognizing Survivors of Suicide loss. To discuss the event, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, board member of for the LOSS Team and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined us live to talk about the event.
foxnebraska.com
Pet Doc: Addie Osteosarcoma Update
KEARNEY, Neb. — Addie was diagnosed with a pretty debilitating disease, osteosarcoma, which is a tumor of the bone. “We went forward, did an amputation to get rid of that cancer,” said Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic. "90% of the time, there is what is called micro metastasis, which means that the cancer has more than likely spread."
Kearney Hub
More commercial development on tap in northwest Kearney
KEARNEY — An 11.28 acre tract in northwest Kearney will be on its way for commercial development if DT Development Inc. receives the Kearney City Council approval on Tuesday. Craig Bennett of Miller and Associates will represent DT Development during a public hearing in which the City Council will...
KSNB Local4
Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
foxnebraska.com
University of Nebraska campuses already working on 2023 Fall Recruitment Cycle
KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Nebraska system is working on strategies they say help the university campuses but also the state’s workforce. University of Nebraska Kearney (UNK) Vice chancellor of Enrollment Management and Marketing Kelly Bartling said the university is challenged by the demographics of Nebraska as the population isn’t growing as much as they would like, so the university is looking for out-of-state students to increase their enrollment.
foxnebraska.com
Voter complaints: If you see something, say something
KEARNEY, Neb. — As you cast your vote on Tuesday, the Secretary of State wants to hear from you if you see something amiss. This year, like year’s prior, voters are able to submit complaints or suggestions about their voting experience. Secretary of State Bob Evnen said at...
Excavation at Red Cloud school finds no human remains
School moves forward with Truth and Healing work to uncover truths about its boarding school past
Comments / 0